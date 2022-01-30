Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ AFC championship game loss to Bengals

Ed Easton Jr.
·5 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs fall short in their attempt to return for a third straight Super Bowl losing a heartbreaking 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A tremendous first half for Kansas City was followed by a second-half full of struggles. The Chiefs now head into the offseason with plenty to think about in preparation for next season. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the AFC championship game loss:

Tyreek Hill travels across the field for the corner endzone touchdown

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 48 yards on the Chiefs opening drive, hitting Tyreek Hill for his fifth career postseason touchdown. Twitter spectators were candid about the game’s opening score.

Patrick Mahomes’ scramble throw to Travis Kelce for a touchdown

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce, with this second-quarter touchdown reception, put himself in position as only the third player in NFL history to reach 100 career postseason receptions. Fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on Kelce’s latest score and magical scramble from Mahomes.

Mecole Hardman scores a touchdown on a flip pass

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman opened the first-half lead to 21-3. It’s Mahomes’ 28th career postseason touchdown pass and Hardman’s second touchdown in as many weeks. Spectators praised the growth in Hardman’s game since earlier in the year.

Patrick Mahomes’ first AFC Championship game interception

AP Photo/Travis Heying

Patrick Mahomes had been near-perfect in his three previous AFC Championship games, leaving each without an interception. Little did he or anyone would have thought his first miscue would be to Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill. Twitter critics voiced their thoughts on the momentum-changing turnover.

Harrison Butker sends another game to overtime

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Chiefs trailing by three points clinch another overtime appearance with Harrison Butker knocking down another clutch field goal to end regulation. Butker’s continued excellence in these situations was the topic of discussion on Twitter.

Evan McPherson sends Cincinnati to the Super Bowl

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

A turnover in overtime followed by some Joe Burrow-led first downs set the stage for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson to hit the game-winning field goal. The Bengals are off to their first Super Bowl since 1988 and the Chiefs’ season ends today.

