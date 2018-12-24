Best touchdowns of 2018: Our top 10 includes lots of Mahomes and of course the Miami Miracle

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes two appearances on our top 10 NFL touchdowns of the season. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Defining a perfect touchdown play is a study in contradictions. It can be perfectly drawn up and executed, or a total breakdown that calls for immediate improvisation. It’s aesthetically pleasing or head-scratching. Sometimes it’s the play everyone expects. Other times it’s the one you can’t believe a coach has the courage to call. You can find these plays on the first page of a playbook or buried deep in the back. The only thing you can say for certain about the perfect touchdown is that it counts for six points and is sure to cause jaws to drop.

With that being said, here are the ten best touchdowns we’ve seen in the NFL this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

10) Week 15: Christian McCaffrey stuns Saints with a 4th down TD pass

When you’re holding onto your playoff hopes by a thread, you’ve got to try something different. The Panthers, who were easily one of the most creative teams at getting the ball into the end zone this season, decided to empty out the playbook for star running back Christian McCaffrey on 4th-and-2 against a powerhouse New Orleans team.

From the audible to the quick back-peddle to the deadeye toss, few plays were more fun to watch than this 50-yard touchdown.

9) Week 1: Patrick Mahomes touch pass to De’Anthony Thomas

You know your play design is perfect when half the league is trying to copy it by the end of the year. This little misdirection play was seemingly in every team’s playbook by Week 5.

8) Week 14: Amari Cooper off defender’s helmet for the overtime win

Story continues

When is a bad touchdown actually a great touchdown? How about when you defeat a division rival on a tipped pass to a receiver who is quickly shedding the “bust” label. There’s a whole lot of beauty in this ugly score by Amari Cooper. That it took place shortly after the Cowboys acquired him from the Oakland Raiders makes it even better.

7) Week 12: David Njoku’s leap and carry into the end zone

There’s no better way to describe this play than to use the words of Yahoo Sports’ Jay Busbee:

Njoku tried to leap in the air, got caught in midair like a high school production of “Dirty Dancing,” bobbled around a bit like he was crowd-surfing, and then got basically hurled into the end zone by some combination of Browns and Bengals.

6) Week 5: Eli to OBJ to Saquon

Trick plays are never more fun than when Odell Beckham Jr. is involved. The electric wideout tossed multiple touchdowns this season, but his first on the year required him to catch a lateral pass from Eli Manning before throwing an absolute missile to rookie running back sensation Saquon Barkley for a 57-yard score.

Cue all the jokes about Odell having a better arm than Eli.

5) Week 12: JuJu Smith-Schuster goes 97 yards to the house

It’s hard to pick out the single best moment of this catch-and-run. Is it Roethlisberger nearly taking a safety? Or Smith-Schuster turning the Denver defense inside out? Or is it the stiff-arm that causes the only Broncos around to trip over each other?

It’s tiring just trying to break this play down. Imagine having to chase after someone as elusive on the field as No. 19 in white.

4) Week 3: Patrick Mahomes wears out entire 49ers defense on a four-yard touchdown pass

Look, it’d be pretty easy just to make this entire list out of Mahomes’ touchdown passes. Each one is a work of art. Still, none may be better than the bit of magic he pulled off at home against San Francisco. After taking the snap near the goal line, the KC quarterback ran around for an astounding 45 yards before firing a 30-yard pass to Chris Conley in the end zone. The record books will call this a four-yard play. It won’t even tell half the story.

3) Week 14: Derrick Henry goes 99-yards on Thursday Night Football

When the play starts, Titans running back Derrick Henry is closer to exiting his own end zone than reaching the one-yard line. By the end of it, he’d busted past the Jaguars at the line of scrimmage and made a fool of A.J. Bouye before embarrassing any Jacksonville defender who came near him.

2) Week 5: Curtis Samuel can’t stop breaking tackles

The Carolina Panthers found numerous ways to use Curtis Samuel throughout the year, but it was his first career touchdown that puts him at No. 2 on the list.

Every time a New York defender closed in on him, Samuel found a way to break out of it. The Giants had three distinct opportunities to knock Samuel to the ground but the speedy wideout kept finding ways to avoid them.

1) Week 14: The Miami Miracle

This play never works. Certainly not for the Miami Dolphins. Definitely not against the mighty New England Patriots. We all saw it and still couldn’t believe it. When Kenyan Drake caught the third lateral of the Dolphins’ desperation play, you could tell he was looking to dump it off to another teammate. It was only after a moment or two of running around that he realized all he had to do was beat Rob Gronkowski to win the game in walk-off fashion.

And in the immortal words of Drake in the postgame, “It was me and Gronk, and I couldn’t let Gronk tackle me. Look sorry Gronk, he’s a great player but I got somewhere to be.”

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Watch: Falcons punter crushes player with huge tackle

• NFL Winners and Losers: Foles’ strange career

• Late hit sparks brawl, leads to 49ers star’s ejection

• Raiders reportedly consider wild London plan for 2019

