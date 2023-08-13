Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason loss to Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs have their first preseason game in the books with a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The Chiefs rookies showed flashes of becoming impact players in the future. They also may have a close battle for the backup quarterback job.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 1 game in New Orleans:

Richie James is praised for his first half performance

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs added Richie James for his versatility during the offseason, and he showcased some of it in the preseason opener. James hauled in a 43-yard pass and later a touchdown catch in the goal line. Fans shared their thoughts on the new Chiefs receiver’s team debut.

Richie James is going to be fun in this offense! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B55Ml1VoSS — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 13, 2023

As I’ve been saying Richie James SZN. Dude has great HANDS and gets OPEN — Sterling Holmes (@HomestretchKC) August 13, 2023

First TD as a Chief for Richie James 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DjXKRzkU1S — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 13, 2023

Holthus called Richie James "Ronnie" on his first catch. pic.twitter.com/QHAxoMbz1N — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) August 13, 2023

Chamarri Conner's first NFL sack

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Virginia Tech

The Chiefs rookie class is getting their first professional game experience during the preseason, with Chamarri Conner wasting no time to make an impact in game one. Conner made his presence felt in the second quarter, sacking Saint quarterback Jameis Winston. Social media acknowledged the rookie’s efficiency on the blitz call.

Chiefs rookie Chamarri Conner comes up with a third down sack on the blitz. The fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech is already highlighting some of that versatility that made him such an interesting prospect. pic.twitter.com/NusNMKuDTb — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 13, 2023

It's nice to know that Chamarri Conner and Drue Tranquill can blitz effectively. It's discouraging that you have to blitz to generate pressure in the preseason. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 13, 2023

"Where will the sacks come from without Chris Jones?" Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Chamarri Conner. * *This tweet is meant to be a parody. Please address all complaints in relation to this tweet to Arrowhead Addict editor @MattConnerAA. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) August 13, 2023

A good pass rush rep from #Chiefs from Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Already had to get chipped on third down. The next play, a good blitz from rookie safety Chamarri Conner helps them get a sack. Rookies are doing alright. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross catches third quarter pass for a touchdown

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have proudly promoted the positive progress wide receiver Justyn Ross has made during training camp over the last two seasons. The former Clemson Tigers star didn’t disappoint in his first NFL game on Sunday. Fans were excited to see Ross secure a touchdown catch in the third quarter as the team made its comeback.

Justyn Ross AGAIN for the TD pic.twitter.com/F2tGTw0lpe — EDDIE HIGH (@EddieHigh) August 13, 2023

JUSTYN ROSS TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/zE8vSU5ddl — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) August 13, 2023

JUSTYN ROSS TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/a1X82iBqtv — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) August 13, 2023

Chiefs fans seeing Justyn Ross catch a TD: pic.twitter.com/GjrRYTPPT7 — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) August 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes shows excitement for Shane Buechele touchdown pass

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ enthusiasm and desire to compete are well noted, so it was no surprise the reigning league MVP would celebrate his teammates extravagantly. Following Shane Buechele’s incredible touchdown pass, Mahomes can be seen jumping for joy in support of his backup quarterback. Social media noticed his actions on the sidelines and had even more appreciation for the all-pro quarterback.

“I love having Patrick Mahomes on my team” https://t.co/8xKXWZ5OaR — Sarah (@sarahcw_) August 13, 2023

It's preseason, but Patrick Mahomes is still fired up. 🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/aGZ4RVMHrH — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) August 13, 2023

I think Patrick Mahomes was just a bit excited on the last TD pass. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/6cLCEEBjHX — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire