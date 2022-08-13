Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason Week 1 loss to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs have their first preseason game in the books with a 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Chiefs rookies showed flashes of becoming impact players in the future. They also may have officially confirmed the backup kicker role, amongst other observations.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 1 game in Chicago:

The Bell-Dozer opens the preseason by scoring with a five-yard touchdown reception

AP Photo/David Banks

Veteran tight end Blake Bell was the first scoring target of the preseason from Patrick Mahomes. The five-yard reception pushed the Chiefs to an early 7-0 lead in Chicago. Fans immediately shared their excitement about the fantastic drive and score on Twitter.

blake bell first touchdown of the year i guess i shouldn’t be surprised — j mac🫠 (@jackiejarrod428) August 13, 2022

Blake Bell with the touchdown catch following the quick slip screen. Normal business for Mahomes and the KC offense. #KCvsCHI

Bears 0 – KC 7 — NFST (@0FearSportsTalk) August 13, 2022

Blake Bell with the Touchdown. A superb drive from the Chiefs … that should do it for the starters. 6-0. 6 different receivers on that drive. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 13, 2022

Chris Jones already appears in mid-season form with an impressive sack

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were focused on a few players in position battles and trying to make the team, but Chris Jones is ready to remind everyone he’s unblockable at the line of scrimmage. The perennial Pro Bowler stalled the Bears on their opening drive with a sack of quarterback Justin Feilds shedding blockers with ease. Critics on Twitter had plenty to say about Jones’ not losing a step in the offseason.

Story continues

CHRIS JONES WITH THE SACK! pic.twitter.com/zs4pllD4IW — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) August 13, 2022

Chris Jones already knocking Gs 4 yards deep in the backfield on runs — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) August 13, 2022

CHRIS JONES IS A BEAST!! — ChiefsRoyalsReports (@ChiefsRoyalsRep) August 13, 2022

Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis showcases high motor with first NFL sack

AP Photo/David Banks

The Chiefs’ touted rookie defensive end gave fans a glimpse of what made him so special in college. Karlaftis was shown pressuring the quarterback on almost every play he had in the first half culminating in an impressive sack. Spectators didn’t waste time praising the rookie’s performance in his first NFL game.

#Chiefs George Karlaftis opens his NFL sack account pic.twitter.com/Tz5MeWhC95 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 13, 2022

George Karlaftis has looked outstanding. Underrated last fall as he isn’t the sexiest of athletes off the edge, he can flat out wreak havoc. Should have gone higher. pic.twitter.com/6HEstVbeTI — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 13, 2022

George Karlaftis looks like he's going to be a problem off the edge for the Chiefs this year if this game is any indication — Kevin Potts (@kevinpotts06) August 13, 2022

Me explaining to someone who didn’t watch what George Karlaftis did today pic.twitter.com/itZ9O2GiIY — 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) August 13, 2022

Chiefs may have a backup kicker in safety Justin Reid

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The signing of Justin Reid is proving to be more than just a starter in the secondary with his impressive kicking. After wowing everyone at training camp with 60+ yard field goal completions, Reid showcased his leg again to end the first half with a perfect point after try. The thrilling display certainly didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.

Justin Reid > your favorite kicker pic.twitter.com/Gsulh5RlTE — 𝐓𝐊 (@TeeKayTwelve) August 13, 2022

Chiefs kicker Justin Reid needs just 12 points to tie Tyrann Mathieu in franchise scoring history — Scott Loring (@ChiefsChannel) August 13, 2022

Well well well, how the tables have turned. Not only Justin Reid can be our safety, he's also a very nice back-up kicker. I'm sold. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Swede (@CarlsonSwede) August 13, 2022

Justin Reid creating a kicker controversy. — Derek Skillett (@derek_skillett) August 13, 2022

Soldier Field's grass was looking rough and faced criticsm to match

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The grass at Soldier Field gave no advantage to the home Chicago Bears as it appeared to be in poor quality ahead of Saturday’s game. Some blamed an Elton John concert earlier in the week, but many others on Twitter believe this is an ongoing issue at the legendary stadium.

Ninety minutes till kick. Gauge the Soldier Field grass for yourself. pic.twitter.com/LuE0DPFTH2 — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 13, 2022

Soldier Field grass in midseason form— pic.twitter.com/do8bSa10bI — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 9, 2022

Were there like dirt bike races or something at Soldier Field before this game? Grass is looking rough. — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) August 13, 2022

For real though, if you want to know my reasons for being OK with the Bears building and playing in their own stadium in Arlington Heights, the grass at Soldier Field is at the very top of the list. It's mid-August, and it already looks like it's in mid-season form. Disgraceful. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) August 13, 2022

The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better. pic.twitter.com/Vh1NDgLQBk — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) August 13, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire