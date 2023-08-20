Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason win over the Cardinals

Ed Easton Jr.
·4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have another preseason game in the books with a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs’ starters and second teams showed strong outings taking control of the game early.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 2 game in Arizona:

 

Patrick Mahomes attempts a jump pass out of bounds

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jumps to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/baltimore/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Baltimore Ravens;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Baltimore Ravens</a>, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The play ended in an incompletion, but there were plenty of thoughts on Mahomes attempting to evade four defenders and throw a cross-body pass while jumping out of bounds. The intended receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, could get a fingertip on the ball but couldn’t reel it in for a catch. Social media was in shock regardless of the incompletion result.

Patrick Mahomes connects with Justin Watson in the end zone

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Mahomes finished his preseason outing with a touchdown pass to veteran receiver Watson calling off an impressive drive by the first-team offense. The reigning MVP was 10 of 15 for 105 yards and the touchdown and looked very sharp in Arizona. Fans and critics on social media shared their thoughts on the scoring drive.

Shane Buechele scores a rushing touchdown on his opening drive

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) throws as Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (76) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
After an electric performance in last week’s preseason opener, Buechele picked up right where he left off from New Orleans. The former SMU star scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown extending the Chiefs’ first-half lead. Social media praised Buechel as he received another celebratory hug from Mahomes on the sidelines.

Blaine Gabbert gets his second touchdown pass

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) throws a pass in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert ensured he wasn’t left out of all the fun by having a spectacular game. Gabbert made some tough throws working with more of the Chiefs’ young and talented receivers. He connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Cornell Powell for touchdown passes, extending the Chiefs’ lead and delighting fans on social media.

 

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire