Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Week 6 loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs fell short at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 in heartbreaking fashion. Josh Allen pulled off the late-game comeback victory as Patrick Mahomes could not lead a final drive ending with an interception and a 24-20 Buffalo victory.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Week 6 loss on Sunday:

JuJu Smith-Schuster's first touchdown reception with the Chiefs

The drought has finally ended for JuJu Smith-Schuster as he gets his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs. The veteran receiver connected with Mahomes on a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give Kansas City the early lead in the game. Critics and fantasy football owners on Twitter shared their thoughts on Smith-Schuster’s first touchdown grab with the Chiefs.

JuJu Smith fantasy owners rn pic.twitter.com/AGNWvSLrXi — Sarge 👁️⃤ (@Sarge47_) October 16, 2022

Never thought I’d see the day juju smith is meditating as a Kansas City chief — 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙧 (3-3) (@GageStage) October 16, 2022

Tommy Townsend's big leg pins the Bills deep

Tommy Townsend isn’t discussed much due to the lack of opportunities to punt over the last few seasons. He has delivered more often than not whenever his number is called and proved it emphatically with two great first-half punts. Townsend pinned the Bills deep with 57-yard and 56-yard punts pushing Buffalo into their territory and catching the attention of many on social media.

Tommy Townsend is showing out today. We don’t get to see it much, but in games like this field position comes at a premium. #ChiefsKingdom — KC Cody  (@TheAvilaAnswer) October 16, 2022

Tommy Townsend is a weapon! — The Cookie Expert (@JeffAllen71) October 16, 2022

Tony Romo with some great punt strategory breakDAHN.. @tommy_townsend is a WEAPON Hits absolute missiles.. cloud scrapers. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2022

Harrison Butker connects from 62-yards to end the first half

In Butker’s first game since Week 1, the veteran kicker didn’t miss a beat or show any ill effects of the injury. On the Chiefs’ late half drive utilizing only twelve seconds, Butker calmly got in position and knocked down a new franchise record 62-yard field goal into the wind. The milestone moment was discussed thoroughly on Twitter, with fans praising the returning star.

Harrison Butker really no looked that 62 yarder, stone cold 🥶 https://t.co/oIY2edx9QX — Ryan Harlan (@Ryan_Harlan7) October 16, 2022

Who needs 13 seconds? Chiefs had 12 seconds this time to put points on the board. Harrison Butker good from 62 yards at the half. Chiefs 10, Bills 10. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 16, 2022

Harrison Butker😱 We saw the longest net punt of the NFL season earlier today. We have now seen the longest FG converted Butker had never attempted a 60+ yard kick before today… pic.twitter.com/J4JfUezrbf — Sam Powers (@SamPowers2022) October 16, 2022

Chris Jones gets a controversial sack on Josh Allen

Jones has been the topic of discussion since the referees’ questionable “roughing the passer” call after his sack of Derek Carr. On Sunday, Jones benefitted from an apparent missed call as he inadvertently tripped Bills QB Josh Allen on his way to a drive-stalling sack. Spectators on Twitter were very forgiving in support of Jones and the apparent no-call late in the game.

Meh, Chris Jones is owed a couple. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) October 16, 2022

OK, on average, Chris Jones has one illegal hit on quarterbacks over the last two weeks and one penalty, that's fine — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 16, 2022

Yes, Chris Jones tripped him. Chris Jones was also being held. Cry into your pillow. — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) October 16, 2022

Patrick Mahomes throws game ending interception

Mahomes has led many game-winning drives in his young career, so when a late-game moment doesn’t go his way, it’s a hot topic on social media. Mahomes threw the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter and was visibly disappointed on camera. Twitter users took the opportunity to share their thoughts on Mahomes’ reaction.

Buffalo #Bills CB Taron Johnson with the game sealing interception off #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. #NFL pic.twitter.com/RVoR56T2PM — Justin Time Sports (@JTIMESPORTS) October 16, 2022

Wow Patrick Mahomes throws a pick in the clutch — MG NAS©️ (@MGNas27) October 16, 2022

