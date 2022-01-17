Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ wild-card round victory over Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the AFC divisional round for the fourth consecutive season after a 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. In the second quarter, the Chiefs’ offense broke the game wide open, not letting up for a moment to give Pittsburgh an ounce of hope throughout the game. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the wild-card round win:

Mahomes throws an early interception

The first quarter interception from Patrick Mahomes thanks to a T.J. Watt tip at the line of scrimmage swung momentum to start the game. The errors plaguing Mahomes early in the season reared their head to start the postseason, and Twitter spectators noticed immediately.

Death, taxes, Patrick Mahomes tipped ball interceptions — The Mizery Index (@mizeryindex) January 17, 2022

Patrick Mahomes throwing an interception by going across his body and not putting air under it. Something you can almost bank on nowadays… #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/JEZrS0NGuF — Believeland Brit 🇬🇧 (@BelievelandBrit) January 17, 2022

When Patrick Mahomes throws an interception pic.twitter.com/2Vq8CQ2y5X — Adrianna Richards (@AdriannaRich72) January 17, 2022

T.J. Watt Fumble recovery scoop and score

The Steelers applied pressure on the Chiefs to start the second quarter forcing a fumble from Darrell Williams as he struggled with the handoff from Mecole Hardman. Watt scooped the ball and returned it for its opening score, sending shock waves through Twitter.

TURN DAHN FOR WATT!!! LET’S GOOOOOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/s1cY0yTK5F — Sportsbook Consigliere (@SportsbkConsig) January 17, 2022

I would not wanna play against TJ Watt — J. Elijah Lüke (@datniccacwis) January 17, 2022

Wow T.J. Watt returns a fumble for a touchdown. Who would’ve thought that the Steelers would show up to take it to the Chiefs. This could be a potential upset!!#HereWeGo #NFL #WeRunAsOne — Tadi Abedje (@realTadiAbedje) January 17, 2022

TJ Watt scoop & score on a double fumble by KC! #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/Jr0pgW3GOP — Ken Harris (@kensgotbs) January 17, 2022

*TJ watt watches fumble happen then picks up the ball* Steelers fans pic.twitter.com/b4oI34Nd5I — Elmin (@elmin_17) January 17, 2022

The underhand flip touchdown pass to Jerick Mckinnon

The Chiefs quickly responded to the turnover by marching down the field and capping off the drive with a Mahomes underhanded touchdown pass to Jerrick McKinnon. The impressive showcase at the goal line received praise from Twitter spectators.

Mahomes shovel pass TD to McKinnon pic.twitter.com/gY5HRztXgG — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 17, 2022

Underhand to McKinnon. TD.

Tough to defend the Chiefs. — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 17, 2022

Getting McKinnon that TD is well deserved. Been the best player for us up to this point. — Owen Dahm (@OWENgoshDAHMmit) January 17, 2022

Mahomes to Kelce for a 48-yard touchdown

The Chiefs were propelled by momentum to end the half drive quickly in under a minute setting up a 48-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Twitter fans and critics commented on the explosive third and 20 play and celebration dance moves.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce doing what they do doesn’t matter if it’s 3rd and 20. Touchdown Chiefs. #Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom | #NFl | pic.twitter.com/Yl1hX65ZX5 — Totallyblitzed (@Totally_Blitzed) January 17, 2022

Has anybody else noticed what an incredible dancer Travis Kelce is after scoring touchdowns in the end zone? — Rodney Saulsberry (@rodtalks) January 17, 2022

How do you let Kelce run right by you wide open…. 3rd and 20…. Touchdown… absolutely brutal — Jordan Comadena (@Funky2414) January 17, 2022

Kelce hit the nastiest dougie when he made that touchdown 😂😂😂😂 — TDott (@ChosenHun) January 17, 2022

Nick Allegretti catches a goalie touchdown pass

The Chiefs continued to pour on the scoring with a touchdown pass to an unlikely receiver in offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. The unexpected touchdown reception, where Allegretti tossed T.J. Watt in the process. The celebration and touchdown excited Chiefs Kingdom on Twitter.

So Nick Allegretti just literally tossed the Defensive Player of the Year to the ground, took 3 steps and caught a touchdown pass. Is there any greater play for an offensive lineman? https://t.co/j2HlJ51DwN — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 17, 2022

Nick Allegretti, The Watt Stopper — His DirknesS (@HisDirknesS) January 17, 2022

Nick Allegretti threw down TJ Watt and scored a touchdown on the same play. That’s an all timer. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 17, 2022

Nick Allegretti is so agile he updated his Wikipedia page from the end zone pic.twitter.com/HQcHLRmO28 — Liz Cook (@lizcookkc) January 17, 2022

Travis Kelce's touchdown pass to Byron Pringle

The scoring streak continued for the Chiefs as Kelce decided to make the next touchdown pass finding Byron Pringle in the end zone for his second game score. The exciting formation entertained Twitter followers content with the game outcome in the Chiefs favor.

Kelce to Byron Pringle pic.twitter.com/mCL2n7vTDZ — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 17, 2022

KELCE WITH A TD PASS TO PRINGLE. Absolutely rolling😂 — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) January 17, 2022

Kelce to pringle was not expected! Who had that on their bingo card? — Kansas City Today (@KC__Today) January 17, 2022

Andy Reid letting Kelce throw a TD pass to Pringle 🔥🔥🔥 — Joel Rains (@RainsJ7) January 17, 2022

