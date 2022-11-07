Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 9 victory over the Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs with a gritty 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Patrick Mahomes showed he will do whatever it takes to win the game beyond his arm. The scrambling, brutal hits, and a clutch kick all played a role in the win.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 9 win on Sunday:

Kadarius Toney makes immediate impression in his Chiefs debut

The Chiefs’ trade deadline acquisition of Kadarius Toney was surprising to many critics due to the young receiver’s limited time on the field due to injury. He was active before Sunday night’s game and had his number called immediately on the game’s first play. Twitter spectators didn’t hold back on their reactions to his debut in Kansas City.

This Kadarius Toney route worth rewatching. Ankle-breaker. pic.twitter.com/meoGc3ljud — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 7, 2022

They really let Patrick Mahomes get Kadarius Toney. Scary hours. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 7, 2022

Skyy Moore has 6 catches throughout the entire season so far. Kadarius Toney has 2 catches and has been with the Chiefs 10 days. pic.twitter.com/9TrjrDkbg3 — Eric Michaels (@KCtitleist11) November 7, 2022

Justin Watson makes an incredible back-shoulder catch

The Chiefs are significantly deep at wide receiver, but each player has shown the ability to take advantage of opportunities. Justin Watson continues to make big plays whenever his number is called. The great difficulty of his first-quarter catch to keep a scoring drive alive was the topic of discussion on Twitter.

Chiefs offense is scary because you come into the game worrying about Kelce and their whole slew of weapons just for some guy named Justin Watson to make a catch like that — Ian (@ianmccalister) November 7, 2022

That was a masterclass in how to catch a back shoulder by Justin Watson.#Chiefs — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 7, 2022

Mecole Hardman extends his touchdown streak

The Hardman fanbase is growing weekly as the speedy receiver consistently finds the end zone this season. After three touchdowns in Week 7 at San Francisco, Hardman picked up where he left off with a first-half score. Twitter observers praised Hardman’s productivity and efficiency over the past few weeks.

Keep sleeping on Mecole Hardman — Presten Drager (@drager_presten) November 7, 2022

Mecole Hardman has 4 touchdowns in his last 9 touches. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) November 7, 2022

Mecole Hardman it’s such a fun player to watch #chiefs — The Touchdown with Doug Smith (@TouchdownDoug) November 7, 2022

Patrick Mahomes provides late game magic scarmbling

The Chiefs are struggling to find consistency in the running game, so due to various circumstances, they relied on Mahomes to fix that problem. Mahomes, on the late fourth-quarter touchdown drive, rushed for 20 yards on 3rd-and-17, followed by the touchdown run and taking it in for the two-point conversion. Everyone on Twitter had plenty to say about the three incredible runs.

Patrick Mahomes is the fastest power walker in NFL history, per @NextGenStats (📹 @NFL)pic.twitter.com/apOhsR5KNf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 7, 2022

Patrick Mahomes is ridiculous, Example #846… pic.twitter.com/QbU9BGaczR — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) November 7, 2022

Patrick Mahomes with the Frerotte Lite after his game-tying two point run pic.twitter.com/isgZlHmUoR — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 7, 2022

How Mahomes did the Titans defense pic.twitter.com/9sQecHPKid — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 7, 2022

Noah Gray's clutch catch in overtime

Mahomes finds ways to keep plays alive with his legs and his latest magic moment included Noah Gray. The Chiefs tight end made a highlight-worthy bobbling catch with a defender hanging on him to help set up the go-ahead field goal in overtime. Twitter was active with thoughts and opinions on the play as it happened.

Of course Noah Gray with the biggest play of the game. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 7, 2022

I've said it before… it's Noah Gray Time Baby! — Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) November 7, 2022

WHAT A CATCH BY NOAH GRAY ‼️#TENvcKC pic.twitter.com/CLyZk2G6mw — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 7, 2022

