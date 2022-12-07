Best transfer portal quarterback options for Auburn

Auburn has been lucky to this point in the Transfer Portal cycle, as most of its departures were not heavy contributors to the stat sheet.

There are several position groups that need a boost, one of those being quarterback. Zach Calzada announced his plans to enter the portal, and T.J. Finley is expected to do the same. With the upcoming graduation of Trey Lindsey, Auburn is down to only two scholarship quarterbacks from last season, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner. Auburn currently has one quarterback committed for the 2023 cycle in Keyone Jenkins, who is the No. 98 quarterback in this class.

As Ashford continues to develop, and with Geriner and Jenkins lacking experience, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze may elect to dip into the transfer portal to find a quarterback or two.

There are plenty of options out there, but who serves as the best fit for Auburn and Freeze’s offense? Here are the top ten quarterbacks currently in the portal that could call Auburn their next home.

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Uiagalelei was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback from the class of 2020, and, for some reason, could not continue the success of Clemson quarterbacks before him in Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, and Trevor Lawrence.

He threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2022, a step up from the 2021 season when he threw more interceptions than touchdowns. However, a horrid game against rival South Carolina is what led to freshman Cade Klubnik taking over the starting role.

Being a west coast guy, Uiagalelei will probably end up with a Pac 12 program. But he may want to take a chance on working under Hugh Freeze.

Malik Hornsby, Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A player with tons of potential, Malik Hornsby could play any offensive skill position. He is so talented, that Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said that “we need him on the field,” and contemplated moving him to wide receiver. However, that plan never came to fruition.

He appeared in seven games for the Razorbacks this season, with his most effective game coming against Mississippi State on Oct. 8. Hornsby completed 8-of-17 passes for 234 yards while adding 114 rushing yards on eight carries.

Hornsby has the potential to be a Nick Marshall-style quarterback if Auburn elects to go that route.

Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

A signing day surprise, Luke Altmyer spurned his hometown Mississippi State Bulldogs in favor of the rival Ole Miss Rebels in 2021.

He signed with Lane Kiffin as the nation’s No. 21 overall quarterback from the 2021 cycle, and the No. 4 overall player from Mississippi. He saw action in relief of Matt Corral in 2021, passing for 192 yards and a touchdown. He missed out on the starting job again in 2022, when USC transfer Jaxson Dart got the nod.

Altmyer is looking for his chance to lead an offense. Barton Simmons of 247Sports said during his recruitment that Altmyer is a “controlled, accurate passer that plays with command in the intermediate game.”

Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Classified as a dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 cycle, Sims never got the chance to show his footwork in three seasons at Georgia Tech.

He combined to rush for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons on the Flats. As Georgia Tech begins a new era under Brent Key, Sims wants to try his hand elsewhere.

Auburn’s success with dual-threat quarterbacks would be a selling point for Sims.

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Armstrong took a step back in 2022 after a stellar 2021 season.

Armstrong threw 500 passes in 2021, completing 326 of those passes for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. In a new-look offense under Tony Elliot, he threw for just 2,210 yards and threw seven touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

His success throwing the football would fit the mold for a typical Hugh Freeze offense (see Bo Wallace). If Freeze can also find a solid option or two at receiver in the portal, Armstrong could succeed at Auburn.

Hudson Card, Texas

Austin American-Statesman

Card was one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks from the 2020 cycle, ranking No. 2 in the nation.

He never fit in with Steve Sarkisian’s offense scheme, as he sat behind Longhorn quarterbacks Sam Elinger, Casey Thompson, and Quinn Ewers over the last three seasons. Because of that, he was only able to pass for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons, while only rushing for 74 total yards.

Like Altmyer, Card just wants the chance to lead an offense. With the right supporting cast, Card could find success in Auburn.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn saw this underrated gunslinger firsthand back on Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

He led the nation’s No. 2 passing offense at Western Kentucky this season, passing for 4,247 yards and 36 touchdowns. He completed 26-of-55 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-17 loss to Auburn and threw a season-high two interceptions.

His next outing would turn out to be his best of the season as he threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win over Florida Atlantic.

Reed also led West Florida to a Division II National Championship. He is a proven winner, and will be a great fit in Freeze’s system.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

The Oklahoman

Another solid passer that has entered the portal is Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State.

He excelled in a pass-happy Big 12 conference by passing for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022 and has thrown for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in four seasons at Oklahoma State.

Freeze’s system seems to be perfect for Sanders, and he can be a great fit for the SEC West.

Drew Pyne, Notre Dame

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Pyne’s had his coming out party in 2022, passing for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns for Notre Dame.

Pyne is a smaller quarterback, standing at only 5’11”, but has a solid arm that is built for big games. In his last start, Pyne threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns in Notre Dame’s loss to USC. He has also eclipsed the 200-yard mark four times this season.

Pyne appears to be the best quarterback option from a passing standpoint but is not the most suitable option if Freeze is looking for a dual threat.

Devin Leary, NC State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Leary was a key part of NC State’s success in 2021.

The Wolfpack went 9-3 and earned wins over Clemson and North Carolina. Leary was instrumental in the Wolfpacks’ season by passing for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 12 games, his lowest passing performance was 232 yards in the season opener against South Florida.

He was limited to just six games in 2022 due to a torn pectoral muscle. He appeared to be NFL-ready before his injury and is looking for one last college season to boost his stock.

If Auburn’s looking for a great passer, Leary may get the chance to be sent out on a high note with one final redemption season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire