Best Twitter Reactions to Cowboys win: ‘Storm Trooper vibes’, ‘Hot buttered pretzels’

Playing a road game on short rest isn’t easy, and the Dallas Cowboys proved that to be the case as they secured their 12th win of the season in a sloppy effort on Thursday night. The Cowboys offense turned the ball over three times in the first half and kept the Titans in the game. They were able to do enough in the second half, thanks to Dak Prescott’s strong connection to Dalton Schultz and CeeDee Lamb.

The Titans elected to start journeyman QB Josh Dobbs, despite signing him just eight days prior, and were able to hang around as the Tennessee offense did their best to apply pressure and take advantage of their gifted opportunities.

Ultimately the Cowboys were able to secure the win and have now posted back-to-back 12-win seasons for the first time since 1994-1995. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t dominant, but it was a victory, and Twitter reacted to all of it. Here are the best reactions to the Cowboys 27-13 victory over the the Titans.

Cowboys debut their new uniform/helmet combo

CeeDee is scoring 12 touchdowns tonight. pic.twitter.com/J6y0JI5X6D — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 30, 2022

These Cowboys helmets are elite! 🔥 — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 30, 2022

The cowboys new helmets with the color rush uniforms tonight 🔥🔥🔥 — MW (@_MichaelWhitton) December 30, 2022

These cowboys white helmets are 🔥🔥🔥❄️❄️❄️🥶🥶🥶 — ✭ Kory Kelch ✭ (@Young_Kelch) December 30, 2022

The white helmets with the color Rush jersey is CLEAANNNN❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ — Malyk💫 ( Cowboys 12-4 ) (@malyk_tan1) December 30, 2022

If Dallas doesn’t come out of the tunnel to Icy by Gucci Mane then whoever is in charge of sound isn’t doing it right. pic.twitter.com/cqttOwMxRR — Cowboys Due Diligence (@StevieJPTX) December 30, 2022

These Cowboys uniforms are indeed it. — Ryan Falcon (@iamryanfalcon) December 30, 2022

I never say anything good about the Cowboys, but the white helmets are slick and an extreme improvement. — TwoTone BlueBlood (@2ToneBlueBlood) December 30, 2022

I'm getting storm trooper vibes from these Cowboys helmets — #NoBJSZN (@none_other) December 30, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott scores a TD in his ninth consecutive game

Zeke Elliott muscles his way in to get the Cowboys on the board first 😤 🙌pic.twitter.com/a1Qk2x7ZGA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 30, 2022

Zeke at the goal line has been automatic this year — MicahMadness (@micah_madness) December 30, 2022

Zeke 9 straight tuddies — NW0R (@NW0R_) December 30, 2022

Hand off to Zeke at the 1 yard line pic.twitter.com/6TRypJ3k4f — Sergio (@SergioAB) December 30, 2022

LET ZEKE COOK — TONY POLLARD STAN (@TrevorStoryy) December 30, 2022

That’s the ninth straight game with at least one TD for Zeke! Let’s go!! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/YKEf8iPxnu — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) December 30, 2022

Donovan Wilson with a sack on Josh Dobbs

I’m not a huge fan of Donovan Wilson in coverage, kind of hit or miss, but if he can get moving downhill, the dude is a torpedo. — FanZone Collectibles (@FanZoneCollect1) December 30, 2022

Donovan Wilson wasn’t playing around there. Phew great play — Henry ✭ (@ohlaboday) December 30, 2022

Donovan Wilson was a pro bowl snub imo — rob (@NoAutoRob) December 30, 2022

Every week I am more and more impressed with Donovan Wilson's contributions for this Dallas defense. He's become essential out there. — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 30, 2022

Donovan Wilson is going to make a lot of money next year. Would be nice if it's with Dallas — David Howman (@_DH44_) December 30, 2022

Dante Fowler ends a Titans drive with a strip-sack

Dante Fowler gets the sack and the forced fumble. Recovered by Micah. FEASTTTTT — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 30, 2022

Dante Fowler has been so much better than the box scores show this season. Big year under DQ. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 30, 2022

The dante fowler rebrand has been phenomenal — warn (@warrenthe1k) December 30, 2022

Another Dak Prescott interception right off a receivers hands

Kevin Byard intercepts it off the bobble ‼️ @KevinByard#DALvsTEN on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOdlLT pic.twitter.com/wRo9CFHw11 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

Let’s have some fun Haters tell me why that’s on Dak 😂 — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) December 30, 2022

Peyton Hendershot bobbled a perfect pass from Dak and of course it is intercepted. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 30, 2022

Those national shows can talk about another Dak Prescott interception, but it's another example of terrible ball luck. Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot botched the reception, leading to pick. Shades of overtime in Jacksonville. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2022

Sorry, it was Hendershot. I don’t think all TEs look the same. pic.twitter.com/0ScCUnC0p2 — Tellito (@TellStevens) December 30, 2022

Dak to Schultz for a TD. 17-6

Dak to Schultz TD! (I swear I thought Schultz was gonna drop it) — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 30, 2022

Tennessee CANNOT believe they didn’t run it. Schultz almost dropped it too lmaoo — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) December 30, 2022

DAK. SCHULTZ. RACK 'EM. TUDDY. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 30, 2022

Dak hits Schultz for the go ahead TD… Thank you 51 yard penalty 😎 #DC4L — #1 Dallas Fan (@DemBoyzForLife) December 30, 2022

Dalton Schultz is single handedly helping me win fantasy rn 🥹🥹🥹 — Gloria McCarty-Flores (@grleatngdoritos) December 30, 2022

Dalton Schultz TD No. 2

WHAT A CATCH BY SCHULTZ!!!! HOLY MOSES SANDALS!! TUDDYYYYYY — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 30, 2022

That is one hell of a throw from Dak, and an incredible grab from Dalton Schultz. 🤯🤯 His second TD has Dallas up by two scores! #DALvsTEN — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) December 30, 2022

Dalton Schultz can come to the cookout fasho😭 — Tyler J Butler (@iamxtbj) December 30, 2022

Wright place, wright time. Nahshon Wright INT.

Nahshon Wright climbs the LADDER for the INT 🆙pic.twitter.com/gnBsO8qyjE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 30, 2022

Nahshon Wright is such a dawg, cowboys secondary is nasty — Jake Huddy (@jakehudsonn) December 30, 2022

Nice pick by Nahshon Wright! Being 6’4” certainly helped Wright on that one. #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys — Brandon C (@Icebreaker21) December 30, 2022

Nahshon Wright has been everything you hoped Kelvin Joseph would’ve been on and OFF the field. — Ernie (@es3_09) December 30, 2022

It wasn't pretty but the Cowboys win 27-13

the Cowboys win in comfortable fashion, securing a 2nd straight 12-win season. they’re 8-2 since Dak returned, averaging 35 ppg over that span. and yet, stop me if you’ve heard this before, they do just enough stupid & ugly stuff to make you wonder what the hell it all means. pic.twitter.com/e7yLNH6W6c — David Helman (@davidhelman_) December 30, 2022

*Obligatory sniveling voice* “It doesnt matter if they don’t win in the playoffs” Before you (yes you) say it We already know. All of us. You saying it doesn’t make you look smart, just annoying. But go ahead. Go off. https://t.co/0PcZtpq5em — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 30, 2022

another 12 win season for dak & mccarthy's cowboys they dont just hand those out kids! — LUCAS (@LUCASHIGHDEMAND) December 30, 2022

