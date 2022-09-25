Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs get their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. An entire game marred by miscues on special teams and an inexplicable error on defense had the Chiefs fall short on the road. The head-scratching moments were plentiful in this game and the Chiefs must regroup before next Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 3 loss in Indianapolis:

Skyy Moore struggles on first-quarter punt returns

The rookie growing pains catch up eventually, and Moore was dealing with some issues trying to return punts at Lucas Oil Stadium. He muffed his first return leading to a Colts touchdown, and misjudged the next punt pushing Kansas City to start at their one-yard line. Spectators on Twitter immediately shared their displeasure with the miscues.

L'jarius Sneed with a big fourth-down sack of Matt Ryan

Sneed quickly introduced himself to Matt Ryan as his corner blitz on fourth down ended a promising Colts drive. The emphatic sack was the instant motivation for the team as the Chiefs had good field position. Observers shared their enthusiasm for the electric play.

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce throughout the touchdown drive

The chemistry between Mahomes and Kelce is a neverending story, with new chapters added weekly. The latest moment got the scoring started on Sunday for Kansas City as Kelce caught two passes on the drive, including the touchdown and a new celebration dance. Those on Twitter praised Kelce’s performance on the drive and his dance moves.

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy walk off the field for halftime arguing

Some drama between Mahomes and Bieniemy popped up entering halftime. The two were caught on camera having an animated discussion on the decision not to run another play before the half, and Mahomes was visibly upset. Many on Twitter had opinions on the exchange and its impact moving forward.

Tommy Townsend’s fake field goal pass attempt fails

A bold decision to go for it on fourth down ended with punter Tommy Townsend attempting a pass after faking the field goal. The incompletion to Noah Gray ended a promising drive without points and opened up questions as to why the Chiefs didn’t just keep the offense on the field.

 

Chris Jones gets penalized with an unsportsmanlike penalty extending the Colts late game drive

Jones might not be the most liked person in Kansas City right now following his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the fourth quarter that extended the Colts’ game-winning drive. The Chiefs All-Pro DT made an unexpected error for taunting Matt Ryan following a sack as the Colts were preparing to put the ball away. The reactions from Twitter were fueled by anger and disappointment from the situation.

