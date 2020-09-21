Best Twitter reactions from the Falcons’ heartbreaking loss

Matt Urben

As if Falcons fans needed another heartbreaking loss to add to their nightmares, they got one Sunday when the team let the Cowboys overcome a 20-point deficit to win in the closing seconds.

This was the kind of game that sticks with you for all the wrong reasons. Atlanta played so well in the first half that when Dallas kicked a game-winning field goal that put them up, 40-39, it was hard to even process what happened.

As you can imagine, the vitriol among Falcons fans was posted all over Twitter. Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets, including one fan sending his resignation letter to the team.














