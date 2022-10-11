Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a big come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. After finding themselves at an early 17-point deficit the team battled their way back. It wasn’t pretty at times, which made for some interesting reactions online.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 5 victory on Monday night:

Rashad Fenton struggles in coverage against Davante Adams

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The matchup with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams was expected to be a challenge, but Chiefs fans were hoping for a better effort from cornerback Rashad Fenton. The veteran starter struggled at the start of the game, giving up a 58-yard touchdown pass to Adams on fourth-and-1. Twitter has plenty to say about Fenton’s issues early in the game.

Honestly not sure how bad our defense is playing it’s literally just target Rashad Fenton for free offense — kh¡(3-1) (@_strawhatkhi) October 11, 2022

Please for the love of GOD, get Rashad Fenton off this field. — Isaac 🐺 (@isaacdebyallz) October 11, 2022

Rashad Fenton weekly pic.twitter.com/xZUjnYkVpQ — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) October 11, 2022

George Karlaftis gets his first career sack

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The rookie defensive end shared his first career NFL sack with Frank Clark. The duo pressured Raiders QB Derek Carr to secure the milestone moment for the former Purdue star. Fans on Twitter shared their excitement for Karlaftis’ special moment.

Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis showing off his relentlessness and power to team up with Frank Clark for a sack. pic.twitter.com/lblxFO8jTa — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) October 11, 2022

George Karlaftis first career sack🫡 — . (@cantIoseforever) October 11, 2022

how funny is it that george karlaftis has been the best DE of the rookie class so far. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) October 11, 2022

GEORGE KARLAFTIS SACK OMG OMG OMG — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) October 11, 2022

Tough run from Jerrick McKinnon

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ 5-foot-9 third-down running back was bruising the defense during his long run in the second quarter. Several broken tackles and making defenders miss helped breathe new life into the Chiefs. Critics and spectators discussed the surprising moment on social media.

Jerrick McKinnon couldn't be stopped lmao pic.twitter.com/Ax7LaWyskt — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) October 11, 2022

jerrick mckinnon is the most violent runner this league has ever seen — mansur🦇 (@mansurshaheen) October 11, 2022

If you ever feel like you’re not capable I just watched 8 different guys try to tackle Jerrick McKinnon and fail. Moral of the story, you’re not capable. — James Francis (@JscottFrancis4) October 11, 2022

Will always root for Jerrick McKinnon cause of Madden 16 — Luke (@AFNFLUKE) October 11, 2022

Chris Jones gets hit with roughing the passer penalty

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Jones was penalized again by officials, this time for roughing the passer. The play would’ve resulted in a vital takeaway for the Chiefs. Many people on Twitter had much to say about the controversial first-half call.

Chris Jones with a trifecta, forced fumble, sack, recovery taken away via “full body weight” roughing the passer penalty. pic.twitter.com/fQdxOkhMFS — 🥱. (@someonesonline) October 11, 2022

Might be the worst call I’ve ever seen #chiefs — Danny Fritz (@hailmarydanski) October 11, 2022

why did the NFL change the definition of roughing the passer in the middle of the season? #Raiders #Chiefs — Rean Machine (@Rean_Machine) October 11, 2022

chiefs have been robbed. pic.twitter.com/QLr3UlYlsE — zen baller mindset (@craziestytboy) October 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes yells at Raiders defenders after taking the lead

Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

Cameras caught a passionate Mahomes yelling at what appeared to be the Raiders’ defenders while on the sidelines. He was visibly yelling, “I’m Here,” while being held back by head coach Andy Reid. Twitter commentators were excited to see such grit and fire from the Chiefs QB.

Mahomes looks fired up yelling at someone after taking the lead pic.twitter.com/CxuGcWWzl9 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 11, 2022

Why in the world did the Director in the truck take the camera off of Mahomes yelling “IM HERE” at someone — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) October 11, 2022

Mahomes yelling “I’m here” while staring down the raiders got me like pic.twitter.com/s0JV3KR6nU — Jonathan (@JonnyHash15) October 11, 2022

Mahomes yelling “I’m here” repeatedly while on the sideline. Beautiful. — Scoober Goober (@YaBoiDoobs) October 11, 2022

Travis Kelce scores four touchdowns

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Another game, another touchdown reception for Kelce as he got the Chiefs on the board late in the second quarter. He followed that score with two more in the third quarter and a game-clincher in the fourth. Kelce has been a significant impact player for the Chiefs and his many fantasy football owners. Observers and critics chimed in on the All-Pro tight end’s latest score on Twitter Monday night.

EAT KELCE EAT pic.twitter.com/lxzEYpfFKe — Wayne Ice (@Icemann_21) October 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire