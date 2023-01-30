Breaking news:

Chiefs win thrilling AFC championship game, 23-20, will face Eagles in Super Bowl

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ AFC championship victory over Bengals

2
Ed Easton Jr.
·5 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs hang on to avenge their loss last year, winning the AFC Championship 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. A tremendous finish from Kansas City as all three facets of the game proved crucial in securing the trip to Arizona and the Super Bowl. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the AFC Championship Game win:

Chris Jones secures first career postseason sack

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs All-Pro pass rusher has made a career off of sacking quarterbacks and finally achieved a long-awaited milestone. Jones got his first sack in his 14th career postseason game, taking down Joe Burrow in the first quarter. Twitter observers immediately expressed their feelings on Jones’ accomplishment.

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce for a late first-half touchdown

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs, faced with fourth and one late in the first half, decided to go for it and score a touchdown. On a bad ankle, Mahomes improvised enough in the pocket to find Kelce in the back of the endzone. Twitter spectators marveled at the touchdown pushing the Chiefs lead at the end of the first half.

Jaylen Watson’s second consecutive week with an interception

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ rookie players in the secondary continue to play well above their experience level. Watson helped seal last week’s divisional round game; he could do it again, this time against Joe Burrow. Fans flocked to social media with praise for the young defensive back.

Patrick Mahomes avoids pressure to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown

Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While still nursing a bad ankle, Mahomes hangs in the pocket to find Valdez-Scantling for a third-down touchdown. The Chiefs quarterback took a big hit during the release but still had enough power in the throw to get it to Valdes-Scantling. Twitter users showed their appreciation for the gutsy performance.

Rookies Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams combine for interception

Sam Greene/The Enquirer

A critical moment in the game, and a pair of rookie defensive backs make a significant takeaway to get the ball back to the Chiefs. Bryan Cook was flagged for two penalties earlier in the game and had the critical deflection on a Burrow pass to Tee Higgins into the hands of Joshua Williams. Twitter didn’t hold back in praising the rookies.

Harrison Butker nails the game winning field goal

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs drove down the field and got in position for the game-winning field goal opportunity following Mahomes’ scramble and the Bengals’ late-hit penalty. Butker stepped up with eight seconds left to hit the 45-yard attempt sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, much to the delight of commentators on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories