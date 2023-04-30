Twitter reacts to Badger selections in 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft has now come and gone with three Wisconsin Badgers being selected and one more signing as an undrafted free agent Saturday. Joe Tippmann (Jets, second round), Keeanu Benton (Steelers, second round) and Nick Herbig (Steelers, fourth round) were drafted while Tyler Beach signed with the Texans.
With center Joe Tippmann set to block for Aaron Rodgers in 2023, he’ll be thrust right into the spotlight in his rookie season, while defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and edge/linebacker Nick Herbig will join a storied franchise with a rich history of top-performing defenses. Finally, Tyler Beach will have to compete for a roster spot, but he could be protecting 2nd overall pick CJ Stroud for years to come.
Here’s how Twitter felt about the former Badgers being selected where they were:
Mullet in the Big Apple
Nobody:@JoeTippmann: "Oh, hell yeah!" pic.twitter.com/scXxfOfIBd
— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 29, 2023
Bringing the Midwest Muscle to town
WOAH MAMA: new #Jets center Joe Tippmann (@JoeTippmann) is bringing that mullet strength to New York! He had 30 bench press reps of 225 pounds at his Pro Day 😳 🎥 @BadgerFootball #NFLDraft #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/yldF6vX1L4
— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2023
A-Rod is in good hands
N.Y. Jets select Wisconsin Center Joe Tippmann 43rd overall
🟢 1 sack allowed in his career (625 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/rpube1hH9W
— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023
One Badger hyped for the next
Let’s go!! @JoeTippmann! Bro about to snap! https://t.co/S0Ycj6FYfX
— Leopold Chenal (@chenal_leo) April 29, 2023
See you in a decade Mr. Tippmann
"Think about @BreeceH running behind a center like this… I think this guy is gifted. This is a 10-year starter in the NFL."@movethesticks with high praise for the @nyjets newest center @JoeTippmann 📈 pic.twitter.com/7FRES5LxEK
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2023
Punny joke from the UK
You're going to love @JoeTippmann.
No need to mullet over.
— New York Jets UK (@NYJetsinUK) April 29, 2023
High praise from NFL Aficionado
Joe Tippmann a tremendous pick for #JetsTwitter
My Comp was Landon Dickerson. He's a Center that can play Guard. Loving the Jets Draft right now.
— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) April 29, 2023
Excited for his chance
.@keeanu_benton checking in 🗣 pic.twitter.com/o5uyr9QZkD
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2023
Wisco Boys
These two Badger Boys are headed to the Burgh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B4lxPp2cTT
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023
In need of a little media training
New DT Keeanu Benton on Mike Tomlin: “Just talking to Coach Tomlin, the main thing I had taken away from is that was he wants goons out there, and he wants somebody who’s not afraid to get his nose dirty, and I feel like I am the best option for that guy.” #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/DJyfM5EBan
— Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 30, 2023
Impressive prospect
Keeanu Benton was drafted with pick 49 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.90 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 179 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/JXy3eI5hOS pic.twitter.com/ZpoVzFoHvl
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
Sharing the love
Your dream comes true tonight, brother. Words can’t describe how proud I am of you.
Let’s go kid!! ❤️🙏🏼 LOCK IN!! @keeanu_benton #NFLDraft #OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/6qEfqeThAa
— Mike Murphy (@RealMikeMurph) April 28, 2023
Had a hunch
Keeanu Benton says he had a ‘little bit of an idea’ that he would end up in Pittsburgh.
He met with them at every stop in the draft process and believes that it could be the perfect place for him to develop.
— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 29, 2023
Another great pick by Pittsburgh
#49 Keeanu Benton !!!!
AAA+++ Draft so far. pic.twitter.com/kBO0cLyiNM
— Jimmy D (@Uncle_JimmyD) April 29, 2023
Badgers on the hunt
T.J. Watt will enjoy having another @BadgerFootball great chasing the QB with him. 😤
The @steelers have selected @nickherbig_ in the 4th round.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/H3QMiPMGQ5
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) April 29, 2023
Steelers seem to agree with big bro Nate
CONFIRMED: Nick Herbig is a STUD. pic.twitter.com/Bss4l096Gc
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023
Excited for his new home
Steeeeeelllllll Cityyyyyy!!!! Let’s rockkkkkk!!! 808 takeover💯🤙🏼
— Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) April 29, 2023
"Family" - Vin Diesel
The Steelers now have:
– DL Cam Hayward and FB/TE Connor Hayward
– OLB Nick Herbig and OL Nate Herbig
If FB Derek Watt is re-signed, he'll re-join OLB TJ Watt too
Plus they drafted Joey Porter, Jr. last night.
A very family affair in Pittsburgh.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023
Another A+ selection
All of the Steelers' first five picks have been in the top 100 of PFN's Consensus Big Board.
Joey Porter Jr. – 12th
Broderick Jones – 14th
Darnell Washington – 31st
Keeanu Benton – 60th
Nick Herbig – 91st
— Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) April 29, 2023
Underrated asset
Nick Herbig -> STEELERS
Herbig, at 6'2 240, joins his brother, Nate (Guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers), in the NFL.
He primarily played 3-4 OLB for Wisconsin and had great production with 36 tfs, 21 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in his past 31 games.
He is so underrated. pic.twitter.com/PLPirVp0M4
— The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 29, 2023
Can't hurt to stick with Wisconsin products
I love the Herbig selection not because his brother was just signed. But because he has a high motor. He’s a tackling machine. And he will be reliable depth at the edge rush behind TJ and Highsmith. Oh and it doesn’t hurt he’s a Wisconsin LB product. They seem to do well for us.
— Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) April 29, 2023
Stating facts
Can never go wrong with a Bucky lineman
— Captain Bunghole (@TurkeyLipz) April 30, 2023
A little hometown love
Congratulations @Tyler_Beach_ ! So proud of all the hard work you’ve put in to get to this point.#GoPirates | #OnWisconsin | #WeAreTexans https://t.co/APbddQ8wUA
— Port Washington Football (@GoPiratesFB) April 30, 2023
Stacks up nicely
Tyler Beach is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.31 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 384 out of 1423 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/zvzxaI3b25 #Texans pic.twitter.com/uEgndPyNGE
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023