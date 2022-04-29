Best Twitter reactions to Buffalo Bills’ selection of Florida CB Kaiir Elam

The Buffalo Bills drafted Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam to pair opposite of their star defensive back Tre’Davious White with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday. He was also the first Gators player to hear his name called.

Elam was a lockdown corner the past three seasons under former Gators head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. He recorded 78 career total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, 20 pass deflections and a fumble recovery. In his final season with Florida, Elam tallied 29 total tackles, 1.5 for a loss, one pick and five pass deflections in only 10 games.

He came to the Swamp as a four-star recruit, the 48th overall prospect and the sixth-best player at his position in the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

It’s exciting for Elam and for Gators fans because he joins a Super Bowl-contending team right away. The Bills came up just short in the AFC Divisional Round versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Elam getting selected in the first round by the Bills.

Probably the best pick up so far in the draft…what a steal https://t.co/WmTJYCkNPo — AR#RichardsonQB1 (@Jkul23) April 29, 2022

I’m not so sure about that. The New York Giants made two excellent selections in Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Baltimore Ravens also took advantage of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton fell to No. 14.

💯🔵🐊🟠 first player drafted from any Florida college? 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/PLQRT8qseg — Jermain King (@King17Jermain) April 29, 2022

Surprised he was drafted ahead of Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

I know @katieturner0087 is pumped about this pick — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) April 29, 2022

Katie Turner is the assistant athletic director of recruiting strategy at Florida. She used to work for the Buffalo Bills and is a big fan of them. I hope someone was recording her reaction when they made the pick.

Congrats Kaiir! Well deserved. Go be great 5 https://t.co/qFBrDY6I9f — Kairu (@Gators_Fan25) April 29, 2022

Speaking of Turner…

Bills fans are also excited about landing Elam.

I'll be honest I wanted Booth but I love this pick still, great man corner and immediately makes our CB room so much better. Plus a Florida Gator https://t.co/Rd0NO0bM4Y — Patrick Pittman (@JA17Burner1) April 29, 2022

Loving this first round pick for the #BillsMafia .

Great piece to hopefully pair with TreDavious White at CB- directly addresses a need that was apparent after Tre went down with that brutal injury. https://t.co/klFwx2PfNw — William Ord (@WilliamOrd2) April 29, 2022

A young freak athlete that they can mold into a solid player. This is how Bills 1st round picks have gone in the Beane era. I like it. #BillsMafia https://t.co/E0l6C3qFuX — Matt Siragusa (@TheMattSiragusa) April 29, 2022

