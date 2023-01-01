Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 17 victory over the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs defense stepped up again this week against the Denver Broncos with a 27-24 victory in Week 17. The Chiefs remain in the race for the conference lead as they add a feel-good New Year’s Day win to end the regular-season homestand.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 17 victory on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium:

Dick Vermeil returns to Arrowhead Stadium as the drum honoree

Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright

The former Chiefs head coach had plenty of big games against the Broncos during his tenure, so it was fitting he’d take the drum honoree role. Vermeil got the crowd going early as he was showcased on the big screen at Arrowhead Stadium. The 86-year-old 2022 Hall of Fame enshrinee had plenty of support on Twitter for his appearance.

Patrick Mahomes completes a pass to himself

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Another game and another milestone moment for Mahomes as he recorded his first career reception. A batted ball at the line of scrimmage allowed the Chiefs QB to catch his pass and pick up nine yards on the play. Twitter observers and commentators shared their excitement immediately.

Kadarius Toney makes an incredible catch for a significant gain

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The potential of Toney in the Chiefs’ offense is realized every time he’s healthy enough to hit the field. The second-year receiver caught a 38-yard pass from a scrambling Mahomes showing the growing chemistry between the duo. Twitter supporters were loud and proud of Toney becoming a more significant part of the offense.

Rookies Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis combine for takeaway

 

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ rookie class continued to impact this season and gave another example on Sunday. McDuffie’s corner blitz stripping the ball from Russell Wilson was scooped and recovered by teammate Karlaftis to end the first half. The combination made headlines on Twitter as fans and experts applauded the effort.

Blake Bell returns with a clutch touchdown reception

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The veteran tight end had spent most of the year on injured reserve following an injury suffered in the preseason. Bell reminded everyone of his worth by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Twitter spectators acknowledged his comeback of Bell and congratulated him on the score.

Chris Jones closes the game with a sack

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle stepped up tremendously when needed most to end the game in Kansas City’s favor. Jones put his best power rush pressure on Russell Wilson, leading to a clutch fourth-down sack. Twitter erupted at the superstar moment to send the Chiefs to their 13th win.

