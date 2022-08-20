Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason Week 2 win over Commanders

Ed Easton Jr.
·3 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs have their second preseason game in the books with a 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders. The game provided an extended look at the starters, despite a few key absences. There were big performances on both sides of the ball, with some highlight-reel plays that made social media go wild.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 2 game at Arrowhead Stadium:

 

Justin Watson receives more praise after another impressive game

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes connected twice with Justin Watson for 52 yards in Saturday’s game, including a 39-yard play on the opening drive. Watson led the team in receiving during last week’s game and followed up with another productive performance. Chiefs fans shared their support for their new receiver and great work this preseason.

Patrick Mahomes with another sidearm throw across the body

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The legend of Patrick Mahomes continues to grow as he used the second preseason game to add to his highlight reel. Mahomes completed another incredible sidearm throw across his body to Justin Watson that didn’t take long to catch Twitter’s attention.

Jody Fortson reaches the end zone twice

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The last year of rehab and recovery for Jody Fortson has shown its worth after an impressive first-half performance on Saturday. Fortson was Mahomes’ favorite red zone target, with both first-team scoring drives ending a touchdown reception. Observers on Twitter instantly showed their appreciation for the Chiefs’ tight end.

George Karlaftis with his first sack at Arrowhead Stadium

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

After only two preseason games, rookie defensive end George Karlaftis is adjusting well to the NFL. The latest sack has more significance as it took place in front of the home crowd for the first time. Twitter fans wasted no time in congratulating the highly-touted rookie.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

