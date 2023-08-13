Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason loss to Saints

Ed Easton Jr.
·4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have their first preseason game in the books with a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The Chiefs rookies showed flashes of becoming impact players in the future. They also may have a close battle for the backup quarterback job.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 1 game in New Orleans:

 

Richie James is praised for his first half performance

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs added Richie James for his versatility during the offseason, and he showcased some of it in the preseason opener. James hauled in a 43-yard pass and later a touchdown catch in the goal line. Fans shared their thoughts on the new Chiefs receiver’s team debut.

Chamarri Conner's first NFL sack

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Virginia Tech
Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Virginia Tech

The Chiefs rookie class is getting their first professional game experience during the preseason, with Chamarri Conner wasting no time to make an impact in game one. Conner made his presence felt in the second quarter, sacking Saint quarterback Jameis Winston. Social media acknowledged the rookie’s efficiency on the blitz call.

Justyn Ross catches third quarter pass for a touchdown

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have proudly promoted the positive progress wide receiver Justyn Ross has made during training camp over the last two seasons. The former Clemson Tigers star didn’t disappoint in his first NFL game on Sunday. Fans were excited to see Ross secure a touchdown catch in the third quarter as the team made its comeback.

Patrick Mahomes shows excitement for Shane Buechele touchdown pass

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ enthusiasm and desire to compete are well noted, so it was no surprise the reigning league MVP would celebrate his teammates extravagantly. Following  Shane Buechele’s incredible touchdown pass, Mahomes can be seen jumping for joy in support of his backup quarterback. Social media noticed his actions on the sidelines and had even more appreciation for the all-pro quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire