Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory over Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season after a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game. After falling to a 9-0 deficit in the first quarter, the Chiefs came roaring back to punch their ticket to Tampa Bay. As usual, Twitter users captured some of the best moments of the game and added their own unique flair.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the AFC Championship Game win:

Unrivaled chemistry between Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

The crazy statistical performances that Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have combined for this season are simply unheard of and they added another one in the AFC title game. Mahomes tossed 15 passes Kelce's way and he caught 13 of them for 119 yards and two touchdowns. They seem to perennially be in each other's heads and know exactly how to exploit a defense on any given play. https://twitter.com/MishLGee_xoxo/status/1353501519891591171 https://twitter.com/MattfromKC/status/1353505918877630467 https://twitter.com/amcd334/status/1353506622824460288 https://twitter.com/alex_kirshner/status/1353532024150233088 https://twitter.com/lakeshow73/status/1353524921566158848 https://twitter.com/StayChill_P/status/1353506120447520768 https://twitter.com/ArtbyCaitlyn/status/1353505327338070016

The need for Sneed

Sneed has been making plays in the Chiefs' secondary since Day 1, but tonight was the coming-out party that the whole world got to see. He notched his second career postseason sack and almost had a second on the day. He was flying around making tackles and plays on the back end, putting his body on the line for his team. https://twitter.com/kent_swanson/status/1353492624422801409 https://twitter.com/HoodieSiakam/status/1353525405349785601 https://twitter.com/Realrclark25/status/1353492683315159041 https://twitter.com/HaroldRKuntz3/status/1353492701937872897 https://twitter.com/LockdownWard/status/1353525232737284096 https://twitter.com/ByNateTaylor/status/1353492558647799809

Super Bowl Bound

Ladies and gentlemen, the Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. They're back in the big game for the second consecutive year and they have a chance to make history. We're witness to perhaps the greatest era of football this franchise has ever seen, it's time to enjoy it. https://twitter.com/sweetdyoung/status/1353539519740567554 https://twitter.com/Kofie/status/1353506161371316231 https://twitter.com/AB3127_/status/1353539367067938816 https://twitter.com/LEGIQN/status/1353538331263569922 https://twitter.com/TonyGonzalez88/status/1353541515872788480 https://twitter.com/JSmarlos/status/1353542189285056512