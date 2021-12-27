Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 16 victory over Steelers

On a warm Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their sixth straight AFC West division title with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs dominated the visiting Steelers on both sides of the ball, minimalizing the impact of key players’ unavailability due to COVID-19 protocols. The 36-10 victory was a reminder that this is the team to beat in the AFC conference.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire bounces off tackle for touchdown

The eighth opening drive touchdown of the season for Kansas City was topped off by a thrilling effort from their starting running back. Edwards-Helaire fought off a goal-line tackle to get the scoring started for the Chiefs. Fans and spectators on Twitter weighed in on the fantastic effort.

Hey Siri set a reminder to get out of the way if Clyde Edwards-Helaire is running in my direction 😟

pic.twitter.com/s0qlAgUtUl — Football Clips 🏈 (@TopFBClips) December 26, 2021

SORRY, MY MOUSE WAS OUT OF BATTERY! TOUCHDOWN!!! KAN! SAS!! CITY!!! CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE!!!!! HE'S SUCH A TOUCHDOWN SPECIALIST!!! pic.twitter.com/HBzKyZLKbU — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) December 26, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire who's not known for his violent running just went all Kevin Mack in Tecmo Bowl at the goalline against the #Steelers defense for the touchdown. If you know you know. #PITvsKC #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/CfvLkd2ECW — Ken Harris (@kensgotbs) December 26, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire after that TD pic.twitter.com/p3ILhpjqQo — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 26, 2021

Charvarius Ward's sensational interception after flea flicker

The Steelers’ attempt to catch the Chiefs’ defense off guard with a flea-flicker fails as defensive back Charvarius Ward jumps in with the interception. The highlight-worthy takeaway got the Arrowhead crowd on their feet and put the Chiefs quickly back in scoring position. Twitter spectators shred their thoughts on Ward’s spectacular play.

Charvarius Ward with the elevation➡interception.pic.twitter.com/ot88uFbb5d — Chiefs Kingdom (@ChiefsKingdomCP) December 26, 2021

Charvarius Ward with a hell of an interception. The Steelers went for trickeration via a flea flicker & Ward was never out of position. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 26, 2021

Charvarius Ward int 🤯🤯🤯 — Andre Robinson (@FlexxOnEm91) December 26, 2021

The Steelers attempted a flee flicker on the second drive of the game and Charvarius Ward said NOPE 😂😂. Great pick by Ward — KC Sports Report (@KCSportsReport) December 26, 2021

Patrick Mahomes sets new Arrowhead Stadium touchdown record on impressive drive

Mahomes adds another accolade to his already impressive resume. He threw his 63rd passing touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium, marking the most by any QB in franchise history. Before completing the 8-yard score to Mecole Hardman, Mahomes dazzled fans with a 50-yard pass play on the drive to Derrick Gore.

Patrick Mahomes is a freaking magician. For him to keep this play alive was pure wizardry. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HJHOYeTJpd — AJ King (@allday__ajking) December 26, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is that dude. Chiefs are back.#NFL — Michael Karvelis (@MichaelKarvelis) December 26, 2021

Whatever. Patrick Mahomes is clearly being carried by: *shuffles notes* Mecole Hardman https://t.co/a5KuHnmcmR — Josh Evanoff (@JoshEvanoff) December 26, 2021

Patrick Mahomes and his receivers pic.twitter.com/G7nftJ5jkt — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) December 26, 2021

Byron Pringle's second touchdown of the afternoon

Pringle has been used in various packages throughout his Chiefs career, and on Sunday, he had the opportunity to be the primary receiver. The veteran receiver put the exclamation point on a dominating victory in the third quarter with his second touchdown reception. The milestone caught the attention of fans and critics on Twitter.

The Steelers are getting embarrassed by the Chiefs and this Byron Pringle touchdown was the cherry on top pic.twitter.com/RNxbnDkLV4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 26, 2021

Byron Pringle looking at that 3rd receiving weapon role like pic.twitter.com/B311mWzMOW — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) December 26, 2021

First career multi-TD game for #Chiefs Byron Pringle — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) December 26, 2021

