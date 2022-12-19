Best Twitter moments and highlights of Ohio State players in the NFL for Week 15

It’s Sunday, and if you are an Ohio State fan, that means there are plenty of former Buckeyes strutting their stuff in the NFL. Each week, we like to look around social media and the league to see what’s going on with some of our favorite players that used to wear the scarlet and gray, and with the season winding down, the stakes are even higher in Week 15.

We are blessed as OSU fans to have NFL rosters littered with former Ohio State players and it really runs the whole gambit from quarterback, to running back, other skill positions, as well as those on the lines and back-end of the defense.

Here are some of the best Twitter moments and highlights from Ohio State players in the NFL from Week 15.

Garrett Wilson's body control is ridiculous

Yes, believe it or not, Justin Fields has eclipsed the 1,000 yard rushing mark in 2022

nothing more needs to be said 🗣️ @justnfields https://t.co/pXKJZjQWFE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 18, 2022

Noah Brown continues to make plays for Dallas, finding the end zone again Sunday

Justin Fields looks superhuman on this run

Justin Fields throws a TD pass against Philadelphia

Zeke finds the end zone at Jacksonville

J.K. Dobbins gets loose vs. the Browns on Saturday

Denzel Burke beats the receiver to the spot for a big interception in the red zone

Two former OSU rookie wide receivers making memories

Joe Burrow on a journey to bring his team back against Tampa Bay

And ... Burrow seals the deal vs Tom Brady and the Bucs

Joe Burrow has 15 fourth quarter touchdowns this season, passing Tom Brady for most this season while also playing Tom Brady. 🎥 @NFL | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/QdOYybJtR3 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 18, 2022

Terry McLaurin getting ready for a primetime matchup Sunday night

