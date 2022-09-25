Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs get their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. An entire game marred by miscues on special teams and an inexplicable error on defense had the Chiefs fall short on the road. The head-scratching moments were plentiful in this game and the Chiefs must regroup before next Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 3 loss in Indianapolis:

Skyy Moore struggles on first-quarter punt returns

The rookie growing pains catch up eventually, and Moore was dealing with some issues trying to return punts at Lucas Oil Stadium. He muffed his first return leading to a Colts touchdown, and misjudged the next punt pushing Kansas City to start at their one-yard line. Spectators on Twitter immediately shared their displeasure with the miscues.

Skyy Moore had some struggles in training camp with kicks over his head but remember he still doesn't have a ton of experience as a returner. Colts in business. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 25, 2022

Skyy Moore right now: pic.twitter.com/WAOKDTxEUP — DJ Jazzy Juris Doctor (@ChiefsfanCHI) September 25, 2022

Why did Skyy Moore even try catching that? It would've hit the end zone. Dumb mistake. — Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) September 25, 2022

L'jarius Sneed with a big fourth-down sack of Matt Ryan

Sneed quickly introduced himself to Matt Ryan as his corner blitz on fourth down ended a promising Colts drive. The emphatic sack was the instant motivation for the team as the Chiefs had good field position. Observers shared their enthusiasm for the electric play.

L'Jarius Sneed forced the STOP on 4th and 1 🚫pic.twitter.com/bBoJiggCET — Chiefs Kingdom (@ChiefsKingdomCP) September 25, 2022

L'Jarius Sneed completely disrupted the #Colts drive on 3 out of the 4 plays. Takes away a route, comes out of nowhere to tackle Hines, and gets home on the blitz to force the turnover on downs. The #Colts offense has been shaky for the most part today. — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) September 25, 2022

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed annihilates Colts QB Matt Ryan on this 4th down play 😱 pic.twitter.com/Rz2qCIXzQf — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) September 25, 2022

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce throughout the touchdown drive

The chemistry between Mahomes and Kelce is a neverending story, with new chapters added weekly. The latest moment got the scoring started on Sunday for Kansas City as Kelce caught two passes on the drive, including the touchdown and a new celebration dance. Those on Twitter praised Kelce’s performance on the drive and his dance moves.

PATRICK MAHOMES TO TRAVIS KELCE FOR THE CHIEFS TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/QkS9qauKe2 — Brian Y (@byysports) September 25, 2022

Travis Kelce is a cheat code! — Queen of the Chiefs Kingdom 👑 (@sweetdyoung) September 25, 2022

Travis Kelce hit the Rick & Morty 🤣🤣 — D-CAST (@DCastillo13) September 25, 2022

Travis Kelce’s touchdown dance had me laughing too hard and idk why 😅☠️ — Ci 🖤 (@Cbaby524) September 25, 2022

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy walk off the field for halftime arguing

Some drama between Mahomes and Bieniemy popped up entering halftime. The two were caught on camera having an animated discussion on the decision not to run another play before the half, and Mahomes was visibly upset. Many on Twitter had opinions on the exchange and its impact moving forward.

Weird day in the NFL. Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy having words at the half #KCvsINDpic.twitter.com/oUyqbJcKhC — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) September 25, 2022

Hoy smokes. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bienemy were really going at it on the way to the tunnel at halftime in Indy. #Chiefs #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) September 25, 2022

Well that was quite telling… Mahomes clearly not happy with Eric Bieniemy after that last call. — Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) September 25, 2022

Tommy Townsend’s fake field goal pass attempt fails

A bold decision to go for it on fourth down ended with punter Tommy Townsend attempting a pass after faking the field goal. The incompletion to Noah Gray ended a promising drive without points and opened up questions as to why the Chiefs didn’t just keep the offense on the field.

The #Chiefs run a fake field goal, but punter Tommy Townsend's pass to TE Noah Gray is incomplete. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8eIMxgF8qB — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

If you want to throw a pass on 4th down, maybe use your generational QB instead of Tommy Townsend? — Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) September 25, 2022

Nah son did Andy Reid really trust “Tommy Townsend” on a fake field goal throw attempt on 4th & 10. — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) September 25, 2022

Great effort, once again, from the Colts' defense. It continues on a FAKE FIELD GOAL attempt by the Chiefs. Punter/holder Tommy Townsend tries to find tight end Noah Gray with the pass. It sails. Fans rejoice. A huge break for the Colts. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) September 25, 2022

Chris Jones gets penalized with an unsportsmanlike penalty extending the Colts late game drive

Jones might not be the most liked person in Kansas City right now following his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the fourth quarter that extended the Colts’ game-winning drive. The Chiefs All-Pro DT made an unexpected error for taunting Matt Ryan following a sack as the Colts were preparing to put the ball away. The reactions from Twitter were fueled by anger and disappointment from the situation.

Chris Jones may have cost the Chiefs the game with that undisciplined, selfish act to leave the Colts on the field. That with everything else they’ve effed up today is a disfunctional look regardless of the final score. — Dave Gallagher (@DaveGallagher22) September 25, 2022

Chris Jones just lost us the game. #Chiefs — Brad Jenkins (@CardinalsWay) September 25, 2022

Chiefs are going to lose this game over a discussion between the QB and Chris Jones over family lineage. Really ref? #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsIND — RK (@richksu) September 25, 2022

I blame Chris Jones and that stupid penalty. #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/MX3Hsc32R7 — Kel in 2020 Too (@KelJordanB) September 25, 2022

