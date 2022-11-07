Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 9 victory over the Titans

Ed Easton Jr.
·4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs with a gritty 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Patrick Mahomes showed he will do whatever it takes to win the game beyond his arm. The scrambling, brutal hits, and a clutch kick all played a role in the win.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 9 win on Sunday:

Kadarius Toney makes immediate impression in his Chiefs debut

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ trade deadline acquisition of Kadarius Toney was surprising to many critics due to the young receiver’s limited time on the field due to injury. He was active before Sunday night’s game and had his number called immediately on the game’s first play. Twitter spectators didn’t hold back on their reactions to his debut in Kansas City.

Justin Watson makes an incredible back-shoulder catch

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are significantly deep at wide receiver, but each player has shown the ability to take advantage of opportunities. Justin Watson continues to make big plays whenever his number is called. The great difficulty of his first-quarter catch to keep a scoring drive alive was the topic of discussion on Twitter.

Mecole Hardman extends his touchdown streak

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The Hardman fanbase is growing weekly as the speedy receiver consistently finds the end zone this season. After three touchdowns in Week 7 at San Francisco, Hardman picked up where he left off with a first-half score. Twitter observers praised Hardman’s productivity and efficiency over the past few weeks.

Patrick Mahomes provides late game magic scarmbling

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chiefs are struggling to find consistency in the running game, so due to various circumstances, they relied on Mahomes to fix that problem. Mahomes, on the late fourth-quarter touchdown drive, rushed for 20 yards on 3rd-and-17, followed by the touchdown run and taking it in for the two-point conversion. Everyone on Twitter had plenty to say about the three incredible runs.

Noah Gray's clutch catch in overtime

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Mahomes finds ways to keep plays alive with his legs and his latest magic moment included Noah Gray. The Chiefs tight end made a highlight-worthy bobbling catch with a defender hanging on him to help set up the go-ahead field goal in overtime. Twitter was active with thoughts and opinions on the play as it happened.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories