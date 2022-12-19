Best Twitter moments and highlights of Ohio State players in the NFL for Week 15
It’s Sunday, and if you are an Ohio State fan, that means there are plenty of former Buckeyes strutting their stuff in the NFL. Each week, we like to look around social media and the league to see what’s going on with some of our favorite players that used to wear the scarlet and gray, and with the season winding down, the stakes are even higher in Week 15.
We are blessed as OSU fans to have NFL rosters littered with former Ohio State players and it really runs the whole gambit from quarterback, to running back, other skill positions, as well as those on the lines and back-end of the defense.
Here are some of the best Twitter moments and highlights from Ohio State players in the NFL from Week 15.
Garrett Wilson's body control is ridiculous
talk about a playmaker 👀 @GarrettWilson_V https://t.co/XkZ5yAzh7r
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 18, 2022
Yes, believe it or not, Justin Fields has eclipsed the 1,000 yard rushing mark in 2022
nothing more needs to be said 🗣️ @justnfields https://t.co/pXKJZjQWFE
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 18, 2022
Noah Brown continues to make plays for Dallas, finding the end zone again Sunday
Had to have it. Went and got it! 🙌
TOUCHDOWN @dak + @Nb_Eight5
📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsJAX | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/CeLGs64Lc0
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2022
Justin Fields looks superhuman on this run
WHO ELSE BUT @justnfields 🥶 https://t.co/JNbxIAWoqY
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 18, 2022
Justin Fields throws a TD pass against Philadelphia
Montgomery from Fields!
📺: #PHIvsCHI on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mzMHAEtgdH pic.twitter.com/BC60AGQO59
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
Zeke finds the end zone at Jacksonville
7 straight games with a TD for @EzekielElliott! @dallascowboys
📺: #DALvsJAX on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rZZZ8aG10V pic.twitter.com/5cMpqIcpoV
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
J.K. Dobbins gets loose vs. the Browns on Saturday
There goes @jkdobbins22!
📺: #BALvsCLE on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lm2Xcetxj7 pic.twitter.com/CR5RCW2jL8
— NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2022
Denzel Burke beats the receiver to the spot for a big interception in the red zone
Red zone INT for Denzel Ward 👀
📺: #BALvsCLE on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lm2Xcetxj7 pic.twitter.com/hkhVLnfVVs
— NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2022
Two former OSU rookie wide receivers making memories
Former @OhioStateFB teammates, now two stud rookie WRs 🤝@bigsgjamo | @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/jNK8R8R4yq
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
Joe Burrow on a journey to bring his team back against Tampa Bay
Here Comes @JoeyB #CINvsTB | 📺 CBSpic.twitter.com/4YgWrT5XgS
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2022
And ... Burrow seals the deal vs Tom Brady and the Bucs
Joe Burrow has 15 fourth quarter touchdowns this season, passing Tom Brady for most this season while also playing Tom Brady.
🎥 @NFL | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/QdOYybJtR3
— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 18, 2022
Terry McLaurin getting ready for a primetime matchup Sunday night
More football coming 🔜
📺: #NYGvsWAS — 8:20pm ET on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/BooZSZJZF4 pic.twitter.com/3xPNPa3CJH
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022
[listicle id=102508]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.