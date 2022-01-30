Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ AFC championship game loss to Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs fall short in their attempt to return for a third straight Super Bowl losing a heartbreaking 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A tremendous first half for Kansas City was followed by a second-half full of struggles. The Chiefs now head into the offseason with plenty to think about in preparation for next season. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the AFC championship game loss:

Tyreek Hill travels across the field for the corner endzone touchdown

Patrick Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 48 yards on the Chiefs opening drive, hitting Tyreek Hill for his fifth career postseason touchdown. Twitter spectators were candid about the game’s opening score.

WHAT A THROW!!

Mahomes—> Tyreek Hill for the first touchdown of the day! 🔥

pic.twitter.com/RnOtOovQYV — NFL DieHards (@DieHardsNFL) January 30, 2022

https://twitter.com/kcirishprincess/status/1487884560503394307

Tyreek Hill with a beauty of a catch on a dart by Mahomes. Death by a thousand cuts type drive by the Chiefs. Touchdown. — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 30, 2022

Someday there’ll be a 30for30 short on how Tyreek Hill only had one receiving touchdown at Oklahoma State. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 30, 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ scramble throw to Travis Kelce for a touchdown

Travis Kelce, with this second-quarter touchdown reception, put himself in position as only the third player in NFL history to reach 100 career postseason receptions. Fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on Kelce’s latest score and magical scramble from Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes running for his life on 3rd down before throwing up a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, putting the Chiefs up 14-3 over the Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship game. #NFL #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/KqSAq5htUK — Rahl Reviews (@RahlReviews) January 30, 2022

It’s so sad that the play-by-play will simply read “5-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce” & say nothing about how he rolled out of that tackle like a superhero — Johnny Carver (@CarverJohnny) January 30, 2022

OK, maybe Patrick Mahomes is a magician. Have no idea how escaped that pocket. Travis Kelce kept moving and they connect for an "easy" touchdown. Chiefs 14, Bengals 3, 12:14 left in the first half. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 30, 2022

There is your Travis Kelce touchdown for the day! What a play by Mahomes to get out of the pocket to find him in the endzone! — Dillon (@DillonC07371756) January 30, 2022

Mecole Hardman scores a touchdown on a flip pass

Patrick Mahomes’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman opened the first-half lead to 21-3. It’s Mahomes’ 28th career postseason touchdown pass and Hardman’s second touchdown in as many weeks. Spectators praised the growth in Hardman’s game since earlier in the year.

Patrick Mahomes & Mecole Hardman (3-yd TD) 💡 Mahomes has thrown 30 TD passes on designed rollouts inside opp. 12-yard line since 2018 (including playoffs), twice as many as the next closest QB in that span (Rodgers, 15)#CINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ShWnrOQ9qZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2022

people are going to say mahomes was incredible when 2022 mecole hardman is getting open every play i’m enraged — 🦕 (@titansguy81) January 30, 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ first AFC Championship game interception

Patrick Mahomes had been near-perfect in his three previous AFC Championship games, leaving each without an interception. Little did he or anyone would have thought his first miscue would be to Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill. Twitter critics voiced their thoughts on the momentum-changing turnover.

Tired: Mahomes to Tyreek Hill Wired: Mahomes to BJ Hillpic.twitter.com/7zzyN9ZeVw — 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) January 30, 2022

BJ HILL!!! I knew mahomes would throw interception cause Jim Nantz been raving about how mahomes hasn’t thrown a interception in AFC Championship games — #LEARLOCKS (@LEARLOCKS) January 30, 2022

Mahomes intercepted by Bengals BJ Hill. Mahomes did make his own tackle🤷‍♀️ — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) January 30, 2022

OH NOW BJ HILL IS PICKING OFF PAT MAHOMES? OH THATS COOL. THATS REAL COOL. pic.twitter.com/VpiTYEaMvQ — Greg V (@njny) January 30, 2022

Harrison Butker sends another game to overtime

The Chiefs trailing by three points clinch another overtime appearance with Harrison Butker knocking down another clutch field goal to end regulation. Butker’s continued excellence in these situations was the topic of discussion on Twitter.

Butker FG sends them to OT pic.twitter.com/IpnKnT6YJe — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 30, 2022

Imagine some GM thinking Butker isn’t a great kicker and trading him away….oh wait — Demi Goodman🏋🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️🏈🏀🛼🌸 (@Demisfit2000) January 30, 2022

I keep waiting for the day that Butker misses a crucial kick to make my Tech-hating heart smile. But it ain’t happened yet. @jeffdantzlertv — Adam Wynn (@42cobras) January 30, 2022

Mahomes would be nothing without Butker 😭😭 — Nick Blovsky (@NBlovs) January 30, 2022

Evan McPherson sends Cincinnati to the Super Bowl

A turnover in overtime followed by some Joe Burrow-led first downs set the stage for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson to hit the game-winning field goal. The Bengals are off to their first Super Bowl since 1988 and the Chiefs’ season ends today.

Evan McPherson kicks the Bengals to the Super Bowl. The Bengals await the 49ers or Rams. pic.twitter.com/7sytHlsW2F — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 30, 2022

Chiefs deserve to lose, Fastest man in the NFL = 0 Touches in the 2nd half & OT…. Not Smart — Chris Kempton (@46hawk) January 30, 2022

Jackson Mahomes in the suite watching McPherson kick the game winner #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/SVcETksAz3 — Evan (@zinthroth) January 30, 2022

people watching the chiefs lose this game #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/y9xaW7gwTw — Matt (@m_ttt21) January 30, 2022

