Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 18 victory over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs handled business, securing the road victory over the Denver Broncos to keep their hopes for the AFC’s top seed alive. The clutch defensive effort and plays made on offense helped Kansas City pull off the 28-24 win. The Chiefs will now become spectators and Houston Texans fans for a day as they need a Tennessee Titans loss for a first-round bye in the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes' 150th career touchdown pass

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs get the scoring started in Denver with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Travis Kelce on a 3-yard touchdown. The passing score from Mahomes was his 150th in his young career, and the many personalities on Twitter acknowledged the milestone.

With that TD pass Patrick Mahomes becomes the 2nd fastest QB to reach 150 TD passes.. took him 63 starts vs. Marino’s 62. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/MFSlS6PRqB — Stew Chainz (@RealStewPatrick) January 8, 2022

Patrick Mahomes has reached 150 career passing touchdowns. He did it in his 63rd career start, second fastest all-time, behind Dan Marino (62nd). pic.twitter.com/60UtBFbJ8g — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) January 8, 2022

Patrick Mahomes has joined Dan Marino as the only QBs with at least 150 passing touchdowns through their first five seasons pic.twitter.com/xi9RbxA7Vs — NFL & Fantasy Football Stats (@FFstats_) January 8, 2022

Patrick Mahomes' first touchdown pass today was the 150th of his career in his 63rd career game. Only Dan Marino got to 150 faster, doing so in 62 games. Aaron Rodgers is a distant third on that list, getting there in game 76. This guy loves making history. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EDCLazzXsf — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) January 8, 2022

Harrison Butker's kickoff tumble

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The slippery field gave Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker problems as he slipped on a first-quarter kickoff after the team’s opening touchdown. The change in cleats before the game didn’t help much, as the many fans on Twitter interpreted the fall with hilarious memes.

Butker slips, but manages to get punt out to middle of the field. #KCvsDEN #MNF pic.twitter.com/8fEMfhwnAm — Kento Ito (@alchemistmuffin) January 8, 2022

Butker on the field pic.twitter.com/rYCuUFs5Z1 — Flirt Cobain (@FlaKid40) January 8, 2022

Jerick McKinnon spins in for the third quarter touchdown

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon picked a great time to score his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs in style. The veteran running back spent most of the season on special teams, but he looked like a natural on offense today. He used a shifty spin move to juke the defense on a 14-yard touchdown reception, earning praise from fans on Twitter.

That was a hella of a run by @jerickmckinnon 💪🏾 welcome back!!! — Major Caldwell (@way2majorFF) January 8, 2022

Week 18 Jerick McKinnon, yea, that sounds right. — Scott Jenstad (@ScottJenstad) January 8, 2022

Daniel Sorensen continues to struggle in coverage

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

A forgettable season for Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen rears its head as he was exposed on a pass play from Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Sorensen was burned by receiver Tim Patrick for the significant gain and drawing criticism from spectators on Twitter.

The way Lock held Sorensen *just* long enough to get fit that throw to Tim Patrick showed patience and progress from this game last season. #KCvsDEN https://t.co/EFZjnVGLMd — Matt Boyer (@Boyer_Matt) January 8, 2022

Sorensen back deep with Ward covering the vertical. I would throw it too Drew. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 8, 2022

I don’t know what more can be said about Sorensen that hasn’t already been said. … I’m exhausted. — ʀ ᴊ (@__R2J) January 8, 2022

Just throw the ball in Daniel Sorensen’s direction and you’re guaranteed a completion — Jordan Ashleigh (@ItsJayAshleigh) January 8, 2022

Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton combine for a game-changing scoop-and-score touchdown

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton combine for a possible top seed saving fumble recovery, scoop, and touchdown to give the Chiefs the fourth-quarter lead. The 86-yard touchdown sequence started from Ingram’s jarring hit on Melvin Gordon to Bolton’s scoop had Twitter praising the Kansas City duo.

INGRAM LAYS THE HIT AND BOLTON TAKES THE BALL TO THE END ZONE 😱 (via @NFL) #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/Hu4zblnnQn — Pro Football Digital (@ProFootballDig) January 9, 2022

Ingram just hammered ball loose, and then former Mizzou LB Nick Bolton pulled away from former MU QB Drew Lock to go 86 yards. Incredible sequence with Broncos on verge of adding to lead. — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 9, 2022

If we somehow end up with the #1 seed and a bye it is thanks to Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton. — Lyle Graversen (@LyleGraversen) January 9, 2022

Nick Bolton and Melvin Ingram pic.twitter.com/oLvj9no0VQ — Matt B——The Equalizer (@word2yamotha24) January 9, 2022

