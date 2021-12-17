Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 15 victory over Chargers

On Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, the stars were shining with the Kansas City Chiefs pulling out the clutch victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. The Chiefs played from behind for most of the game, but they capitalized on critical moments to seal the deal in overtime.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Michael Burton scores the opening touchdown

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Chiefs have many offensive weapons at their disposal, and somehow the opening touchdown went to fullback Michael Burton. When on the field, the usual lead blocker scored his first touchdown since 2015. Fans and spectators on Twitter shared their thoughts on the moment.

There’s a new NFL MVP candidate and his name is Michael Burton. — Christopher Tenpenny (@Tenpenny88) December 17, 2021

I just added Michael Burton @Chiefs360 @Chiefs to my fantasy football team. — Tim Doty (@timdoty1) December 17, 2021

Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens combine for the tip and interception

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Nick Bolton’s phenomenal rookie season adds another highlight to the reel as his tipped pass leads to the Anthony Hitchens interception. The takeaway was Hitchens’ second career interception, his first since his rookie year in 2014. Twitter shared their thoughts on the duo’s fantastic play.

Anthony Hitchens needs to start tying his shoes before every snap if he going to do that sort of magnificents #ChiefsKingdom — Manimal (@BrentHarlan) December 17, 2021

Nick Bolton tipped pass leading to a INT pic.twitter.com/2nV4NsAExi — Chief Culture (@ForChiefCulture) December 17, 2021

Tyreek Hill's laest amazing catch

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Hill adds another circus catch to his resume as he defied all logic with a catch in the third quarter. The speedy receiver ignored the tight coverage to haul in the pass drawing praise from many on Twitter.

TYREEK HILL IS A MADMAN #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lOjapTErR1 — Tingz n Wingz (@TingznWingz) December 17, 2021

Did Tyreek really just catch that..? #ChiefsKingdom — Mason, The Electrician (@MasonWhitlock13) December 17, 2021

Tyreek Hill is made of something different than other people — Beck (@becktambien) December 17, 2021

Tershawn Wharton causes fumble at the goal line

AP Photo/David Becker

The Chiefs forced a goal-line turnover, with Tershawn Wharton causing the fumble on Chargers RB Joshua Kelley. The defensive lineman was praised considerably for his efforts on the late-game stop by many on Twitter.

The Turk Wharton and Nick Bolton game pic.twitter.com/mGXsmybiYr — J (@ChiefsJackson) December 17, 2021

Nieman and Wharton with the play of the season so far. Wow. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) December 17, 2021

CHIEFS RECOVER A FUMBLE AT THE ONE!!! WHARTON KNOCKED IT OUT!!! UNBELIEVABLE!!! — Arrowhead Blast (10-4) (@ChiefsBlast) December 17, 2021

WHARTON KNOCKS IT OUT AND CHIEFS GET THE BALL!!!! — Joseph 🇦🇷 #GraciasKun (@JosephFXI) December 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes throws costly interception

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A big miscue in the fourth quarter from Patrick Mahomes leads to a turnover deep in the Chiefs’ territory. Mahomes’s only interception of the game was met with plenty of criticism from fans on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes has the dumbest interceptions this season I’ve ever seen — Eddie 🇵🇷 (@demorizi_eudy) December 17, 2021

@Chiefs can you please put Patrick mahomes on the bench and let Chad Henne play this is ridiculous — Thomas Bolds (@ThomasBolds) December 17, 2021

Defensive lineman interception of Mahomes! This game is crazy man — Chalupa Batman (@wheatie_87) December 17, 2021

Travis Kelce's walk off touchdown reception

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce’s heard plenty of fantasy football critics over the past few weeks question his top tight end status. The All-Pro showcased his unique skills for the game-clinching walk-off reception in overtime, further solidified his role as the league’s top tight end. Twitter fans shared their thoughts on the electrifying ending.

Travis Kelce is a different breed. No tight ends should be that quick and agile running past the entire back 7 — ⚜️ 504 Boy Troy ⚜️ (@504BoyTroy) December 17, 2021

Travis Kelce proved tonight that he is the best Tight End in football, and is the best Tight End in Chiefs football history. @TonyGonzalez88 would agree I think — Blake Beye 🇺🇸 (@realBlakeBeye) December 17, 2021

1

1