Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason Week 3 win over Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Easton Jr.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed their third and final preseason game with a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. The game provided a last in-game look at the roster depth as players on the bubble tried to make a late pitch for a roster spot. There were solid performances on both sides of the ball, with some eye-catching plays that sent social media into a frenzy.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 3 game at Arrowhead Stadium:

Patrick Mahomes honors Len Dawson with sugar/choir huddle

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Mahomes wasn’t expected to play in the Chiefs’ preseason finale, but he suited up for one play to pay tribute to the late Len Dawson with the sugar/choir huddle. The play resulted in an expected penalty that the Packers later declined out of respect, and Mahomes would immediately retreat to the bench in favor of Chad Henne. Fans and spectators shared their thoughts on the emotional tribute on Twitter.

Matt Bushman goes 54 yards for a second period touchdown reception

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The last preseason games spark moments from players on the bubble heading into final cuts day. Bushman helped his cause significantly with a 54-yard touchdown reception displaying exceptional speed for a tight end. The many who chimed in on Twitter didn’t miss the fantastic effort.

Bryan Cook closes the half with an interception

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Cook gave Chiefs fans a sample of what to expect soon with a clutch pick to stall a late first-half drive for the Packers. The rookie safety read Jordan Love the entire way to make the play and earned praise on social media for his efforts.

Shane Buechele turns heads with an impressive performance

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs community fully supported Buechele’s performance on Thursday night as he carved up the Packers defense. Buechele carried a perfect quarterback rating for most of the game as he connected with several receivers on scoring drives. Fans and supporters on Twitter let their opinions be heard in their praise of the young quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories