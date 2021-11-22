Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 11 victory over Cowboys

It was a solid all-around performance for the Kansas City Chiefs as they dominated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. The Chiefs’ offense continued their lethal assault from last week in Las Vegas, and the defense kept the team in the game by making important plays when it mattered the most.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Kelce gets the scoring started with a trick play

Kelce scored his second career rushing touchdown lined up behind center as the quarterback. The unexpected first Chiefs drive of the game was an electric way to start the opening quarter. Fans on Twitter felt the same excitement as the may at Arrowhead Stadium.



Nobody thinks the Chiefs got too cute with that Kelce TD run. It’s only cute when it doesn’t work. That’s the rule right? — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) November 21, 2021

KELCE WITH THE GROWN MAN RUSHING TD! Chiefs rolling early. My lord. (Aside from the missed XP) KC 6 – DAL 0 — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) November 21, 2021

Travis Kelce TD in the wildcat. Direct snap to the tight end is something I've never seen before. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 21, 2021

I did not have Travis Kelce in the wildcat on my bingo card. You? — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) November 21, 2021

Travis Kelce takes a direct snap out of wildcat formation into the end zone for the #Chiefs first score of the game (4-yard TD). Chiefs players (4) in the backfield @ snap: 🔸 Travis Kelce (QB)

🔸 Tyreek Hill

🔸 Darrel Williams

🔸 Patrick Mahomes#DALvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/TCedA8Jui0 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 21, 2021

Frank Clark is winning over fans after strip sack

Clark’s comeback tour continues after he made another strong play to start the game against Dallas. The strip-sack of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was the second sack and second forced fumble for Clark in 2021. He’s been a big part of the defensive turnaround in Kansas City and fans have started to take notice. Check out what Chiefs Kingdom had to say following this impactful moment.

The Frank Clark apology needs to be as loud as the disrespect was. — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) November 21, 2021

Frank Clark has been the biggest difference in turning this season around. He looks healthy, and he looks fantastic. Making a huge impact and I’ll be honest I thought he was washed and done, and maybe he was just hurt — Tom (@TJFsports) November 21, 2021

I owe Frank Clark a lot of apologies. He’s been freaking awesome lately — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) November 21, 2021

Chiefs' unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

The Chiefs received three different unsportsmanlike penalties in the first half for taunting. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trey Smith, and Rashad Fenton were each slapped with the foul for their extra antics. Fans and spectators weighed in on the referees’ decisions on Twitter.

Trey Smith just used a certain word that's a no-no with referees. — Scherzer's Blue Eye (@OneBrightBlue1) November 21, 2021

Rashad Fenton got facemasked, hit 'em with the AK-47, then got a 15-yard penalty pic.twitter.com/ZJdM85gYx5 — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) November 21, 2021

The NFL is out of control with these taunting penalty’s, this is coming from a chiefs bettor… — Browen (@BrowenBills) November 21, 2021

Chavarius Ward's amazing interception

Ward, with his first interception of the season and his third career overall, was critical in stopping the Cowboys’ first-half momentum. Remember, Ward was originally traded to Kansas City from Dallas and has been a starter for the Chiefs since 2019. Fans weighed in on his big play on social media.



🚨 Interception Alert! 🚨 Charvarius Ward picks it off before the end of the half! pic.twitter.com/2Ah2bo6wwl — Chiefs Kingdom (@ChiefsKingdomCP) November 21, 2021

Ex-Dallas Cowboys corner Charvarius Ward gets the interception on Dak Prescott as he tried to force it to CeeDee Lamb Chiefs up 16-3 at halftime — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) November 21, 2021

Ward with the interception pic.twitter.com/NTWKtQPWYd — yris (@cmebeyiris) November 21, 2021

Swag surfin'

Last week, a viral video from 2014 helped propel the Chiefs to victory over the Raiders. Well, the Chiefs definitely have their swagger back. This week the team played the viral video on the video board, followed by “Swag Surfin.” The sideline was in rare form as a result.

Arrowhead played the 'I think i got my swagger back' video followed by Swag Surf. #Chiefs sideline is having fun — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 22, 2021

I think they are having fun again pic.twitter.com/7apNhbYuMk — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) November 22, 2021

The Chiefs Swag Surfing at Arrowhead and this place is going crazy…yes they got their swagger back — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 22, 2021

