Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 16 victory over Steelers

Ed Easton Jr.
·4 min read
In this article:
On a warm Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their sixth straight AFC West division title with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs dominated the visiting Steelers on both sides of the ball, minimalizing the impact of key players’ unavailability due to COVID-19 protocols. The 36-10 victory was a reminder that this is the team to beat in the AFC conference.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire bounces off tackle for touchdown

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The eighth opening drive touchdown of the season for Kansas City was topped off by a thrilling effort from their starting running back. Edwards-Helaire fought off a goal-line tackle to get the scoring started for the Chiefs. Fans and spectators on Twitter weighed in on the fantastic effort.

Charvarius Ward's sensational interception after flea flicker

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ attempt to catch the Chiefs’ defense off guard with a flea-flicker fails as defensive back Charvarius Ward jumps in with the interception. The highlight-worthy takeaway got the Arrowhead crowd on their feet and put the Chiefs quickly back in scoring position. Twitter spectators shred their thoughts on Ward’s spectacular play.

Patrick Mahomes sets new Arrowhead Stadium touchdown record on impressive drive

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes adds another accolade to his already impressive resume. He threw his 63rd passing touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium, marking the most by any QB in franchise history. Before completing the 8-yard score to Mecole Hardman, Mahomes dazzled fans with a 50-yard pass play on the drive to Derrick Gore.

Byron Pringle's second touchdown of the afternoon

AP Foto/Ed Zurga

Pringle has been used in various packages throughout his Chiefs career, and on Sunday, he had the opportunity to be the primary receiver. The veteran receiver put the exclamation point on a dominating victory in the third quarter with his second touchdown reception. The milestone caught the attention of fans and critics on Twitter.

