Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 4 win over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs got themselves back to a .500 record with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

An explosive day on offense from Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill paved the way for the Chiefs’ second victory of the season. While the pass rush showed up late in the game, the defense remains a noticeable problem that needs fixing. Fans and media got involved, commenting on social media about both the success and the struggles Kansas City faced in Week 4.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

What is a defense and do the Chiefs actually have one?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ defense looks like the biggest thing holding this team back from greatness. They allowed over 380 passing yards to second-year Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, which is good for the most in his career. The defensive struggles were the talk of the Twitterverse during Sunday’s early slate, and they look to be a major concern for the foreseeable future. The defensive problems even have former NFL players wanting to come out of retirement just to try and help.

Gonna dust them off and go tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. Yea, I’m super washed but they can’t be real particular right now. Every able body deserves a proper look. See you guys on Tuesday. Gonna practice these 40 starts, and work my pedal. #TheComeBack — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 3, 2021

A month into the season and Chiefs still can’t get lined up on Defense correctly. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 3, 2021

#Chiefs defense really give up almost 400 yards to Jalen Hurts today?!? pic.twitter.com/lQTQ7Eptz7 — Joe Verschoor (@JoeVScore) October 3, 2021

Teams do not fear this defense — WIN CHIEFS WIN (@nickybull8) October 3, 2021

Story continues

A hat trick from Tyreek Hill

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After a few quiet performances in the Chiefs’ two losses, Tyreek Hill had one the loudest games of his career. He managed to move up the franchise leaderboard in touchdown receptions with a performance that help thrust the Kansas City to their second win of the season. 11 catches, 186 yards and three touchdowns later, people were at awe of the Cheetah’s greatness, praising the performance on Twitter.

TYREEK HILL IS THE NICEST RECEIVER RIGHT NOW IN THE NFL — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) October 3, 2021

Tyreek Hill the best receiver in the league. — Yellow Boiii (@yellow815) October 3, 2021

Tyreek Hill has as many touchdowns as Nick Sirianni has pens on his hat.#ChiefsKingdom — ʀ ᴊ (@__R2J) October 3, 2021

Thank the Lord for Tyreek Hill — Taylor Jane Medlin (@ChiefMedleyyyy) October 3, 2021

Andy Reid gets 100 wins with KC

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs HC Andy Reid owns a piece of NFL history after he notched his 100th career win (including playoffs) in Kansas City. He now is the only head coach in league annals to ever win 100 games with two separate teams, the Chiefs and the Eagles. It’s poetic that this historic win came in Philadelphia, though fans and Reid would probably rather have it come two weeks earlier. It’s just another notch on the belt for one of the best to ever hold the title of head coach in the history of the NFL.

How many wins does Andy Reid have as Head Coach of the #Chiefs? pic.twitter.com/VEnxUUu5NP — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 3, 2021

Congrats Andy Reid!!! Well deserved! Go Chiefs — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) October 3, 2021

I am so blessed to be with a head coach who has won 100 games in two different great cities like @Eagles and @Chiefs and been a part of all of them. #AndyReid — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) October 3, 2021

Congrats to Andy Reid.. with the win today Reid becomes the 1st coach in NFL history to get 100 wins with 2 different franchises. One of the absolute best to ever do it #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kljTJ1lQjf — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 3, 2021

Andy Reid with 140 wins with Philadelphia, 100 wins with KC. First coach ever with 100 wins with two different franchises.

Get that Gold Jacket ready. — frank boal (@realfrankboal) October 3, 2021

1

1