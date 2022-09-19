The best touchdowns from Week 3 of Pac-12 football season
For every touchdown scored during the 2022 Pac-12 football season, Pacific Premier Bank will be donating $100 to organizations focused on social justice as part of “Touchdowns for Equality.”
For every touchdown scored during the 2022 Pac-12 football season, Pacific Premier Bank will be donating $100 to organizations focused on social justice as part of “Touchdowns for Equality.”
Rutgers football saw their bowl outlook lessen a bit according to ESPN FPI.
PFF ranks all 12 starting quarterbacks in the Conference of Champions after Week 3, and OSU's Chance Nolan moves up in a big way.
The Ducks are sitting favorably in the bowl predictions after a big win over BYU.
Each week during the fall season, the Herald News will be selecting the Football Player of the Week.
Four Big 12 programs land within the Top 25.
Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson confirmed Herm Edwards is out as head football coach in a decision termed a "mutual parting of the ways.
Oregon's new coaching staff is still trying to get a handle on 'Shout' and how to coach through the coveted Autzen tradition.
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks about his team's struggles from this past weekend to move the ball.
He just needs more practice.
Tua Tagovailoa throws 6 TD passes, 2 each to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, as the Dolphins rally to stun the Ravens 42-38. Next: Showdown vs. Bills.
A nuptials takes a sharp, bloody turn. Sound familiar?
The Dodgers have the NL West title wrapped up, but their series sweep over the Giants shows the team's hunger for wins will stretch into October.
Will Reichard points to the sky every time he makes a kick for Alabama, and he’s made many. The second-ranked Crimson Tide’s kicker — easily the most successful of the Nick Saban era — is honoring God with the gesture and also his late father, Gary. Reichard and the Tide beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 on Saturday, a week after the biggest kick of his career gave him yet another chance to thank his father.
From Jimmy Garoppolo taking back the 49ers' offense to the Packers' unique touchdown celebration, NBC Sports Bay Area names the winners and losers of Week 2.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee returned to campus Monday but will head back to Maryland with coach Dabo Swinney and up to 40 players and staffers for the funeral of his sister, Ella. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, one of Bresee's roommates, said he had spoken with Bresee earlier Monday.
The Cardinals with wild comeback victory over the Raiders in OT
With 50 days to go until the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are riding a wave of enthusiasm, while Republicans are looking to rebound from a grueling primary season and recast the fight for control of Congress as a referendum on President Biden and his party. The contours of the midterms were unthinkable just a few…
Lippmann accused the Fed of fueling market volatility, and joked that he couldn't complain about Ryan Gosling playing him on screen.
Jackson State football scored 24-unanswered points in the third quarter to cruise to a 66-24 victory over Grambling.
Kansas is playing like a Big 12 title contender.