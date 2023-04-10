Is best time to trade Rodgers during NFL draft?
Jets G.M. Joe Douglas is confident Aaron Rodgers will land in New York, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline why they believe the trade will happen during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jets G.M. Joe Douglas is confident Aaron Rodgers will land in New York, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline why they believe the trade will happen during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
The end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and the onset of the play-in tournament can mean only one thing: It's time to talk awards.
With the NBA play-in tournament beginning on Tuesday, it’s a good time for a big-picture look at the playoffs from a betting perspective.
The Rays are off to a historic start already.
Okung is unrecognizable.
The incident on Saturday night nearly prompted the Earthquakes to walk off the pitch, and led to 21 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half.
“I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry [about]."
Of all the improbable saves in Phil Mickelson’s career, finishing second at the 2023 Masters after might be the wildest.
Tensions were high across the league on Sunday afternoon.