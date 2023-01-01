Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 17 victory over the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs defense stepped up again this week against the Denver Broncos with a 27-24 victory in Week 17. The Chiefs remain in the race for the conference lead as they add a feel-good New Year’s Day win to end the regular-season homestand.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 17 victory on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium:

Dick Vermeil returns to Arrowhead Stadium as the drum honoree

The former Chiefs head coach had plenty of big games against the Broncos during his tenure, so it was fitting he’d take the drum honoree role. Vermeil got the crowd going early as he was showcased on the big screen at Arrowhead Stadium. The 86-year-old 2022 Hall of Fame enshrinee had plenty of support on Twitter for his appearance.

Former Chiefs Head Coach and 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil was the honorary drum banger today! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/L3oUpdt9Bv — Chaz Wright 🌵 (@ChazWrightTV) January 1, 2023

I know it’s weird to have love for a person you’ve never met, but seeing Dick Vermeil be seemingly in good health and banging the drum (on TV) at Arrowhead makes my heart happy. — Lance Moser (@LanceMoser) January 1, 2023

Yessssirrrr Dick Vermeil on the drum 🔥🔥🔥 — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) January 1, 2023

Dick Vermeil was the perfect Drum Honoree for Broncos week. pic.twitter.com/MfajYv1Htj — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) January 1, 2023

Patrick Mahomes completes a pass to himself

Another game and another milestone moment for Mahomes as he recorded his first career reception. A batted ball at the line of scrimmage allowed the Chiefs QB to catch his pass and pick up nine yards on the play. Twitter observers and commentators shared their excitement immediately.

Funny play by #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in which his pass what batted at the LOS & Mahomes caught it & ran for 6 yards. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/jHaGFQWe4Y — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 1, 2023

Well, then. Patrick Mahomes nearly gets a first down on a RECEPTION — of a pass to himself. Batted at the line of scrimmage, and he caught it and took off with it. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2023

Mahomes to Mahomes for a 9-yard reception is powering this drive! Go @Chiefs — Gary Lezak (@glezak) January 1, 2023

The first pass reception of Mahomes' career — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 1, 2023

Kadarius Toney makes an incredible catch for a significant gain

The potential of Toney in the Chiefs’ offense is realized every time he’s healthy enough to hit the field. The second-year receiver caught a 38-yard pass from a scrambling Mahomes showing the growing chemistry between the duo. Twitter supporters were loud and proud of Toney becoming a more significant part of the offense.

Patrick Mahomes EXPLOSIVE PLAY To Kadarius Toney 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jSEuRgoXZc — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 1, 2023

Didn’t have Kadarius Toney being a sideline contested WR on my bingo card when he was traded here but I’m enjoying it regardless — Nate Christensen (@natech32) January 1, 2023

Healthy Kadarius Toney is the most deadly receiving option Patrick Mahomes has — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 1, 2023

I love me some Kadarius Toney. Talent is off the charts, just gotta stay healthy. — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) January 1, 2023

Rookies Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis combine for takeaway

The Chiefs’ rookie class continued to impact this season and gave another example on Sunday. McDuffie’s corner blitz stripping the ball from Russell Wilson was scooped and recovered by teammate Karlaftis to end the first half. The combination made headlines on Twitter as fans and experts applauded the effort.

TRENT MCDUFFIE MAKES THE FUMBLE.

GEORGE KARLAFTIS RECOVERS THE FUMBLE. OUR 1ST ROUNDERS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vv19cyHGQT — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) January 1, 2023

Love McDuffie and Karlaftis teaming up for that turnover. — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 1, 2023

Have a day #Chiefs defensive rookies. Trent McDuffie gets a strip sack, Karlaftis tacks on a fumble recovery to go with his sack. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 1, 2023

Rookies! George Karlaftis recovers the Denver fumble forced by rookie Trent McDuffie. Big time play — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 1, 2023

Blake Bell returns with a clutch touchdown reception

The veteran tight end had spent most of the year on injured reserve following an injury suffered in the preseason. Bell reminded everyone of his worth by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Twitter spectators acknowledged his comeback of Bell and congratulated him on the score.

Pretty good first catch of the season for the Carroll grad! Blake Bell with the needed go ahead score for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/gofr4sRsHS — Matt Henderson (@KWCHMatt) January 1, 2023

Is that a Blake Bell sighting?? Blake!! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 1, 2023

Tight ends have been so important this season for the Chiefs. With Blake Bell's 17-yard touchdown catch, all four members of the position have scored this year. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 1, 2023

Saved by the 🔔! Blake Bell is back #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/09drtioKyK — Chiefs Kingdom (@ChiefsFan4Lyfe) January 1, 2023

Chris Jones closes the game with a sack

The Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle stepped up tremendously when needed most to end the game in Kansas City’s favor. Jones put his best power rush pressure on Russell Wilson, leading to a clutch fourth-down sack. Twitter erupted at the superstar moment to send the Chiefs to their 13th win.

@Chiefs Again Chris Jones #95, makes an incredible play to ensure we win the game. If anyone needs to be making bank it's #95 #ChrisJones — Resque60 (@Resque60) January 1, 2023

Chris Jones is the most clutch defender in the NFL. — Seth Rollins (Mark / Marky / Funky Bunch) (@Burntad1) January 1, 2023

