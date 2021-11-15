Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 10 victory over Raiders

It was a solid all-around performance for the Kansas City Chiefs as they dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. The Chiefs’ offense was finally back to their electric ways as they excelled at all facets of the game, leaving Las Vegas with more questions than answers.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Creed Humphrey's acting skills are immeasurable

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

All season, the Chiefs have seen fantastic on-field performance from rookie center Creed Humphrey, but he gained notice for a different performance on Sunday night. The former Oklahoma star sold an encroachment penalty from the Raiders’ defense by falling backward in a comical way, garnering the referees’ attention, as well as the attention of many fans on social media.

Thoughts & Prayers with Creed Humphrey 🙏 Hopefully he'll recover from this dastardly piece of foul playpic.twitter.com/jM03RMU6B8 — Will Gavin (@WillGav) November 15, 2021

When does Creed Humphrey get his Oscar? pic.twitter.com/FmestN3j6e — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) November 15, 2021

Concussion protocol for Creed Humphrey after this hit to the helmet. pic.twitter.com/WVJpe5VjiY — Matt Ferris (@MattyJay58) November 15, 2021

Jarran Reed's first Chiefs sack

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL season hadn’t been kind to Chiefs defensive lineman Jarran Reed after multiple subpar performances since signing with the team this offseason. Reed immediately impacted the first half of Sunday night’s game, securing a sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The first sack of his Chiefs career woke up many fans on Twitter who were sleeping on his value.

You know things are looking up for this team if Jarran Reed gets a sack. — Josh Webb (@shwebb29) November 15, 2021

JARRAN REED EXISTS!!! — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) November 15, 2021

Lemme add Jarran Reed to my dictionary. — Polished Diva 💅🏾🌸👠💄 (@Unb0theredAngie) November 15, 2021

Noah Gray's first career touchdown reception

AP Photo/David Becker

The Chiefs’ rookie class impresses as tight end Noah Gray gets his first career touchdown reception in the third quarter. The former Duke star had a unique celebration of “shotgunning” the football as if it were a beer. Twitter fans were happy to see Gray finally reach the endzone.

Wow! 4th and goal no problem for Patrick Mahomes and Noah Gray 😎 #KCvsLV pic.twitter.com/QcuVP8BSkN — Michael (#1 6-4 KC) (@GoatmanYT) November 15, 2021

Noah Gray’s touchdown celebration was shotgunning the football lmao — Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) November 15, 2021

Noah Gray didn’t drop that one. Great play. #Chiefs — Dylan Sherwood (@DSherwoodSJ) November 15, 2021

You’re not gonna stop Noah Gray. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) November 15, 2021

Tommy Townsened's pefect pass on fourth down

AP Photo/David Becker

The Chiefs were well aware of the strong arm punter Tommy Townsened possessed and could be needed in a particular scenario. Townsend’s number was first called last season against the Jets, but they called it again this week. He threw a dart on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, and he completed the pass to Marcus Kemp for a first down conversion. The exciting trick play was trending on Twitter.

Tommy Townsend showing off the gun again, and Marcus Kemp with the catch for the first down. What a call by Dave Toub. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 15, 2021

Wow! Tommy Townsend makes that fake look easy. What a throw. — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) November 15, 2021

Tommy Townsend after the fake punt/pass. How bout those Chiefs so far tonight? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0Qnemgaoiw — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) November 15, 2021

