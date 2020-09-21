Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 2 win over Chargers

Charles Goldman

The Kansas City Chiefs vanquished the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime to advance to 2-0 on the 2020 season. It didn’t come easy, but it ended in an all-too-familiar way for many rivals of the Chiefs. Here’s a look at some of the best tweets recounting the game:

A rough start

The game started out ugly for Kansas City. The defense was letting up some long plays, the offense couldn’t get things going. The Chargers pass rushers were all over Mahomes. Everything was going wrong for the Chiefs, but it was only a matter of time before things went right.




Patrick Mahomes is undefeated in September

Mahomes was under constant duress in the first quarter. After the first few hits, he remembered that he’s undefeated in the month of September. He flipped the switch, turned it on and by the fourth quarter the Chiefs were right back in it to force overtime. He didn’t accomplish the win without some Mahomes magic on the way.







Harrison Butker is legendary

Some teams can’t find a kicker who can consistently make kicks from 30 yards out, but Harrison Butker made not one, not two, not three, but four 58-yard field goals in this game. Only two of them actually counted, one being the game-winner in overtime. The consistency and poise from Butker are unmatched.







Butker could have made it from longer too.


A hard-fought victory for Kansas City as they head to enemy territory once again with the Baltimore Ravens on deck in Week 3.