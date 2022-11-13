Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 10 victory over the Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs with an impressive 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Patrick Mahomes continued his remarkable play leading the offense to another dominating game. The in-game accomplishments, brutal hits and surprise performances played a role in the win.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 10 win on Sunday:

Kadarius Toney scores his first Chiefs touchdown

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Chiefs latest receiver acquisition wasted no time in impacting the offense. Toney has put the injuries that plagued his tenure with the New York Giants behind him, looking effective as ever as he scored on a one-foot hop. The 6-yard touchdown had plenty of fans and media members talking on Twitter.

Kadarius Toney really just one foot hopped into the endzone and into his celebration. This is gonna be a #Chiefs goofy game all-timer. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 13, 2022

The Jaguars completely forgot Kadarius Toney was a member of the Chiefs. One hopped into the end zone. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 13, 2022

The Chiefs have already won the Kadarius Toney trade and it’s not even Thanksgiving. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) November 13, 2022

Me watching Kadarius Toney hop on one foot into the end zone for Kansas City after he said he was hurt for the Giants. pic.twitter.com/UbeVJQ6Moi — Connor Kelley (@_connorkelley_) November 13, 2022

what kadarius toney saw on his way into the endzone: pic.twitter.com/wxV7TbwgKg — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 13, 2022

Carlos Dunlap gets his 100th career sack

Story continues

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Dunlap was signed during the offseason to supply an extra pass rush to the Chiefs’ defense. The veteran collected his 100th career sack while securing half a sack against Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter. Many took to Twitter to acknowledge and congratulate Dunlap on the accomplishment.

Carlos Dunlap picking up BIG 💯 pic.twitter.com/DkDYi34eWR — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) November 13, 2022

Here was Carlos Dunlap back in August on why he waited so long to sign and why he joined up in KC. Now gets that magical 100 number in the career sack column. pic.twitter.com/nRkKtJwDll — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) November 13, 2022

Carlos Dunlap reached 100 career sacks with that last hit. Way to go! Only 40 players (officially, 61 unofficially) have ever reached this milestone. #Chiefskingdom — Katie Sears (@ktldybug) November 13, 2022

Arrowhead Stadium recognizing #Chiefs Carlos Dunlap for recording his 100th career sack pic.twitter.com/1YsR3vtgC2 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 13, 2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster takes a dangerous hit without a penalty

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Smith-Schuster suffered an injury after being hit in the head by a bruising blow from Jaguars defensive back Andre Cisco. The hit on replay appeared to be a penalty and a flag was thrown, but it was later picked up by the umpire crew as Smith-Schuster was helped off the field and placed in concussion protocol. Spectators addressed the hit immediately on Twitter.

Andre Cisco just knocked out Juju pic.twitter.com/sIhsjKHapc — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 13, 2022

Andre Cisco is public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City right now — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) November 13, 2022

The NFL is going to send a nice letter to the Chiefs this coming week apologizing for one of the more egregious no calls the game has seen. JuJu Smith-Schuster can read it once his vision returns to normal. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) November 13, 2022

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is down on the field after taking a massive hit to the head. Players and trainers are huddled near him on the field. Really scary play. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

The entire Chiefs team is surrounding JuJu on the field. Mahomes on a knee next to his side. — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) November 13, 2022

How is that not a penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver? Just wow. Jaguars defender wiped out JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is still on the ground. Teammates surrounding him. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 13, 2022

BREAKING: Dolphins medical staff has cleared Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster to return to the game — Ev Hand (@Evan_Hand) November 13, 2022

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce for fourth touchdown pass

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes has kept his fantastic play going from last Sunday night’s victory over the Tennessee Titans while connecting on his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Travis Kelce. The scoring drive didn’t just extend the Chiefs’ lead; it also pushed the duo atop the list of touchdowns together, passing Mahomes’ mark with Tyreek Hill. Fans on Twitter didn’t hold back their opinions on the latest hook-up between the All-Pro players.

@andrecisco7 you too short bro to take down @tkelce!! Also he’d annihilate you if you tried!! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/DAHzCV7iVC — Nicole Huttie (@nicole_huttie) November 13, 2022

Patrick Mahomes was letting Andrew Cisco have it after that touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 13, 2022

That is Travis Kelce's first touchdown since he scored 1-2-3-4 against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41 — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire