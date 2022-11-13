Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 10 victory over the Jaguars

Ed Easton Jr.
·5 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs with an impressive 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Patrick Mahomes continued his remarkable play leading the offense to another dominating game. The in-game accomplishments, brutal hits and surprise performances played a role in the win.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 10 win on Sunday:

Kadarius Toney scores his first Chiefs touchdown

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Chiefs latest receiver acquisition wasted no time in impacting the offense. Toney has put the injuries that plagued his tenure with the New York Giants behind him, looking effective as ever as he scored on a one-foot hop. The 6-yard touchdown had plenty of fans and media members talking on Twitter.

Carlos Dunlap gets his 100th career sack

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Dunlap was signed during the offseason to supply an extra pass rush to the Chiefs’ defense. The veteran collected his 100th career sack while securing half a sack against Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter. Many took to Twitter to acknowledge and congratulate Dunlap on the accomplishment.

JuJu Smith-Schuster takes a dangerous hit without a penalty

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Smith-Schuster suffered an injury after being hit in the head by a bruising blow from Jaguars defensive back Andre Cisco. The hit on replay appeared to be a penalty and a flag was thrown, but it was later picked up by the umpire crew as Smith-Schuster was helped off the field and placed in concussion protocol. Spectators addressed the hit immediately on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce for fourth touchdown pass

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes has kept his fantastic play going from last Sunday night’s victory over the Tennessee Titans while connecting on his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Travis Kelce. The scoring drive didn’t just extend the Chiefs’ lead; it also pushed the duo atop the list of touchdowns together, passing Mahomes’ mark with Tyreek Hill. Fans on Twitter didn’t hold back their opinions on the latest hook-up between the All-Pro players.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories