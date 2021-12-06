Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 13 victory over Broncos

It was a sweet Sunday night home performance for the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The Chiefs’ defense was the entire story as they continued their trend of dominant play. Harrison Butker proved to be the most consistent weapon on offense as well for Kansas City in the victory.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Patrick Mahomes scrambles for a touchdown

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown run in the Chiefs’ first possession. This was Mahomes’ second rushing touchdown of the season giving him eight career rushing scores. Fans chimed in immediately on Twitter following the exciting touchdown.



Mahomes evading defenders for TD like… pic.twitter.com/Di9ltXdTeD — Chris (@LCSeward) December 6, 2021

Patrick Mahomes now has 8 career rushing TD’s, 8 is third most in franchise history by a QB, trailing only Alex Smith (10) and Len Dawson (9). #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) December 6, 2021

People still learning that Mahomes is strong and can run. Showed that right there on that TD run. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 6, 2021

You really gonna let Mahomes rush for TD smh 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Mohamed Badri (@broncos2005) December 6, 2021

Surtain could’ve flattened Mahomes there on the TD run, that was kinda interesting that he pulled up — Joshua Betts (@JoshBetts) December 6, 2021

Harrison Butker doinks in a 56-yard field goal

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Butker’s 56-yard field goal in the first quarter that bounced off the goal post was his fifth field goal of 50-plus yards this season, the most in a single season in franchise history. He now has eighteen career 50-plus yard field goals, the second-most in franchise history. Here is how Twitter reacted to the accomplishment.



Butker called bank pic.twitter.com/8LYqvL0nIE — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) December 6, 2021

Plenty of distance from Harrison Butker on a 56-yard field goal. Don't know if he called bank but he does put it through. Chiefs 10, Broncos 0, 2:22 left in the first. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 6, 2021

Butker from 56….

BING BONG — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) December 6, 2021

Butker continuing the grand Chiefs tradition of successful doinks on Denver — Bird Law Expert (@RealBirdLawyer) December 6, 2021

Byron Pringle recovers fumble after Chiefs punt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pringle was at the right place at the right time during the Chiefs’ punt coverage as he recovered a fortuitous Broncos fumble. Denver blocked Pringle into their own return specialist, and the Chiefs quickly took advantage. Fans of both teams had thoughts on the shocking turnover.

Byron Pringle beat two gunners, blew through a block, forced the fumble and recovered it. Now the Chiefs try to score a point — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 6, 2021

Who drags an opposing player into a fair catch to cause a fumble on their own team!? The Broncos do! DOH ! 😩🙄👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/C2VAf96XIA — Tony V. (@itsmeTONYV) December 6, 2021

Juan Thornhill's interception and Anthony Hitchens' violent block

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Thornhill gets his first interception in over a year as he read Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater the entire way. Along with the fantastic takeaway, Hitchens delivered a crushing block that earned him a penalty during Thornhill’s return. Twitter took notice of both moments and had plenty to say.

Anthony Hitchens with a blindside block from hell during Juan Thornhill's interception.#DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/LqkJv5spsY — Justin (@hobokenjustin) December 6, 2021

Juan Thornhill on the INT!!!! Personal foul call on Anthony Hitchens brings it back a little, but still Chiefs ball. What a play….wish it was 10 years back when that hit would have been legal…that was violent 👀👏#ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) December 6, 2021

Daniel Sorensen with a big pick six in the fourth quarter

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Sorensen made the game-clinching pick-six in the fourth quarter against Bridgewater, ending a promising Broncos drive. The embattled defensive back needed a big play after a first of the season to forget. Chiefs fans on Twitter were overjoyed to see positive plays from the veteran finally.

Sorensen plays tight in the QB spy reads Bridgewater’s eyes perfect and jumps the zone to come up with the clutch pick six. pic.twitter.com/CsKr5kC94B — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) December 6, 2021

Sorensen picks against division rivals!! Always seals the deal — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 6, 2021

Watching Dirty Dan Sorensen take it to the house…#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Lr5oFaYXSX — Lonnelle Marti (@CommishMarti) December 6, 2021

Daniel Sorensen after he gets an INT tonight pic.twitter.com/3iHxubv8ta — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) December 5, 2021

