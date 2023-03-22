Best Twitter highlights of Ohio State’s Pro Day

There were plenty of NFL front offices in Columbus to watch Ohio State stars participate in today’s Pro Day. It makes plenty of sense as there should be a large amount of former OSU stars hearing their names selected during the NFL Draft.

Fourteen Buckeyes took part in the action in front of coaches, scouts, and general managers today and most of us were still working. Fortunately, we have you covered.

We found plenty of action that was shared on Twitter of the Ohio State players working out. Check out the clips below along with a quick breakdown of what we saw in each of them. We also added some Twitter reactions as well.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 40-yard dash

Breakdown

Smith-Njigba ran around 4.48 to 4.52 depending on whose stopwatch you believe. That should be good enough for plenty of NFL teams and shows that he’s fully healthy after not running during the combine.

Defensive line drills

Breakdown

Not much to takeaway from this, the group is showing their speed.

Palaie Gaoteote working out with the defensive line

Breakdown

Could this be another Baron Browning situation?

Center Luke Wypler going through drills

Breakdown

A very big day for Wypler, who could solidify himself getting selected on Day 2 of the draft.

Defensive end Zach Harrison showing off his athleticism

Breakdown

Although Harrison didn’t put up numbers that matched his recruiting profile, he still has a lot of attributes that NFL teams like.

C.J. Stroud getting loose

Breakdown

The quarterback has a chance to be the first overall selection. Does he seal it up today?

Wypler and offensive line teammate Paris Johnson Jr.

Breakdown

Johnson Jr. and Wypler are coveted by several NFL teams.

Stroud throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Breakdown

Like last year with Stroud, NFL teams are getting a sneak peek at another Buckeye that will go early next year in Harrison Jr.

Stroud to Smith-Njigba

Breakdown

First-rounder to first-rounder.

A thread of 40-yard dash times

Breakdown

Big for Smith-Njigba, but not as much for the others.

More Stroud to Smith-Njigba

Breakdown

This connection accounted for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2021.

Stroud to Harrison Jr. again

Breakdown

This duo accounted for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season.

