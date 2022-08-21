Best Twitter reactions from Commanders’ preseason loss to Chiefs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carson Wentz
    Carson Wentz
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Antonio Gibson
    Antonio Gibson
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Robinson Jr.
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in week two of NFL preseason action. When Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes departed the game midway through the second quarter, the Chiefs led the Commanders 14-0.

Washington didn’t get on the scoreboard until seconds were left in the first half when backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke led an impressive 11-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cam Sims.

Washington’s first-team offense did some good things with quarterback Carson Wentz but couldn’t sustain drives. One specific play — his last — will haunt Wentz and led to plenty of “I told you so’s” on Twitter from all of the social media GMs.

Speaking of Twitter, there were plenty of jokes on Washington’s defense and coordinator Jack Del Rio. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Washington’s loss to the Chiefs.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Antonio Gibson

Carson Wentz

 

Jack Del Rio

More on the defense

1

1

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

Recommended Stories