Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the Raiders

1
Ed Easton Jr.
·5 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a big come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. After finding themselves at an early 17-point deficit the team battled their way back. It wasn’t pretty at times, which made for some interesting reactions online.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 5 victory on Monday night:

Rashad Fenton struggles in coverage against Davante Adams

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The matchup with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams was expected to be a challenge, but Chiefs fans were hoping for a better effort from cornerback Rashad Fenton. The veteran starter struggled at the start of the game, giving up a 58-yard touchdown pass to Adams on fourth-and-1. Twitter has plenty to say about Fenton’s issues early in the game.

George Karlaftis gets his first career sack

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The rookie defensive end shared his first career NFL sack with Frank Clark. The duo pressured Raiders QB Derek Carr to secure the milestone moment for the former Purdue star. Fans on Twitter shared their excitement for Karlaftis’ special moment.

Tough run from Jerrick McKinnon

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ 5-foot-9 third-down running back was bruising the defense during his long run in the second quarter. Several broken tackles and making defenders miss helped breathe new life into the Chiefs. Critics and spectators discussed the surprising moment on social media.

Chris Jones gets hit with roughing the passer penalty

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Jones was penalized again by officials, this time for roughing the passer. The play would’ve resulted in a vital takeaway for the Chiefs. Many people on Twitter had much to say about the controversial first-half call.

Patrick Mahomes yells at Raiders defenders after taking the lead

Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

Cameras caught a passionate Mahomes yelling at what appeared to be the Raiders’ defenders while on the sidelines. He was visibly yelling, “I’m Here,” while being held back by head coach Andy Reid. Twitter commentators were excited to see such grit and fire from the Chiefs QB.

Travis Kelce scores four touchdowns

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Another game, another touchdown reception for Kelce as he got the Chiefs on the board late in the second quarter. He followed that score with two more in the third quarter and a game-clincher in the fourth. Kelce has been a significant impact player for the Chiefs and his many fantasy football owners. Observers and critics chimed in on the All-Pro tight end’s latest score on Twitter Monday night.

