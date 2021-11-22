Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 11 victory over Cowboys

Ed Easton Jr.
·5 min read
In this article:
It was a solid all-around performance for the Kansas City Chiefs as they dominated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. The Chiefs’ offense continued their lethal assault from last week in Las Vegas, and the defense kept the team in the game by making important plays when it mattered the most.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Kelce gets the scoring started with a trick play

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kelce scored his second career rushing touchdown lined up behind center as the quarterback. The unexpected first Chiefs drive of the game was an electric way to start the opening quarter. Fans on Twitter felt the same excitement as the may at Arrowhead Stadium.

Frank Clark is winning over fans after strip sack

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Clark’s comeback tour continues after he made another strong play to start the game against Dallas. The strip-sack of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was the second sack and second forced fumble for Clark in 2021. He’s been a big part of the defensive turnaround in Kansas City and fans have started to take notice. Check out what Chiefs Kingdom had to say following this impactful moment.

Chiefs' unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chiefs received three different unsportsmanlike penalties in the first half for taunting. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trey Smith, and Rashad Fenton were each slapped with the foul for their extra antics. Fans and spectators weighed in on the referees’ decisions on Twitter.

Chavarius Ward's amazing interception

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ward, with his first interception of the season and his third career overall, was critical in stopping the Cowboys’ first-half momentum. Remember, Ward was originally traded to Kansas City from Dallas and has been a starter for the Chiefs since 2019. Fans weighed in on his big play on social media.

Swag surfin'

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, a viral video from 2014 helped propel the Chiefs to victory over the Raiders. Well, the Chiefs definitely have their swagger back. This week the team played the viral video on the video board, followed by “Swag Surfin.” The sideline was in rare form as a result.

