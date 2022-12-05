Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 13 loss to the Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs winning streak ended with a 27-24 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. The Chiefs have lost three consecutive games to the Bengals in the 2022 calendar year.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 13 loss on Sunday in Cincinnati:

The Chiefs’ defense is hit with two questionable penalties

The Bengals were able to keep an eventual scoring drive alive after benefitting from two critical penalties on the Chiefs’ defense. A pass interference call on rookie Trent McDuffie waved off a Juan Thornhill interception and a roughing the passer on Taylor Stallworth extended the drive. Fans and critics were outraged by the referees’ calls and didn’t hold back on their frustrations via Twitter.

Jerick Mckinnon shines on Chiefs' first-half touchdown drive

The Chiefs were able to get back into the game with an impressive second-quarter scoring drive led by Mckinnon. The usual third-down back had multiple carries of 15-plus yards, capped off with a two-yard touchdown reception. McKinnon’s effort didn’t go unnoticed, as spectators on Twitter shared their thoughts on his play and touchdown celebration.

Carlos Dunlap stops the Bengals’ crucial fourth-down attempt

The Bengals had planned on getting a touchdown before the end of the first half as they kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 deep in Chiefs territory. Their play was blown up in the backfield by former Bengals star Carlos Dunlap forcing a turnover on downs. Many opinions and thoughts on the impactful stop from fans on Twitter.

Isiah Pacheco runs angrily through defenders for a third-quarter touchdown

The fantastic rookie season of Pacheco adds another moment as he ran through multiple Bengals defenders for a touchdown. The third-down score was exciting as he appeared to seek contact on the run giving the Chiefs their first lead. Twitter users gushed over the progression of Pacheco throughout the season.

Patrick Mahomes goes “Jump Man” on scrambling touchdown

Every week Mahomes does something that will have the world talking and marveling at his greatness. On a fourth down in the red zone, Mahomes scrambled to the goal line, and to cross it, he went airborne, stretching the ball across the plane in a dunk-like fashion. The Michael Jordan maneuver caught the attention of fans on Twitter, who had plenty of praise.

Fans react as the Bengals win their third straight over the Chiefs in 2022

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting QB in Kansas City, he has experienced success against most of his opponents. The marquee QB matchups are usually the focus of the conversation, and his rivalry with Cincinnati’s top guy is no different. The Chiefs dropped another close game to Joe Burrow and the Bengals leading many on Twitter to share their opinions on the rivalry.

