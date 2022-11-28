Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 12 victory over the Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs handled business with a 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco led the way on offense, while the defense had contributions from a wide variety of players.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 12 win on Sunday:

Skyy Moore muffs first opportunity back as punt returner

Punt-returning struggles of Skyy Moore continued in his comeback to the role following multiple injuries. The rookie receiver muffed his first attempt to turn the ball over early in the first quarter. The Chiefs would go on to replace Moore with Justin Watson, but Twitter spectators had plenty to say on the latest miscue.

#Chiefs rookie receiver Skyy Moore muffs the punt & it's recovered by the #Rams. pic.twitter.com/eFRfnYJGLs — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 27, 2022

No more Skyy Moore as punt returner please… — Kansas City Today (@KC__Today) November 27, 2022

I still don’t understand the fascination of forcing Skyy Moore to return punts. He’s a receiver. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 27, 2022

Watching Skyy Moore fumble another punt pic.twitter.com/gdBzAkHEy3 — Lusk Daddy 🇮🇹 (@Luskanator31) November 27, 2022

Chris Jones dominates the offensive line for his 10th sack of the season

The Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman overpowered the Rams’ protection in pursuit of a key second-quarter sack. Jones, in Week 12, has already clinched his second-most sacks for a season behind only his 15.5-sack season in 2018. Fans and commentators on Twitter acknowledged the lucrative QB takedown.

On 1st & 10, Chris Jones 9-yd sack of Bryce Perkins#Rams 3 #Chiefs 10 2nd pic.twitter.com/bXitRbb3iK — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 27, 2022

Chris Jones is the first player to post double digit sacks for Steve Spagnuolo's Chiefs' defense. — Craig Stout (@barleyhop) November 27, 2022

Chris Jones adding to his incredible season — Charles (GOOD Luck Chuck) (@cpenn4thewin) November 27, 2022

Chiefs DT Chris Jones recorded his 10th sack of the season today, earning him a $1.25M incentive 💰💰💰 He's been dominant all season. pic.twitter.com/sY2MbePoQC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

Isiah Pacheco scores his second touchdown of the season

The Pacheco fan club grows weekly as he notched his second career touchdown in the third quarter. The seventh-round selection in April’s NFL Draft has performed recently like a proven veteran making a name for himself with his angry running style. Fans and observers shred their enjoyment of his play and entertaining celebration dance.

Isiah Pacheco just runs super mad for no reason… I love it. Chiefs got a steal in this kid. TOUGH player. — Tanner Carlson (@tcarlson4) November 27, 2022

#Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco gets the second touchdown of his rookie season after scoring in garbage time against the Cardinals in the first game of the season. I'm sure his reaction after the game will be: pic.twitter.com/krBBstU3vX — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 27, 2022

TOUCHDOWN!!! KAN! SAS!! CITY!!! ISIAH PACHECO!!!!! DO YOUR DANCE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RVrNcsSJut — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) November 27, 2022

L'Jarius Sneed stops a late Rams drive with an interception

The Chiefs’ drive ended with a Patrick Mahomes interception allowing the Rams a chance to get back into the game in the fourth quarter. Sneed immediately halted the Rams’ momentum with a pick of his own to give the Chiefs another red zone opportunity. Sneed left the game earlier due to an injury but came back in time to make the big play, much to the delight of fans on Twitter.

L’Jarius Sneed is currently the best corner in football, change my mind. — Matthew Riekhof (@MatthewRiekhof) November 27, 2022

L'Jarius Sneed when an NFC team is next on the schedule pic.twitter.com/lCAq7L8D4P — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 27, 2022

