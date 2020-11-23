Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 11 win over Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-1 after a Week 11 win over their most hated division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. In the first game that they’ve played at Allegiant Stadium, the Chiefs were neck and neck with the Raiders. Neither defense could seem to come up with an answer until the final seconds of the game. It led to lots of offensive production for both teams and an exciting finish to “Sunday Night Football.” It also led to some great tweets.

Below you’ll find some of the best Twitter reactions throughout the course of the Week 11 win:

Offense thrives, defense survives

The offense and the defense for Kansas City had very different games against the Raiders. While the offense basically got everything they wanted, the defense got gashed by Derek Carr most of the day. Both teams combined for over 600 yards through the air. The performances on both sides of the ball were reminiscent of the 2018 Chiefs and the fans on Twitter knew it. https://twitter.com/Oohpreddynails/status/1330688837656473601 https://twitter.com/blayysian/status/1330739518866075657 https://twitter.com/AnthonyTa2u/status/1330724223162015746 https://twitter.com/RealBirdLawyer/status/1330714425284706307 https://twitter.com/sweetdyoung/status/1330715352645431298

Mahomes pulls ahead in the MVP race

While the Chiefs were purely focused on getting the win, this was a big moment for Patrick Mahomes as it relates to the MVP race. He didn't have a perfect game, throwing his second interception of the season. However, when push came to shove and the team needed him, he marched the offense down the field in 75 seconds to score the game-winning touchdown, leaving less than 30 seconds for the Raiders to try and score. https://twitter.com/TerezPaylor/status/1330729078303956993 https://twitter.com/SheaSerrano/status/1330728567798427648 https://twitter.com/gabbgoudy/status/1330728438387404800 https://twitter.com/Speck60/status/1330729347104247808 https://twitter.com/brittanylynne8/status/1330728504196018178

Dirty Dan seals it, again.

Daniel Sorensen has a penchant for game-sealing interceptions. He had one against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 of this year. He also had one in Mexico City against the Los Angles Chargers back in 2019. Then, of course, he came up with another clutch game-ending pick tonight. Maybe we need to change his nickname to, "The Dagger." He currently leads the Chiefs defense in interceptions this season with three and two of them have been game-enders. https://twitter.com/MishLGee_xoxo/status/1330729497629503492 https://twitter.com/word2yamotha24/status/1330730632012582912 https://twitter.com/theStevenRuiz/status/1330729682388594689