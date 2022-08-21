Best Twitter reactions from Commanders’ preseason loss to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in week two of NFL preseason action. When Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes departed the game midway through the second quarter, the Chiefs led the Commanders 14-0.

Washington didn’t get on the scoreboard until seconds were left in the first half when backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke led an impressive 11-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cam Sims.

Washington’s first-team offense did some good things with quarterback Carson Wentz but couldn’t sustain drives. One specific play — his last — will haunt Wentz and led to plenty of “I told you so’s” on Twitter from all of the social media GMs.

Speaking of Twitter, there were plenty of jokes on Washington’s defense and coordinator Jack Del Rio. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Washington’s loss to the Chiefs.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Six of Brian Robinson Jr.'s eight carries at the Chiefs each resulted in either a run of at least five yards or a first down. He's physical, runs and falls forward and doesn't fumble. Add in what's happening with Antonio Gibson, and Robinson clearly is the #Commanders' new RB1. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 20, 2022

Commanders RB preseason to-date* Brian Robinson:

14 att

4.1 YPC

+0.30 EPA/rush

57% success

3.75 yds after contact/rush Antonio Gibson:

6 att

0.8 YPC

-0.69 EPA/rush

17% success

1.0 yds after contact/rush *week 1 + week 2 first half — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 20, 2022

Brian Robinson looked excellent in the opening series. 4.7 a pop on three carries. Always falling forward with violence behind his pads. pic.twitter.com/AoVCO2bqDx — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 20, 2022

Antonio Gibson

Brian Robinson first carry. Antonio Gibson returns the kick. This is really happening folks. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 20, 2022

That sound you hear is all the “I’m still drafting Antonio Gibson in the 7th round you dummies” tweets getting deleted. — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) August 20, 2022

Antonio Gibson may have lost his starting RB 1 job but he's officially added a potentially dynamic pass catcher role out of the backfield and of course – could/should be KOR 1. #Commanders https://t.co/F7ulZXKqMr — Chris Russell AKA the 🐓🐓! (@Russellmania621) August 20, 2022

Carson Wentz

missed seeing Carson Wentz in FG range taking a 3rd down sack to knock the team out of FG range we are back — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 20, 2022

On the list of Commanders concerns, Carson Wentz doesnt even crack the Top 10. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 20, 2022

Ain't it funny how the narrative has shifted…Three weeks ago, Carson Wentz couldn't hit the broad side of a barn….Now, it's the defense that's "code red". — Disco (@discoque5) August 21, 2022

Carson Wentz at his finest ladies and gentlemen, holds the ball too long. Sack on 3rd and 10 taking the commanders out of fg range — AbViously (@Ab_Soulutely) August 20, 2022

Just like Gibson's fumble, the Wentz third-down play will stick with us because it confirms what we fear: Carson often saves his worst plays for the least opportune moments. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 20, 2022

It wouldn't surprise me if Carson Wentz played a little bit in the third preseason game. This last rep he took was his worst of the two games. If his preseason is over, he finished turnover-free and 16/22 with mostly underneath completions. pic.twitter.com/XL4BtoYO7N — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 20, 2022

Washington fans… you want Wentz or Heinicke starting this season? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 20, 2022

Jack Del Rio

It’s puzzling how linebackers Ron Rivera and Jack Del-Rio have yet to fix the issue of linebacker. — Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) August 20, 2022

Jack Del Rio’s defense already in midseason form with the penalties. Congrats! — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) August 20, 2022

This is inexcusable from Jack Del Rio pic.twitter.com/lH2xq6CRc6 — 𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗻 🪖 (@WentzToMcLaurin) August 21, 2022

Leave Jack Del Rio in Kansas City. — Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) August 20, 2022

I wonder if Jack Del Rio likes vanilla ice cream? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/oPQzgQhTMv — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ 🌊😎🍻 (@karl_diesel) August 20, 2022

More on the defense

The Washington Football Product: Different names, same blown coverages. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 20, 2022

Jack Del Rio allowed the Chiefs to go 3-3 on 3rd downs on that drive…. pic.twitter.com/3N4PJ8rKzk — Zac (@DCzWall) August 20, 2022

An improvement in the 2nd … pic.twitter.com/vCPfMslo20 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

Commanders defense giving up opening drive touchdowns (again) and can’t get off the field on 3rd downs (again). Preseason or not, these are issues we’ve seen for far too long with this unit. — Homer McFanboy (@HomerMcFanboy) August 20, 2022

