Who are best tight ends in the Volusia-Flagler area entering the 2023 football season?

Too big and physical for cornerbacks to defend, too twitchy and quick for linebackers to stay in front of, tight ends are often viewed as 'matchup nightmares.'

And while it's rarer to find a special tight end at the high school level, one that can set the edge in the running game and run crisp routes and get open as a safety valve for quarterbacks, teams that have one can fully open the playbook and exploit their opponents.

The Volusia-Flagler area has a handful of premier talents at the position. Here are the top three tight ends, and another trio of honorable mentions.

More: Who are best wide receivers in the Volusia-Flagler area entering the 2023 football season?

1. LJ McCray, Mainland

Mainland's LJ McCray during spring football practice at the school, Monday, April 25, 2022.

Recently named the area's top defensive lineman, no local player exemplifies 'matchup nightmare' quite like McCray. He moves gracefully for his size — 6-foot-6, 255 pounds — and possesses the athletic traits desired by college football's juggernauts.

McCray caught 14 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns during his junior year. His usage at tight end may dip as a senior, considering his future lies on the other side of the ball, but McCray will certainly be an option at or around the goal line for new Buccaneers quarterback Dennis Murray Jr.

2. Daniel DeFalco, Matanzas

Matanzas High's Daniel Defalco #6 grabs a pass, April 25, 2023 during spring practice.

DeFalco stacked up a few Division I verbal offers following his sophomore season at Flagler Palm Coast, including Charlotte and Rhode Island, but injuries limited the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder to just two appearances last season. He made three receptions for 50 yards; in 2021, he totaled 15 catches for 149 yards and three TDs.

Matanzas coach Matt Forrest loves to throw the football, installing an Air Raid scheme upon his arrival, and DeFalco projects as one of the most reliable targets on the field.

3. Wyatt Darlington, DeLand

Wyatt Darlington (11) added 60 rushing yards for DeLand, including a couple of key third-down pickups.

Choosing to play his entire junior year on a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus, with the aid of a kneebrace, Darlington underwent surgery last November and has healed up to have one last crack at a deep postseason run with the Bulldogs.

Darlington was most often deployed as a lead blocker and fullback (B-back) last year, popping off chunk plays on direct snaps. He averaged more than 11 yards per attempt, complementing TJ Moore, Javon Ross and others in the run game.

The Tennessee Tech commit is expected split out on occasion this season and become more involved as a receiver as well.

Honorable Mention: Jayden Campbell (Pine Ridge), CJ Estridge (Deltona), Jaylen Hill (University)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Volusia-Flagler area's best tight ends