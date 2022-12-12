Best Twitter moments and highlights of Ohio State players in the NFL during Week 14

If you are an Ohio State football fan, obviously Saturdays are set aside as a day to rest and take in the best the Buckeyes have to offer on the gridiron. Saturday quickly flips to Sunday though, and we still get a chance to watch some of our favorite former players in the NFL doing things at a high, high level.

After all, we’re spoiled with a slew of former Buckeyes littered across NFL rosters, so there’s plenty to take in on Sundays, Monday night, and Thursdays too at times.

You can flip on your high-definition television or streaming device and catch all the action, or you can just wait for us to provide some of the best highlights of Buckeyes in the NFL each Sunday to get you up to speed.

So, here you go — here are some of the best moments that should make Ohio State football fans proud based on how some former Buckeyes balled out at the game’s highest level on Sunday.

Sam Hubbard showing up big in the battle for Ohio

Noah Brown somehow adjusting back to the ball to make a catch through pass interference

It's been awhile, but we have J.K. Dobbins sighting in the end zone

THIS IS WHAT WE LOVE TO SEE @Jkdobbins22 https://t.co/JqpHdZQPZw — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 11, 2022

Noah Brown lays out for a big catch to put Big D in scoring position

Story continues

Ezekiel Elliott with a big go-ahead score late

J.K. Dobbins picks the right hole and goes for an explosive play

Pre-injury JK Dobbins walks this into the end zone.pic.twitter.com/9irw0z0KpD — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) December 11, 2022

Speaking of Dobbins, he had himself a day

back like he never left 🎯 @Jkdobbins22 https://t.co/J3K1B0i35J — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 11, 2022

Garret Wilson defies the laws of physics

This seems notable

A rookie year for the ages. And @GarrettWilson_V isn't done yet. pic.twitter.com/o8GkAZfJHA — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 11, 2022

Joey B on the flea-flicker

JOE BURROW FLEA FLICKER TD PASS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UMAjicBH4w — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 11, 2022

Joe Burrow fits it in a tight window against the Browns

Joe Burrow with a PERFECT throw to Ja'Marr Chase 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/AgwsidxEzm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 11, 2022

[listicle id=102069]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire