Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason win over the Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs have another preseason game in the books with a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs’ starters and second teams showed strong outings taking control of the game early.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 2 game in Arizona:

Patrick Mahomes attempts a jump pass out of bounds

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jumps to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The play ended in an incompletion, but there were plenty of thoughts on Mahomes attempting to evade four defenders and throw a cross-body pass while jumping out of bounds. The intended receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, could get a fingertip on the ball but couldn’t reel it in for a catch. Social media was in shock regardless of the incompletion result.

Patrick Mahomes almost completed a pass from out of bounds. — Kent Swanson #KirklandKing (@kent_swanson) August 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes nearly completed that wild throw jumping out of bounds… Sheesh. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 20, 2023

Look man. Patrick Mahomes is insanely athletic and talented. But I am so tired of seeing clips of him throwing incomplete passes just bc he jumped out of bounds first lol — Sage Kendall (@SAKtap24) August 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes connects with Justin Watson in the end zone

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Mahomes finished his preseason outing with a touchdown pass to veteran receiver Watson calling off an impressive drive by the first-team offense. The reigning MVP was 10 of 15 for 105 yards and the touchdown and looked very sharp in Arizona. Fans and critics on social media shared their thoughts on the scoring drive.

Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson Passing TD (1/1) pic.twitter.com/aeUuxkkT9Q — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) August 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Watson in the preseason pic.twitter.com/sP9NAwL4il — Kane (@ChiefsKane) August 20, 2023

Justin Watson makes the roster on a TD that takes Patrick Mahomes out of the game. I don’t think I’ve ever posted a more bittersweet tweet in my life. — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) August 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes heated up and hit on his last 7 passes that drive. Capped the series with an 18 yard TD toss. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) August 20, 2023

Shane Buechele scores a rushing touchdown on his opening drive

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) throws as Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (76) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

After an electric performance in last week’s preseason opener, Buechele picked up right where he left off from New Orleans. The former SMU star scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown extending the Chiefs’ first-half lead. Social media praised Buechel as he received another celebratory hug from Mahomes on the sidelines.

QB Shane Buechele drops back, scrambles to his left, and carries it into the end zone for a 15-yard TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 14#Cardinals – 0 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/YnoE5Kg70N — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2023

#Chiefs QB Shane Buechele and RB La'Mical Perine jumping up to join the second team today and showing why they got bumped up. Quality performances from both so far. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) August 20, 2023

Clark Hunt watching SMU alums Rashee Rice and Shane Buechele shred the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/BKJAqh7yoP — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) August 20, 2023

Shane Buechele se lució con el segundo TD del juego… ¡ENORME! 😎✅#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SctiGmgGr3 — Chiefs Mexico (@ChiefsMexico) August 20, 2023

Blaine Gabbert gets his second touchdown pass

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) throws a pass in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert ensured he wasn’t left out of all the fun by having a spectacular game. Gabbert made some tough throws working with more of the Chiefs’ young and talented receivers. He connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Cornell Powell for touchdown passes, extending the Chiefs’ lead and delighting fans on social media.

Make it two for Blaine Gabbert ✌️ His second passing TD of the night, this time to Cornell Powell in the back of the end-zone. Chiefs 31, Cardinals 10. 🎥: NFL pic.twitter.com/8XTzKqcnTU — ESPN Wichita 92.3 (@ESPNWichita) August 20, 2023

So fun watching Blaine Gabbert throwing TDs for my favorite team again #MIZ #ChiefsKingdom — Tim Emmel (@tiemmel) August 20, 2023

That was a pretty pass from Gabbert to Powell. ❤️💛 — KRiSTiN ❤️💛🏈💙💛 (@KCkristin_d) August 20, 2023

