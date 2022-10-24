Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 7 victory over the 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs rebounded with an impressive road victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Patrick Mahomes, along with highly productive performances on both sides of the ball, contributed to the 44-23 dominant win.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 7 win on Sunday:

Patrick Mahomes’ opening drive ends with an interception

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were on the losing end last week against the Bills after a game-ending Mahomes interception. The turnover bug followed the former league MVP to San Francisco as the opening drive also stalled due to an interception. The early miscue caught the eye of many on Twitter following the action.

Mahomes thinks he can thread the needle – Gipson says no, and Talanoa Hufanga makes a diving INT. #49ers looking good on both sides of the ball. #GoNiners #FTTB pic.twitter.com/W6VaczgISC — Chris Wilson (@cgawilson) October 23, 2022

Mahomes really needs to stop forcing passes when there's no window in sight. It's the first quarter… relax and play your game — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) October 23, 2022

Brutal start for Mahomes, who should be credited for 2 INT on the same throw. Just rifled into coverage. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 23, 2022

What a terrible interception thrown by Patrick Mahomes. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2022

Chris Jones sacks Jimmy G

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The criticism of referees regarding roughing the passer calls continues to haunt Jones. He reminded everyone of how versatile he is on the defensive line by overpowering defenders from the edge to take down Jimmy Garopollo. Twitter users were excited to share their thoughts on Jones’ latest conquest.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones gets to #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo from the edge for a 3rd down sack. FG on 4th down is good. #49ers – 13#Chiefs – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zcYg0kajKr — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 23, 2022

Stinks that we have to hold our breath almost every time @StoneColdJones gets a sack 🙄🎯#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/EYLsEtMiq2 — Lisa Carter (@LisaCRadio) October 23, 2022

@StoneColdJones @Chiefs keep this man on that side of ball all game!!!!! Sack Nation — KCtwinz13 (@TwinTowerz13) October 23, 2022

One of Chris Jones' favorite hobbies is making life miserable for Jimmy G. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) October 23, 2022

Mecole Hardman scores multiple touchdowns

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The speed and skills of Hardman have never been questioned, but he hasn’t always been able to take advantage of opportunities. The former Pro Bowl special teams star was a weapon, all game scoring on a touchdown reception and a 25-yard run in the first half and another rushing score in the fourth quarter. Chiefs fans on Twitter were pleased to see Hardman so productive on Sunday.

THAT’S HOW YOU USE HARDMAN! — Kylie Manning (@thekyliemanning) October 23, 2022

Mecole Hardman haters rn pic.twitter.com/2cwhCzoGD2 — Quinn McSparin (@quinn_mcsparin) October 23, 2022

Skyy Moore muffs another punt losing the fumble

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The struggles on punt returns continue for Moore as he muffed another punt leading to a red zone recovery for San Francisco. Moore has impressive speed, and elusiveness makes him an ideal returner, but he still isn’t comfortable in the role. Critics on Twitter called out the rookie and questioned if he should be allowed to continue as the punt returner long-term.

Skyy Moore muffs the punt. pic.twitter.com/qcRIT6BDdD — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 23, 2022

Skyy Moore should play offense, not special teams. Part 872. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 23, 2022

Get Skyy Moore off of the punt returns. He didn't return them in college and he isn't good at it now. It is enough — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) October 23, 2022

Skyy Moore when hes about to catch a punt pic.twitter.com/YDFutQj0Or — Sticks_456 (4-2) (ALCS 0-3) (1-1) (4-0-1) (@Sticks_456) October 23, 2022

Joshua Williams with an interception in the endzone

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Williams was called upon last week to defend Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs to little success but had an opportunity to redeem himself against the 49ers. The rookie HBCU graduate secured a clutch second-quarter interception to hold San Francisco to no points deep in Chiefs territory. Fans praised him after seeing his growth and for representing HBCU football.

Joshua Williams goal-line INT ❌ Putting on for @FSUBroncos pic.twitter.com/sXL1GKLWq5 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 23, 2022

Joshua Williams I LOVE YOU — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) October 23, 2022

Ok Joshua Williams with his first INT for Kansas City. Way to represent Fayetteville State University @FSUBroncos @uncfsu — Jason Barber (@Slickbarber) October 23, 2022

Joshua Williams length really showed there — J (@ChiefsJackson) October 23, 2022

Frank Clark takes down Garoppolo in the endzone for a safety

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A rough start to his season has many wondering if this is the end of his career. The Pro Bowl lineman responded with a strong performance, including a second-half safety on 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Twitter fans shared their thoughts on Clark’s moment and future in Kansas City.

This type of Frank Clark hasn’t existed in 3 years. He smelled blood and went for it. I wish he had this motor more often. https://t.co/lxAJJCGVo0 — Lance Moser (@LanceMoser) October 23, 2022

Man we need a healthy Frank Clark so bad! — Samantha Thomason (@dannysgurl83) October 23, 2022

49ers fans have to hate Frank Clark he turns into prime Lawrence Taylor every time they face off. — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) October 23, 2022

Wow. Frank Clark just did that to Trent Williams…he’s one of (if not THE) best LT in the game and Clark just dusted him. He’s having his best game since the 2020 postseason! — Zach Stegenga (@ZStegenga) October 23, 2022

