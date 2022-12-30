Best Twitter Reactions to Cowboys win: ‘Storm Trooper vibes’, ‘Hot buttered pretzels’

Playing a road game on short rest isn’t easy, and the Dallas Cowboys proved that to be the case as they secured their 12th win of the season in a sloppy effort on Thursday night. The Cowboys offense turned the ball over three times in the first half and kept the Titans in the game. They were able to do enough in the second half, thanks to Dak Prescott’s strong connection to Dalton Schultz and CeeDee Lamb.

The Titans elected to start journeyman QB Josh Dobbs, despite signing him just eight days prior, and were able to hang around as the Tennessee offense did their best to apply pressure and take advantage of their gifted opportunities.

Ultimately the Cowboys were able to secure the win and have now posted back-to-back 12-win seasons for the first time since 1994-1995. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t dominant, but it was a victory, and Twitter reacted to all of it. Here are the best reactions to the Cowboys 27-13 victory over the the Titans.

Cowboys debut their new uniform/helmet combo

 

 

Ezekiel Elliott scores a TD in his ninth consecutive game

 

Donovan Wilson with a sack on Josh Dobbs

 

 

Dante Fowler ends a Titans drive with a strip-sack

 

 

 

Another Dak Prescott interception right off a receivers hands

 

Dak to Schultz for a TD. 17-6

 

Dalton Schultz TD No. 2

 

Wright place, wright time. Nahshon Wright INT.

 

It wasn't pretty but the Cowboys win 27-13

