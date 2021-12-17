Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 15 victory over Chargers

Ed Easton Jr.
·4 min read
In this article:
On Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, the stars were shining with the Kansas City Chiefs pulling out the clutch victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. The Chiefs played from behind for most of the game, but they capitalized on critical moments to seal the deal in overtime.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Michael Burton scores the opening touchdown

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Chiefs have many offensive weapons at their disposal, and somehow the opening touchdown went to fullback Michael Burton. When on the field, the usual lead blocker scored his first touchdown since 2015. Fans and spectators on Twitter shared their thoughts on the moment.

Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens combine for the tip and interception

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Nick Bolton’s phenomenal rookie season adds another highlight to the reel as his tipped pass leads to the Anthony Hitchens interception. The takeaway was Hitchens’ second career interception, his first since his rookie year in 2014. Twitter shared their thoughts on the duo’s fantastic play.

Tyreek Hill's laest amazing catch

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Hill adds another circus catch to his resume as he defied all logic with a catch in the third quarter. The speedy receiver ignored the tight coverage to haul in the pass drawing praise from many on Twitter.

Tershawn Wharton causes fumble at the goal line

AP Photo/David Becker

The Chiefs forced a goal-line turnover, with Tershawn Wharton causing the fumble on Chargers RB Joshua Kelley. The defensive lineman was praised considerably for his efforts on the late-game stop by many on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes throws costly interception

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A big miscue in the fourth quarter from Patrick Mahomes leads to a turnover deep in the Chiefs’ territory. Mahomes’s only interception of the game was met with plenty of criticism from fans on Twitter.

Travis Kelce's walk off touchdown reception

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce’s heard plenty of fantasy football critics over the past few weeks question his top tight end status. The All-Pro showcased his unique skills for the game-clinching walk-off reception in overtime, further solidified his role as the league’s top tight end. Twitter fans shared their thoughts on the electrifying ending.

