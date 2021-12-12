Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 14 victory over Raiders

It was a rout Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The Chiefs controlled the entire game from the opening snap turnover and score to the final whistle in the demolition of their most bitter AFC West rival.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Jarran Reed strips the ball from Josh Jacobs leading to Mike Hughes touchdown

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ defense answered the Raiders’ pregame taunting by forcing a turnover and getting the scoring started themselves. Jarran Reed was credited with the forced fumble, already his second of the season. Mike Hughes has his first career recovery and second career defensive touchdown with the scoop and score. The electric start caught the attention of many on Twitter, chiming in with their thoughts.

Frank Clark terrorizes Derek Carr

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The rise of Frank Clark back to his Pro Bowl form has been a welcome sight for Chiefs fans recently. The former All-Pro defensive lineman combined with Tershawn Wharton for a first-half sack while missing out on another due to a holding penalty. Carr was pressured often by Clark, and it didn’t go unnoticed by the spectators on Twitter.

Josh Gordon scores his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

The touchdown drought is over for Josh Gordon, who scores his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs. The one-yard reception for a score is Gordon’s first since the 2019 season. Twitter was proud and opinionated on the veteran receiver’s comeback touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes with another magical completion to Tyreek Hill

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The connection between Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill has become legendary in the NFL as they added another highlight to their reel. On a third-and-17, Mahomes managed to scramble and create enough time for Hill to get open and complete an exciting 38-yard reception. Fans on Twitter expressed their enjoyment immediately following the play.

Alex Okafor's brutal late game sack

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

As the Chiefs were wrapping up a blowout victory over Las Vegas, Alex Okafor decided to apply the perfect exclamation point. Okafor’s explosive hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led to a fumble and recovery by Kansas City. The blow caught more attention on Twitter as fans didn’t hold back with comments.

Derrick Gore's 51-yard touchdown run

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The final message of the Chiefs’ dominant victory came from reserve running back Derrick Gore. A 51-yard touchdown run following another Raiders turnover was even more icing on the cake of Kansas City’s big victory. The significant lead didn’t turn fans away from sharing thoughts on the latest score on Twitter.

