Best Twitter reactions to Keanu Benton being drafted by Steelers

Former Badger defensive lineman Keeanu Benton was selected in the second round, 49th overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He became the second Badger off the board, hearing his name called six picks after center Joe Tippmann was picked by the Jets.

Benton will head to a team in the Steelers that has always prided themselves on the defensive side of the ball, joining stars like fellow Badger T.J. Watt and All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward in Pittsburgh as well as former teammate Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Overall, Benton just seems like a Steeler type and will look to fortify the team’s run defense by clogging up the interior running lanes for their opponents.

Here’s what Twitter thought of the selection by Pittsburgh:

Recipe for success

Steel curtain back?

The @steelers are just staying true to there mantra. Big tough physical dudes!! Keeanu Benton is an awesome run stuffing interior dlinemen. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

Omar Khan collecting gems

Rd. 1 Broderick Jones OT

Rd. 2 JOEY PORTER JR. CB

Rd. 2 Keeanu Benton DT This has been a GODLY draft class so far. Thank you King Omar pic.twitter.com/9YmBPr88nr — taylor (@ay_taybay) April 29, 2023

Overcoming all odds

Dancin' Time

Broderick Jones at 17

Joey Porter Jr at 32

Keeanu Benton at 49 pic.twitter.com/yBYI84UhK0 — Ty (@TyTroll) April 29, 2023

Versatile role

Teryl Austin says that Keeanu Benton will start as a nose but will work out to be a 3-tech and 4i as the summer goes along. "He's not a two-down guy. This guy is strong and can play all three downs." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 29, 2023

Tough as nails

Beyond just the tape, what I liked about Keeanu Benton was his toughness. He played through some ugly ankle sprains. Remember one game against Michigan State, dude is just getting it out. Gave it all he had. Steelers, especially Asst GM Andy Weidl, value that mental toughness. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 29, 2023

"That'll Do It"

#HEREWEGO 1 – 6’5 Broderick Jones

2 – 6’3 Peezy Jr.

2 – 6’4 Keeanu Benton

3 – 6’7 Darnell Washington pic.twitter.com/VzjwVF35BD — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire