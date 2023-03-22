Best Twitter highlights of Ohio State’s Pro Day
There were plenty of NFL front offices in Columbus to watch Ohio State stars participate in today’s Pro Day. It makes plenty of sense as there should be a large amount of former OSU stars hearing their names selected during the NFL Draft.
Fourteen Buckeyes took part in the action in front of coaches, scouts, and general managers today and most of us were still working. Fortunately, we have you covered.
We found plenty of action that was shared on Twitter of the Ohio State players working out. Check out the clips below along with a quick breakdown of what we saw in each of them. We also added some Twitter reactions as well.
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 40-yard dash
Andddddd he’s 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙚🏃♂️@jaxon_smith1 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xdHcM0u2jm
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
Smith-Njigba ran around 4.48 to 4.52 depending on whose stopwatch you believe. That should be good enough for plenty of NFL teams and shows that he’s fully healthy after not running during the combine.
Defensive line drills
Defensive line drills at Ohio State’s pro day. pic.twitter.com/RCXzllwwLY
— Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
Not much to takeaway from this, the group is showing their speed.
Palaie Gaoteote working out with the defensive line
An LB at USC and OSU, Palaie Gaoteote is working out with the DL at Ohio State pro day pic.twitter.com/vnwDkiq23Q
— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
Could this be another Baron Browning situation?
Center Luke Wypler going through drills
Ohio State center Luke Wypler had an impressive NFL Combine. Now, he’s going through field drills at Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/xIntuMRn5p
— Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
A very big day for Wypler, who could solidify himself getting selected on Day 2 of the draft.
Defensive end Zach Harrison showing off his athleticism
34 1/2 on the very for OSU DE Zach Harrison. After he asked “can I get one more?” It was declined. pic.twitter.com/T8s6tXYFiR
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
Although Harrison didn’t put up numbers that matched his recruiting profile, he still has a lot of attributes that NFL teams like.
C.J. Stroud getting loose
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud loosening up at pro day pic.twitter.com/QovpOfm0Us
— Nathan Baird (@nwbaird) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
The quarterback has a chance to be the first overall selection. Does he seal it up today?
Wypler and offensive line teammate Paris Johnson Jr.
More drill work from Paris Johnson Jr. and Luke Wypler: pic.twitter.com/of0KPetsFC
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
Johnson Jr. and Wypler are coveted by several NFL teams.
Stroud throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr.
All eyes on C.J. Stroud during his throwing session at Ohio State’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/7GiNmjR8KD
— Braden Moles (@BradenMoles) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
Like last year with Stroud, NFL teams are getting a sneak peek at another Buckeye that will go early next year in Harrison Jr.
Stroud to Smith-Njigba
JSN showing off the good footwork from another accurate throw by Stroud. pic.twitter.com/SrMlRToWMp
— Matt Goldman (@MattGoldman28) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
First-rounder to first-rounder.
A thread of 40-yard dash times
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 40-yard dash at Ohio State’s pro day. pic.twitter.com/Zs29ViEuTv
— Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
Big for Smith-Njigba, but not as much for the others.
More Stroud to Smith-Njigba
JSN said, "Watch this!" 🤌
Great to see @jaxon_smith1 and @CJ7STROUD link up at @OhioStateFB Pro Days. pic.twitter.com/vW2Ncsg2iY
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
This connection accounted for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2021.
Stroud to Harrison Jr. again
Marvin Harrison Jr. who is a possible #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft catching some balls from Stroud.
The eyes keep following MHJ wherever he goes from the scouts and execs. pic.twitter.com/MjRiSoDeEH
— Matt Goldman (@MattGoldman28) March 22, 2023
Breakdown
This duo accounted for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season.
