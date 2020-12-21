Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 15 win over Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs are 13-1 with the best record in the NFL after a Week 15 win over the New Orleans Saints. This was an extremely competitive game and like most of the Chiefs’ games lately, it came down to the wire. There were some lighter moments in the game, but the drama also made for some great reactions from observers on Twitter.

Below you’ll find some of the best Twitter reactions from throughout the game:

Tyreek Hill took a shot of what?

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill was spotted on the sideline drinking an unidentified liquid out of a small bottle. People who've been around the game for a long time suspect that this was pickle juice, a remedy used to relieve cramps. Twitter, however, was convinced that Hill was drinking alcohol on the sideline. It certainly made for some amusing tweets during the game. https://twitter.com/jeffpagano89/status/1340778655627276288 https://twitter.com/garetwayne_/status/1340778358691557377 https://twitter.com/chris_Tmoneyy/status/1340778578972184576 https://twitter.com/TSchlarp/status/1340778567165161473

Mecole Hardman's crazy touchdown catch

Hardman had a tough start to this game, but he also had one of the more impressive plays of the day. On a play that looked like nothing was there, Hardman caught a four-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. What made the catch so special is that he had to come all the way across the field to get it and was ruled inbounds due to a sweet toe drag. Twitter, of course, erupted in praise of the Chiefs' second-year wideout. https://twitter.com/TyreekTouchdown/status/1340804159231184900 https://twitter.com/KWCHBraxton/status/1340804542171115523 https://twitter.com/Cheddarbear16/status/1340804772064944129 https://twitter.com/Royals_Jun/status/1340804744806244352

Cam Jordan gets tossed for throwing a punch

Ahead of the game, The Athletic columnist Jeff Duncan reported that the Saints were considering this game what he described as a "bat game." He went on to say that New Orleans, the team known for the bounty gate scandal, wanted to turn this game into a "street fight." Well, the game did come to blows at one point, with Saints DE Cam Jordan throwing a punch at Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie. Jordan was ultimately ejected from the game and Twitter had some unique reactions. https://twitter.com/EMT_Ashlie/status/1340823170371170304 https://twitter.com/dmeyers_82/status/1340812943772958720 https://twitter.com/MarshAlliance5/status/1340814189095497731 https://twitter.com/JustTheFax1/status/1340813447144108033 https://twitter.com/JeffDuncan_/status/1340768372955463684