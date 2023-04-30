Twitter reacts to Badger selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft has now come and gone with three Wisconsin Badgers being selected and one more signing as an undrafted free agent Saturday. Joe Tippmann (Jets, second round), Keeanu Benton (Steelers, second round) and Nick Herbig (Steelers, fourth round) were drafted while Tyler Beach signed with the Texans.

With center Joe Tippmann set to block for Aaron Rodgers in 2023, he’ll be thrust right into the spotlight in his rookie season, while defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and edge/linebacker Nick Herbig will join a storied franchise with a rich history of top-performing defenses. Finally, Tyler Beach will have to compete for a roster spot, but he could be protecting 2nd overall pick CJ Stroud for years to come.

Here’s how Twitter felt about the former Badgers being selected where they were:

Mullet in the Big Apple

Bringing the Midwest Muscle to town

WOAH MAMA: new #Jets center Joe Tippmann (@JoeTippmann) is bringing that mullet strength to New York! He had 30 bench press reps of 225 pounds at his Pro Day 😳 🎥 @BadgerFootball #NFLDraft #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/yldF6vX1L4 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2023

A-Rod is in good hands

Story continues

N.Y. Jets select Wisconsin Center Joe Tippmann 43rd overall 🟢 1 sack allowed in his career (625 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/rpube1hH9W — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

One Badger hyped for the next

See you in a decade Mr. Tippmann

"Think about @BreeceH running behind a center like this… I think this guy is gifted. This is a 10-year starter in the NFL."@movethesticks with high praise for the @nyjets newest center @JoeTippmann 📈 pic.twitter.com/7FRES5LxEK — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2023

Punny joke from the UK

You're going to love @JoeTippmann. No need to mullet over. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Eh9rXqxGMZ — New York Jets UK (@NYJetsinUK) April 29, 2023

High praise from NFL Aficionado

Joe Tippmann a tremendous pick for #JetsTwitter My Comp was Landon Dickerson. He's a Center that can play Guard. Loving the Jets Draft right now. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) April 29, 2023

Excited for his chance

Wisco Boys

These two Badger Boys are headed to the Burgh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B4lxPp2cTT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

In need of a little media training

New DT Keeanu Benton on Mike Tomlin: “Just talking to Coach Tomlin, the main thing I had taken away from is that was he wants goons out there, and he wants somebody who’s not afraid to get his nose dirty, and I feel like I am the best option for that guy.” #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/DJyfM5EBan — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 30, 2023

Impressive prospect

Keeanu Benton was drafted with pick 49 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.90 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 179 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/JXy3eI5hOS pic.twitter.com/ZpoVzFoHvl — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Sharing the love

Had a hunch

Keeanu Benton says he had a ‘little bit of an idea’ that he would end up in Pittsburgh. He met with them at every stop in the draft process and believes that it could be the perfect place for him to develop. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 29, 2023

Another great pick by Pittsburgh

#49 Keeanu Benton !!!! AAA+++ Draft so far. pic.twitter.com/kBO0cLyiNM — Jimmy D (@Uncle_JimmyD) April 29, 2023

Badgers on the hunt

Steelers seem to agree with big bro Nate

CONFIRMED: Nick Herbig is a STUD. pic.twitter.com/Bss4l096Gc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Excited for his new home

Steeeeeelllllll Cityyyyyy!!!! Let’s rockkkkkk!!! 808 takeover💯🤙🏼 — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) April 29, 2023

"Family" - Vin Diesel

The Steelers now have: – DL Cam Hayward and FB/TE Connor Hayward – OLB Nick Herbig and OL Nate Herbig If FB Derek Watt is re-signed, he'll re-join OLB TJ Watt too Plus they drafted Joey Porter, Jr. last night. A very family affair in Pittsburgh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023

Another A+ selection

All of the Steelers' first five picks have been in the top 100 of PFN's Consensus Big Board. Joey Porter Jr. – 12th

Broderick Jones – 14th

Darnell Washington – 31st

Keeanu Benton – 60th

Nick Herbig – 91st — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) April 29, 2023

Underrated asset

Nick Herbig -> STEELERS Herbig, at 6'2 240, joins his brother, Nate (Guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers), in the NFL. He primarily played 3-4 OLB for Wisconsin and had great production with 36 tfs, 21 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in his past 31 games. He is so underrated. pic.twitter.com/PLPirVp0M4 — The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 29, 2023

Can't hurt to stick with Wisconsin products

I love the Herbig selection not because his brother was just signed. But because he has a high motor. He’s a tackling machine. And he will be reliable depth at the edge rush behind TJ and Highsmith. Oh and it doesn’t hurt he’s a Wisconsin LB product. They seem to do well for us. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) April 29, 2023

Stating facts

Can never go wrong with a Bucky lineman — Captain Bunghole (@TurkeyLipz) April 30, 2023

A little hometown love

Congratulations @Tyler_Beach_ ! So proud of all the hard work you’ve put in to get to this point.#GoPirates | #OnWisconsin | #WeAreTexans https://t.co/APbddQ8wUA — Port Washington Football (@GoPiratesFB) April 30, 2023

Stacks up nicely

Tyler Beach is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.31 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 384 out of 1423 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/zvzxaI3b25 #Texans pic.twitter.com/uEgndPyNGE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire