Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 14 victory over the Broncos

Ed Easton Jr.
·6 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs rebounded from last week’s loss with a 27-24 road victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 14. The Chiefs continue dominating the rivalry, with Denver adding to their unbeaten streak since 2015.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 14 victory on Sunday in Denver:

Travis Kelce becomes the fitfh tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

The inevitable finally happened as Kelce caught his first pass on Sunday against Denver for 37 yards putting him over 10,000 receiving yards for his career. Kelce is only the fifth tight end to reach that mark, and he also clinched his seventh straight 1,000-yard season. Fans took time on Twitter to congratulate the All-Pro on his latest milestone.

Patrick Mahomes tosses an underhanded no-look touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The highlight reel has its latest entry with Mahomes finding a way to scramble and toss an unorthodox no-look pass underhanded to Jerick McKinnon for a second-quarter touchdown. Mahomes’ pass to McKinnon for 56 yards is the longest catch of the latter’s career. Spectators gushed over the unbelievable play on Twitter immediately.

Trey Smith demolishes Justin Simmons with block leading to Jerick McKinnon's second touchdown

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

The Chiefs drive down the field again for a touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon, whose path was opened by a crushing block from RG Trey Smith. The second-year offensive lineman took Broncos safety Justin Simmons entirely out of the play with his physical block in the red zone. Former players, critics, and more expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Willie Gay Jr. secures a pick-six late in the second quarter

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Chiefs’ linebacker stepped up considerably with an athletic play at the line of scrimmage to deflect Russell Wilson’s fourth-down pass to himself on the way to a pick-six touchdown. The moment was electric for Gay Jr. as he took the energy out of the home Denver crowd with the touchdown. Twitter exploded with comments on the play acknowledging the defense’s fast start.

Patrick Mahomes runs in a circle before throwing touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes magic appears again as the former league MVP scrambled for his second unbelievable touchdown pass. The play showcased Mahomes’ uncanny ability to keep plays alive. He does so and finds Smith-Schuster in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. Experts and fans chimed in on Twitter on yet another Mahomes masterpiece.

Chris Jones causes late game interception to seal the victory

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jones played big when needed throughout the game, but his most impactful moment caused a turnover to halt Denver’s comeback chances. L’Jarius Sneed secured the interception after Jones’ pressure caused a deflection giving the Chiefs the ball back to close the game. Fans on Twitter made sure to salute Jones’ effort in helping to secure the victory.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

