Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ divisional round victory over Jaguars

Ed Easton Jr.
·5 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the AFC championship game for the fifth consecutive season after holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round. The Chiefs overcame a Patrick Mahomes ankle injury and relied on timely defense to prevail at Arrowhead Stadium. Twitter users captured the unforgettable moments of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the divisional round win:

Mahomes magic shines throughout opening touchdown drive

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The first offensive possession of the postseason for Kansas City showcased the unique abilities of Patrick Mahomes. A jump pass followed by a sidearm throw, culminating with a touchdown toss to Travis Kelce. Twitter spectators didn’t hold back their amazement at Mahomes’ opening drive.

 

Patrick Mahomes injures his ankle after being hit by Arden Key

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The last thing any Chiefs fan wants to see happened as Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle at the end of the first quarter. Jaguars linebacker Arden Key fell on Mahomes’ ankle leading the quarterback to limp to the sidelines for tape. Fans and observers voiced their thoughts on the injury on Twitter.

Frank Clark continues to thrive during the postseason

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The postseason success of Frank Clark continued as he secured another sack in the first half. He now ties Reggie White for most career postseason sacks, further showcasing his clutch play. Critics expressed their thoughts on Clark’s big plays on Twitter.

Chad Henne steps in to lead touchdown drive

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The reliable veteran steps up again as Chad Henne answers the unexpected call to come through in the divisional round. Henne stepped in for an ailing Patrick Mahomes to lead the team 97 yards for his first career postseason touchdown pass. The thrilling performance had Twitter praising the Chiefs’ backup quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes throws touchdown pass on one leg

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The great play of Patrick Mahomes continued regardless of the high ankle injury that plagued him in the first half. Mahomes managed to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the back of the endzone for a touchdown while hopping on one leg. Twitter immediately gushed over the latest incredible move from the All-Pro quarterback.

Chiefs defense seal victory with two takeaways

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ defense, led by their young players, sealed the divisional round victory with back-to-back takeaways. Nick Bolton’s fumble recovery and Jaylen Watson’s incredible one-handed interception clinched Kansas City’s ticket back to the AFC Championship game. Twitter was all over the turnover recoveries giving the young players their well-deserved praise.

 

 

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories