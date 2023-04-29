Best Twitter reactions to Keanu Benton being drafted by Steelers

Former Badger defensive lineman Keeanu Benton was selected in the second round, 49th overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He became the second Badger off the board, hearing his name called six picks after center Joe Tippmann was picked by the Jets.

Benton will head to a team in the Steelers that has always prided themselves on the defensive side of the ball, joining stars like fellow Badger T.J. Watt and All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward in Pittsburgh as well as former teammate Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Overall, Benton just seems like a Steeler type and will look to fortify the team’s run defense by clogging up the interior running lanes for their opponents.

Here’s what Twitter thought of the selection by Pittsburgh:

