Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 14 victory over Raiders

It was a rout Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The Chiefs controlled the entire game from the opening snap turnover and score to the final whistle in the demolition of their most bitter AFC West rival.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Jarran Reed strips the ball from Josh Jacobs leading to Mike Hughes touchdown

The Chiefs’ defense answered the Raiders’ pregame taunting by forcing a turnover and getting the scoring started themselves. Jarran Reed was credited with the forced fumble, already his second of the season. Mike Hughes has his first career recovery and second career defensive touchdown with the scoop and score. The electric start caught the attention of many on Twitter, chiming in with their thoughts.



This is so awesome, Goldsboro native Jarran Reed forces the fumble and the New Bern native Mike Hughes recovers the fumble and scores a touchdown for the Chiefs on the first defensive play of the game!! THE 252 BOYS BABY!!! 💪🏻💪🏻 @nbhsbears @NBbearsFB @GoldsboroFball @GHS_Cougars https://t.co/vLAQ2ayULI — Brett Kennedy WCTI (@KCKennedy93) December 12, 2021

mike hughes career game, why not??? — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) December 12, 2021

Cancel the missing person’s reports – we’ve found Jarran Reed. — R-S-H (@ryanscotthall) December 12, 2021

Jarran Reed saw the tweets — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) December 12, 2021

Frank Clark terrorizes Derek Carr

The rise of Frank Clark back to his Pro Bowl form has been a welcome sight for Chiefs fans recently. The former All-Pro defensive lineman combined with Tershawn Wharton for a first-half sack while missing out on another due to a holding penalty. Carr was pressured often by Clark, and it didn’t go unnoticed by the spectators on Twitter.

SACK BY TERSHAWN WHARTON & FRANK CLARK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Czj9aUMmwz — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) December 12, 2021

I know the sack got wiped out but here's your weekly reminder that Frank Clark is all the way back. — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) December 12, 2021

Frank Clark just put Kolton Miller in the spin cycle. So nice to see him back to it and feeling good — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 12, 2021

Frank Clark is EATING — Frank Lucas (@Luke_The_Duke00) December 12, 2021

Josh Gordon scores his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs

The touchdown drought is over for Josh Gordon, who scores his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs. The one-yard reception for a score is Gordon’s first since the 2019 season. Twitter was proud and opinionated on the veteran receiver’s comeback touchdown.

Your daily reminder that Josh Gordon plays for the #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/k6VRjZIjGy — Tingz n Wingz (@TingznWingz) December 12, 2021

Happy to see Josh Gordon scoring touchdowns 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 12, 2021

Josh Gordon flashes into the end zone off the quick screen, and he's got his first score as a Chief. 28-0 Chiefs, 6:17 left in the first. Oh, the humanity. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 12, 2021

Josh Gordon scored pic.twitter.com/0CGLkJ0a7q — Yellow Boiii (@yellow815) December 12, 2021

Patrick Mahomes with another magical completion to Tyreek Hill

The connection between Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill has become legendary in the NFL as they added another highlight to their reel. On a third-and-17, Mahomes managed to scramble and create enough time for Hill to get open and complete an exciting 38-yard reception. Fans on Twitter expressed their enjoyment immediately following the play.

Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill across the field for 38 yards. Ridiculous video game type stuff LMAO! pic.twitter.com/3nrlx2bMVU — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 12, 2021

Patrick Mahomes just launching the ball for some more yardage. Huge bomb to Tyreek Hill on 3rd and 17, and the Chiefs are threatening again — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 12, 2021

Oh my Lord. That was truly pathetic. Mahomes rolls out left, has all day to reset, and finds Tyreek Hill open deep with #Raiders defenders nowhere near him. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 12, 2021

Alex Okafor's brutal late game sack

As the Chiefs were wrapping up a blowout victory over Las Vegas, Alex Okafor decided to apply the perfect exclamation point. Okafor’s explosive hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led to a fumble and recovery by Kansas City. The blow caught more attention on Twitter as fans didn’t hold back with comments.

Alex Okafor just knocked Derek Carr into the twilight zone — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) December 12, 2021

Derek Carr will remember Alex Okafor tomorrow — and not fondly. — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 12, 2021

Alex Okafor to Derek Carr: pic.twitter.com/kbyLmqF5Pu — Ryan Blank (@rmblank4) December 12, 2021

Derrick Gore's 51-yard touchdown run

The final message of the Chiefs’ dominant victory came from reserve running back Derrick Gore. A 51-yard touchdown run following another Raiders turnover was even more icing on the cake of Kansas City’s big victory. The significant lead didn’t turn fans away from sharing thoughts on the latest score on Twitter.

DERRICK GORE FOR SIXXXXXX 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 BEAT EM DOWWWWWN 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fZRtwQ2Rvf — AJ King (@allday__ajking) December 12, 2021

Ok. Now, let’s play a game called *Derrick Gore gets 25 second half carries*. — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) December 12, 2021

Get you some Derrick Gore. #Chiefs sideline went nuts on that one. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 12, 2021

