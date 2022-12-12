Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 14 victory over the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs rebounded from last week’s loss with a 27-24 road victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 14. The Chiefs continue dominating the rivalry, with Denver adding to their unbeaten streak since 2015.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 14 victory on Sunday in Denver:

Travis Kelce becomes the fitfh tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

The inevitable finally happened as Kelce caught his first pass on Sunday against Denver for 37 yards putting him over 10,000 receiving yards for his career. Kelce is only the fifth tight end to reach that mark, and he also clinched his seventh straight 1,000-yard season. Fans took time on Twitter to congratulate the All-Pro on his latest milestone.

Here’s the history making catch for Travis Kelce. Joining Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Shannon Sharpe and Antonio Gates #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/5OBAW7TRZv — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 11, 2022

Congrats to the greatest TE of all time! @tkelce (Art by me) pic.twitter.com/CGCjVWLT3p — Drew Greiner (@DrewDrewThis1) December 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes tosses an underhanded no-look touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The highlight reel has its latest entry with Mahomes finding a way to scramble and toss an unorthodox no-look pass underhanded to Jerick McKinnon for a second-quarter touchdown. Mahomes’ pass to McKinnon for 56 yards is the longest catch of the latter’s career. Spectators gushed over the unbelievable play on Twitter immediately.

I used to be one of those "We've seen Patrick Mahomes before" folks (Rodgers, Marino) but We have not. Simply haven't. He does what no one else will, or even can, do. — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) December 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes does things quarterbacks in video games can’t do. A programmers nightmare. Best of all-time. — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) December 11, 2022

Bruh!!! I know Patrick Mahomes did not just no look the ball to Jet McKinnon like Luka in the lane. He loves balling in Denver. He goes all point guard on this defense. Same place he threw the lefty. They also have 13 points now. Might be more than Russ’nem capable of all day. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 11, 2022

Trey Smith demolishes Justin Simmons with block leading to Jerick McKinnon's second touchdown

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

The Chiefs drive down the field again for a touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon, whose path was opened by a crushing block from RG Trey Smith. The second-year offensive lineman took Broncos safety Justin Simmons entirely out of the play with his physical block in the red zone. Former players, critics, and more expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Oh man the audio on this Trey Smith block on the screen for a TD. Would not want to be this defender! pic.twitter.com/j6Xu9tkcDo — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 11, 2022

Trey Smith just sent Justin Simmons to the Quantum Realm — Kevo: Parlay Enthusiast (@Kevo_Bevo) December 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes makes everything look easy. Trey Smith makes everything look PAINFUL. — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) December 11, 2022

“Trey Smith killed a guy” pic.twitter.com/IgRoEJTYLk — PB Wilson (@PBWilsonMusic) December 11, 2022

Willie Gay Jr. secures a pick-six late in the second quarter

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Chiefs’ linebacker stepped up considerably with an athletic play at the line of scrimmage to deflect Russell Wilson’s fourth-down pass to himself on the way to a pick-six touchdown. The moment was electric for Gay Jr. as he took the energy out of the home Denver crowd with the touchdown. Twitter exploded with comments on the play acknowledging the defense’s fast start.

Willie Gay Jr. skies for the PICK-6 on Russell Wilson! 😱pic.twitter.com/9z2SmHJtcB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

When the @Chiefs drafted Willie Gay Jr., it was based on his incredible athleticism. He'd played very little at Mississippi State, but his raw talent was clear. That was every bit of it on display right there with that incredible INT and TD return. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41 — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 11, 2022

WILLIE GAY JR WITH THE PICK 6!!!!!! — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) December 11, 2022

I love to see our defense get the reward for a phenomenal start to this game. Pick 6 Willie Gay Jr! — SB LVII CHIEFS vs ? (@LarryHains2) December 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes runs in a circle before throwing touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes magic appears again as the former league MVP scrambled for his second unbelievable touchdown pass. The play showcased Mahomes’ uncanny ability to keep plays alive. He does so and finds Smith-Schuster in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. Experts and fans chimed in on Twitter on yet another Mahomes masterpiece.

Patrick Mahomes extends the third-down play and eventually finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for a touchdown #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SWWPujNzMo — Sports on 580 WIBW (@SportsOn580) December 11, 2022

I don't understand how Patrick Mahomes can do the things he does. Running in circles, somehow still sees the field perfectly and throws a perfect touchdown. It's just sorcery. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 11, 2022

Every single time Patrick Mahomes makes an insane play, usually resulting in a touchdown #NFL pic.twitter.com/VSydHgjya6 — Cody Schoeler (@codyschoeler) December 11, 2022

However good you think Patrick Mahomes II is, he’s probably better. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 11, 2022

Chris Jones causes late game interception to seal the victory

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jones played big when needed throughout the game, but his most impactful moment caused a turnover to halt Denver’s comeback chances. L’Jarius Sneed secured the interception after Jones’ pressure caused a deflection giving the Chiefs the ball back to close the game. Fans on Twitter made sure to salute Jones’ effort in helping to secure the victory.

Yeahhhh baby!!! Chris Jones with the pressure that allowed L’Jarius Sneed to pick off the ball!!! — Huong Forrest (@huongforrest) December 12, 2022

Chris Jones saves the game — Hunter Samuels (@HunterSamuels) December 12, 2022

Chris Jones needs to be in the discussion of defensive player of the year. Overcomes the double team there! #NFL https://t.co/5IemovxwRE — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2022

