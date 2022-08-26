Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ preseason Week 3 win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed their third and final preseason game with a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. The game provided a last in-game look at the roster depth as players on the bubble tried to make a late pitch for a roster spot. There were solid performances on both sides of the ball, with some eye-catching plays that sent social media into a frenzy.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the preseason Week 3 game at Arrowhead Stadium:

Patrick Mahomes honors Len Dawson with sugar/choir huddle

Mahomes wasn’t expected to play in the Chiefs’ preseason finale, but he suited up for one play to pay tribute to the late Len Dawson with the sugar/choir huddle. The play resulted in an expected penalty that the Packers later declined out of respect, and Mahomes would immediately retreat to the bench in favor of Chad Henne. Fans and spectators shared their thoughts on the emotional tribute on Twitter.

The Chiefs start their first drive with a tribute to the late, great Len Dawson with his legendary choir huddle ❤️pic.twitter.com/saoq3wEyPB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 26, 2022

I’m gonna cry at this sugar huddle — Chandler Wallander (@_chandler_____) August 26, 2022

Chiefs went with the choir huddle to start the game in honor of the late Len Dawson https://t.co/31NhnSgnOK — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 26, 2022

Matt Bushman goes 54 yards for a second period touchdown reception

The last preseason games spark moments from players on the bubble heading into final cuts day. Bushman helped his cause significantly with a 54-yard touchdown reception displaying exceptional speed for a tight end. The many who chimed in on Twitter didn’t miss the fantastic effort.

Matt Bushman getting in on the fun pic.twitter.com/v0Nodz7rnB — T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) August 26, 2022

The Packers forgot to cover Matt Bushman and Shane Buechele makes them pay. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 26, 2022

@Chief's Matt Bushman just scored a TD where nobody touched him. He spent the last year on the Raider's practice squad. Onward, Sweet Rivalry, ONWARD! — BrutalBrittany💕 (@BrutalBrittany2) August 26, 2022

PRESIDENT, FOUNDER, AND CEO OF THE MATT BUSHMAN FAN CLUB — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) August 26, 2022

Bryan Cook closes the half with an interception

Cook gave Chiefs fans a sample of what to expect soon with a clutch pick to stall a late first-half drive for the Packers. The rookie safety read Jordan Love the entire way to make the play and earned praise on social media for his efforts.

Bryan Cook might be the safety the Chiefs need to help out Juan Thornhill!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #ChiefsKingdom — Nikki ❤️ #SPNKC22 ❤️ (@flybaby34) August 26, 2022

Bryan Cook is going to be a damn good safety #ChiefsKingdom — Andrew Curtis (@AndrewCurtis24) August 26, 2022

We think Bryan Cook is going to earn lots of snacks.#ChiefsKingdom — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) August 26, 2022

Shane Buechele turns heads with an impressive performance

The Chiefs community fully supported Buechele’s performance on Thursday night as he carved up the Packers defense. Buechele carried a perfect quarterback rating for most of the game as he connected with several receivers on scoring drives. Fans and supporters on Twitter let their opinions be heard in their praise of the young quarterback.

#Chiefs QB Shane Buechele finds TE Matt Bushman for the pair's second TD of the day. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 17#Packers – 10#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/VJ40mVlFEw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2022

Shane Buechele better than Jordan Love. — Juan Carlos Trujillo (@jtrujillo109) August 26, 2022

Shane Buechele continues to make a *strong* case for QB2. #Chiefs — Spencer (@SpencerHarris_) August 26, 2022

Shane Buechele is 7 of 8 for 116 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating is … pic.twitter.com/ODDpBVuhGx — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 26, 2022

