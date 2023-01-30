Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ AFC championship victory over Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs hang on to avenge their loss last year, winning the AFC Championship 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. A tremendous finish from Kansas City as all three facets of the game proved crucial in securing the trip to Arizona and the Super Bowl. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the AFC Championship Game win:

Chris Jones secures first career postseason sack

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs All-Pro pass rusher has made a career off of sacking quarterbacks and finally achieved a long-awaited milestone. Jones got his first sack in his 14th career postseason game, taking down Joe Burrow in the first quarter. Twitter observers immediately expressed their feelings on Jones’ accomplishment.

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones records his first-ever playoff sack on 3rd & 18! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/7qt8ZnkqBo — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 30, 2023

Chris Jones FINALLY has a postseason SACK. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 30, 2023

Chris Jones' first career postseason sack. NOW WE CAN STOP TALKING ABOUT IT — Zach Martin (@ZachMartinTV) January 30, 2023

CHRIS JONES OFFICIALLY HAS A POSTSEASON SACK pic.twitter.com/bQyK3IClv0 — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 30, 2023

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce for a late first-half touchdown

Story continues

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs, faced with fourth and one late in the first half, decided to go for it and score a touchdown. On a bad ankle, Mahomes improvised enough in the pocket to find Kelce in the back of the endzone. Twitter spectators marveled at the touchdown pushing the Chiefs lead at the end of the first half.

That Touchdown from Mahomes to Kelce wasn’t about X’s and O’s, it was about relationship. Defenses watch film too. When they cover the route concept, now what do you do? The connection between Mahomes and Kelce is NEXT LEVEL. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 30, 2023

Kelce in one-on-one coverage? Good luck pic.twitter.com/AdKjLpNkBP — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 30, 2023

Mahomes and Kelce pic.twitter.com/whdumDQxZU — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) January 30, 2023

Jaylen Watson’s second consecutive week with an interception

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ rookie players in the secondary continue to play well above their experience level. Watson helped seal last week’s divisional round game; he could do it again, this time against Joe Burrow. Fans flocked to social media with praise for the young defensive back.

Burrowhead huh? Rookie Jaylen Watson with another clutch playoff pick #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/u3zZquMG1L — Sports Wlrd (@SportsWlrd) January 30, 2023

BRETT VEACH GOT JAYLEN WATSON IN THE SEVENTH ROUND — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) January 30, 2023

SEVENTH ROUND PICK JAYLEN WATSON! — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 30, 2023

Jaylen Watson this postseason pic.twitter.com/05UPAeCtif — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 30, 2023

Patrick Mahomes avoids pressure to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown

Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While still nursing a bad ankle, Mahomes hangs in the pocket to find Valdez-Scantling for a third-down touchdown. The Chiefs quarterback took a big hit during the release but still had enough power in the throw to get it to Valdes-Scantling. Twitter users showed their appreciation for the gutsy performance.

Patrick Mahomes is a damn wizard this is so good! pic.twitter.com/lp9GR5IyoS — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 30, 2023

Mahomes is really ridiculous — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) January 30, 2023

Mahomes the greatest QB I’ve ever seen. — Walt (@Walt1_) January 30, 2023

Fuc# mahomes! This guy is nuts! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 30, 2023

Rookies Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams combine for interception

Sam Greene/The Enquirer

A critical moment in the game, and a pair of rookie defensive backs make a significant takeaway to get the ball back to the Chiefs. Bryan Cook was flagged for two penalties earlier in the game and had the critical deflection on a Burrow pass to Tee Higgins into the hands of Joshua Williams. Twitter didn’t hold back in praising the rookies.

Chiefs rookie DB duo of Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams come up huge with an INT in the AFC Championship. Cook, a 2nd-round pick out of Cincinnati, does a great job finding the ball in phase and deflecting it to Williams, a 4th-round pick out of Fayetteville State, for the INT. pic.twitter.com/WZv6tT8m8m — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) January 30, 2023

An insane pass deflection by Bryan Cook gets snagged by Williams for the INT!#ChiefsKingdom — The Kingdom Says Podcast (@KingdomSaysPod) January 30, 2023

Bryan Cook has had a really tough day. And just made the most important play of the game. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 30, 2023

THESE ROOKIES BRYAN COOK BABY, INTO THE HANDS OF JOSHUA WILLIAMS — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) January 30, 2023

Harrison Butker nails the game winning field goal

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs drove down the field and got in position for the game-winning field goal opportunity following Mahomes’ scramble and the Bengals’ late-hit penalty. Butker stepped up with eight seconds left to hit the 45-yard attempt sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, much to the delight of commentators on Twitter.

Harrison Butker with the FG to give the #Chiefs the lead! 3 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/KWywAc4pih — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 30, 2023

This crowd is electric after the game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker! The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1e40ui3FaI — Max Preston (@MaxPrestonTV) January 30, 2023

What a redemption story for Skyy Moore and Harrison Butker in the BIGGEST MOMENT POSSIBLE. #Chiefs #Chiefs41 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 30, 2023

HARRISON @buttkicker7 LEGENDARY KICK TO WIN THE AFC CHOMPIONSHIP ATTTA BABY BUTKER pic.twitter.com/nFgjzFXico — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire