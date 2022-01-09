Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 18 victory over Broncos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Easton Jr.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs handled business, securing the road victory over the Denver Broncos to keep their hopes for the AFC’s top seed alive. The clutch defensive effort and plays made on offense helped Kansas City pull off the 28-24 win. The Chiefs will now become spectators and Houston Texans fans for a day as they need a Tennessee Titans loss for a first-round bye in the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes' 150th career touchdown pass

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs get the scoring started in Denver with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Travis Kelce on a 3-yard touchdown. The passing score from Mahomes was his 150th in his young career, and the many personalities on Twitter acknowledged the milestone.

Harrison Butker's kickoff tumble

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The slippery field gave Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker problems as he slipped on a first-quarter kickoff after the team’s opening touchdown. The change in cleats before the game didn’t help much, as the many fans on Twitter interpreted the fall with hilarious memes.

Jerick McKinnon spins in for the third quarter touchdown

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon picked a great time to score his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs in style. The veteran running back spent most of the season on special teams, but he looked like a natural on offense today. He used a shifty spin move to juke the defense on a 14-yard touchdown reception, earning praise from fans on Twitter.

Daniel Sorensen continues to struggle in coverage

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

A forgettable season for Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen rears its head as he was exposed on a pass play from Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Sorensen was burned by receiver Tim Patrick for the significant gain and drawing criticism from spectators on Twitter.

Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton combine for a game-changing scoop-and-score touchdown

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton combine for a possible top seed saving fumble recovery, scoop, and touchdown to give the Chiefs the fourth-quarter lead. The 86-yard touchdown sequence started from Ingram’s jarring hit on Melvin Gordon to Bolton’s scoop had Twitter praising the Kansas City duo.

1

1

Recommended Stories