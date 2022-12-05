Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 13 loss to the Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs winning streak ended with a 27-24 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. The Chiefs have lost three consecutive games to the Bengals in the 2022 calendar year.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 13 loss on Sunday in Cincinnati:

The Chiefs’ defense is hit with two questionable penalties

The Bengals were able to keep an eventual scoring drive alive after benefitting from two critical penalties on the Chiefs’ defense. A pass interference call on rookie Trent McDuffie waved off a Juan Thornhill interception and a roughing the passer on Taylor Stallworth extended the drive. Fans and critics were outraged by the referees’ calls and didn’t hold back on their frustrations via Twitter.

I don't have a dog in the fight, but if I'm a @Chiefs fan, I'm not happy with this roughing the passer call… pic.twitter.com/HYxPX8QiKW — Family Man (@TeamKFBfan8) December 4, 2022

Taylor Stallworth driving Joe Burrow to the ground and that’s a flag every time sadly. Still don’t understand how defense I supposed to tackle the quarterback. #Chiefs — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 4, 2022

That's a BS PI call on Trent McDuffie — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) December 4, 2022

Jerick Mckinnon shines on Chiefs' first-half touchdown drive

The Chiefs were able to get back into the game with an impressive second-quarter scoring drive led by Mckinnon. The usual third-down back had multiple carries of 15-plus yards, capped off with a two-yard touchdown reception. McKinnon’s effort didn’t go unnoticed, as spectators on Twitter shared their thoughts on his play and touchdown celebration.

I love watching Jerick McKinnon — Tom (@TJFsports) December 4, 2022

Jerick McKinnon almost took some heads off when he rifled the ball for his TD celebration lol — Devin Lange (@DevinLange32) December 4, 2022

Jerick McKinnon earned that touchdown this drive — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) December 4, 2022

Carlos Dunlap stops the Bengals’ crucial fourth-down attempt

The Bengals had planned on getting a touchdown before the end of the first half as they kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 deep in Chiefs territory. Their play was blown up in the backfield by former Bengals star Carlos Dunlap forcing a turnover on downs. Many opinions and thoughts on the impactful stop from fans on Twitter.

Carlos Dunlap blew it up! pic.twitter.com/ROUc1ZMEHl — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) December 4, 2022

Carlos Dunlap lowkey been one of our best offseason moves this year he’s a beast — Interstate Gambling Chiefs Fan (@_mexiterranean) December 4, 2022

What a defensive play by the Chiefs blowing up the jet sweep. Who dat? Carlos Dunlap 🔥🍿🏈 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/PtUZ0H0DOY — MondayMorningQB (@MondayMorningQB) December 4, 2022

Carlos Dunlap may have earned his entire salary with that HUGE stop on 4th and goal! #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsCIN pic.twitter.com/E2loDFwtBl — Nautical Demon (@nauticaldemon) December 4, 2022

Isiah Pacheco runs angrily through defenders for a third-quarter touchdown

The fantastic rookie season of Pacheco adds another moment as he ran through multiple Bengals defenders for a touchdown. The third-down score was exciting as he appeared to seek contact on the run giving the Chiefs their first lead. Twitter users gushed over the progression of Pacheco throughout the season.

Isiah Pacheco is running angry today against the Bengals. Does such a good job keeping his legs driving and running behind his pads to finish this carry in the end zone. Every week the Chiefs rookie proves he should have been drafted before the seventh round. pic.twitter.com/1Oga7RUoem — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 4, 2022

Isiah Pacheco is so fun to watch — Chandler Brown (@BrownChandler) December 4, 2022

Man…Isiah Pacheco runs his ass off — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) December 4, 2022

Andy Reid says Isiah Pacheco runs about 100 miles an hour. True, but the way he threads through their defense is beautiful thing to watch. #ChiefsKingdom — Katie Van Luchene (@KatieVanLuchene) December 4, 2022

Patrick Mahomes goes “Jump Man” on scrambling touchdown

Every week Mahomes does something that will have the world talking and marveling at his greatness. On a fourth down in the red zone, Mahomes scrambled to the goal line, and to cross it, he went airborne, stretching the ball across the plane in a dunk-like fashion. The Michael Jordan maneuver caught the attention of fans on Twitter, who had plenty of praise.

Latest chapter in the book of Mahomes Magic 🪄@PatrickMahomes #KCvsCIN pic.twitter.com/SrU98kJc4g — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 4, 2022

Fans react as the Bengals win their third straight over the Chiefs in 2022

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting QB in Kansas City, he has experienced success against most of his opponents. The marquee QB matchups are usually the focus of the conversation, and his rivalry with Cincinnati’s top guy is no different. The Chiefs dropped another close game to Joe Burrow and the Bengals leading many on Twitter to share their opinions on the rivalry.

Joe Burrow is now 3-0 all-time against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 😤pic.twitter.com/pAt2fzDaG0 — Bengals Nation (@BengalsNationCP) December 5, 2022

Patrick Mahomes is 0-3 against Joe Burrow. — WHO DEY est. 2000 (@dpainclain) December 5, 2022

#Bengals 3-0 vs. Chiefs in 2022 in case you were a doubter. Jan. 2, 34-31

Jan. 30, 27-24 OT

Dec. 4, 27-24#WhoDey — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 5, 2022

How many times will Joe Burrow beat the Chiefs? pic.twitter.com/oeb0WbzsfD — Johnny Bullet. 🎙 (@ScarletGreatJL) December 5, 2022

