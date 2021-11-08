Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 9 victory over Packers

Ed Easton Jr.
·3 min read
A solid defensive performance stole the show for the Kansas City Chiefs as they held off the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. The Packers’ offense wasn’t the same without reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers and under the helm of first-time starter Jordan Love, but Kansas City managed to do a good job facing the unknown.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Travis Kelce's first touchdown in almost a month

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It had been a while since Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce linked up for a touchdown this season. The score was Kelce’s first since October 10th against the Buffalo Bills ending an almost month-long drought. Fans noticed as well and voiced their thoughts on the touchdown.

Alex Okafor blocks Green Bay's field goal attempt

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Okafor’s momentum-changing play stalled a promising Packers drive in the first quarter. The blocked field goal was the first for Kansas City since last season, and fans immediately took it to Twitter to share their thoughts on the error by Green Bay.

Harrison Butker's 55-yard Field Goal

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Butker hit a field goal from deep once again, this time late in the first half to extend the Chiefs lead to 13-0. The kick was his 16th career field goal of 50+ yards, the second-most in franchise history. It drew some big reactions from fans and observers at the half.

L'Jarius Sneed's first interception of the season

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Sneed’s first interception of the season came at a critical point in the game as Packers quarterback Jordan Love was beginning to find consistency in the offense. The drive-stopping play electrified the Arrowhead Stadium fans and did the same for spectators on Twitter.

