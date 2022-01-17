Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ wild-card round victory over Steelers

Ed Easton Jr.
·5 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the AFC divisional round for the fourth consecutive season after a 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. In the second quarter, the Chiefs’ offense broke the game wide open, not letting up for a moment to give Pittsburgh an ounce of hope throughout the game. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the wild-card round win:

Mahomes throws an early interception

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The first quarter interception from Patrick Mahomes thanks to a T.J. Watt tip at the line of scrimmage swung momentum to start the game. The errors plaguing Mahomes early in the season reared their head to start the postseason, and Twitter spectators noticed immediately.

T.J. Watt Fumble recovery scoop and score

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Steelers applied pressure on the Chiefs to start the second quarter forcing a fumble from Darrell Williams as he struggled with the handoff from Mecole Hardman. Watt scooped the ball and returned it for its opening score, sending shock waves through Twitter.

The underhand flip touchdown pass to Jerick Mckinnon

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs quickly responded to the turnover by marching down the field and capping off the drive with a Mahomes underhanded touchdown pass to Jerrick McKinnon. The impressive showcase at the goal line received praise from Twitter spectators.

Mahomes to Kelce for a 48-yard touchdown

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Chiefs were propelled by momentum to end the half drive quickly in under a minute setting up a 48-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Twitter fans and critics commented on the explosive third and 20 play and celebration dance moves.

Nick Allegretti catches a goalie touchdown pass

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs continued to pour on the scoring with a touchdown pass to an unlikely receiver in offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. The unexpected touchdown reception, where Allegretti tossed T.J. Watt in the process. The celebration and touchdown excited Chiefs Kingdom on Twitter.

Travis Kelce's touchdown pass to Byron Pringle

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The scoring streak continued for the Chiefs as Kelce decided to make the next touchdown pass finding Byron Pringle in the end zone for his second game score. The exciting formation entertained Twitter followers content with the game outcome in the Chiefs favor.

1

1

