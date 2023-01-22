Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ divisional round victory over Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the AFC championship game for the fifth consecutive season after holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round. The Chiefs overcame a Patrick Mahomes ankle injury and relied on timely defense to prevail at Arrowhead Stadium. Twitter users captured the unforgettable moments of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the divisional round win:

Mahomes magic shines throughout opening touchdown drive

The first offensive possession of the postseason for Kansas City showcased the unique abilities of Patrick Mahomes. A jump pass followed by a sidearm throw, culminating with a touchdown toss to Travis Kelce. Twitter spectators didn’t hold back their amazement at Mahomes’ opening drive.

An option, a jump pass and a side-arm pass.. just a normal first drive for Patrick Mahomes 😂 pic.twitter.com/RRLyZYcfdF — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 21, 2023

Mahomes jump pass followed by that nasty sidearm #ChiefsKingdom Giving us a lil bit of everything on this drive — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) January 21, 2023

Mahomes with a double fake option, jump throw, side-arm pass and completion out of a sack on the first touchdown drive This guy is just silly — Logan Reardon (@LoganReardon20) January 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes injures his ankle after being hit by Arden Key

The last thing any Chiefs fan wants to see happened as Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle at the end of the first quarter. Jaguars linebacker Arden Key fell on Mahomes’ ankle leading the quarterback to limp to the sidelines for tape. Fans and observers voiced their thoughts on the injury on Twitter.

Key lands on Mahomes' ankle pic.twitter.com/GcXWFa9vD3 — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) January 21, 2023

Mahomes with a nasty looking ankle injury. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) January 21, 2023

Mahomes is a tough SOB. This is very bad and he’s battling his ass through this. Not sure how long his adrenaline will last, but they are gonna cast up his ankle with tape and hope for the best. This stinks. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 21, 2023

.@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes Rick Burkholder and staff doing what they can to give that tender right ankle some support #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ZQPgjZZM4W — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 21, 2023

Frank Clark continues to thrive during the postseason

The postseason success of Frank Clark continued as he secured another sack in the first half. He now ties Reggie White for most career postseason sacks, further showcasing his clutch play. Critics expressed their thoughts on Clark’s big plays on Twitter.

After drawing a tripping call on the last play, #Chiefs DE Frank Clark gets to #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence for a sack on 2nd down. #ChiefsKingdom #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WWLctTwxyC — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 21, 2023

With that sack, Frank Clark has tied Reggie White for 4th all time in postseason sacks with 12. pic.twitter.com/UwYGqJObLE — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 21, 2023

PLAYOFF FRANK CLARK IS DIFFERENT!!! pic.twitter.com/Yxnu7J0gT9 — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) January 21, 2023

Chad Henne steps in to lead touchdown drive

The reliable veteran steps up again as Chad Henne answers the unexpected call to come through in the divisional round. Henne stepped in for an ailing Patrick Mahomes to lead the team 97 yards for his first career postseason touchdown pass. The thrilling performance had Twitter praising the Chiefs’ backup quarterback.

Chad Henne comes in for the injured Patrick Mahomes..finds Travis Kelce for the @Chiefs touchdown pic.twitter.com/FoaAnooR7S — Last Night's Game (@LastNights_Game) January 21, 2023

Chad Henne, who has been in the NFL since 2008, just threw his first ever playoff touchdown pass. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

Clearly Mahomes is a system quarterback. 37 year old Chad Henne comes in and executes a perfect 97 yard touchdown drive. (Brock Purdy haters – am I doing this right?) — TJ Masker (@AgTechTed) January 21, 2023

98 YARD TOUCHDOWN DRIVE WITH CHAD HENNE AT QB pic.twitter.com/2f1oOxwGgN — Rocket Sports Picks (@DaiIySportsNews) January 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes throws touchdown pass on one leg

The great play of Patrick Mahomes continued regardless of the high ankle injury that plagued him in the first half. Mahomes managed to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the back of the endzone for a touchdown while hopping on one leg. Twitter immediately gushed over the latest incredible move from the All-Pro quarterback.

Mahomes would be the best QB in the NFL on zero ankles imo pic.twitter.com/jivvT4hafk — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) January 22, 2023

Patrick Mahomes throwing a touchdown pass on one leg pic.twitter.com/BoimajNk7l — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 22, 2023

Patrick Mahomes the best we got man! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 22, 2023

KC OLine helping Mahomes to the sideline after yet another TD pass pic.twitter.com/CFPTXzQLbB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 22, 2023

Chiefs defense seal victory with two takeaways

The Chiefs’ defense, led by their young players, sealed the divisional round victory with back-to-back takeaways. Nick Bolton’s fumble recovery and Jaylen Watson’s incredible one-handed interception clinched Kansas City’s ticket back to the AFC Championship game. Twitter was all over the turnover recoveries giving the young players their well-deserved praise.

Fumble. He caught it and made a move. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Z2zQWj6wiD — Jimmy Mack (@jcmack03) January 22, 2023

With 3 rookie CBs on the field — Jaylen Watson with the interception. Only clutch INTs from the rookie from Washington St. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 22, 2023

Chiefs get 2 turnovers from players in their first two years with a Bolton fumble recovery inside the 5 and a Watson INT on the ensuing drive. Clutch plays in the final minutes. — Brandon Zenner KWCH (@KWCHBrandon) January 22, 2023

What a song by Jaylen Watson. That’s on some make a name for yourself level stuff. Rookie made a big time play with a pick 6 Vs the Chargers, and now bruh with the “ion need two hands” playoff pick to cap it off. Do you young G! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 22, 2023

