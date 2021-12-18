The best of Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie play pro-am for the PNC Championship
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger Woods made his return to the golf course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. It was a wonderful moment, more so because Tiger got to enjoy a round or two of golf with his son Charlie at the pro-am.
Here are some of the best photos of the pair…
DAY 1: Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
AP Photo/Scott Audette
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
AP Photo/Scott Audette
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
AP Photo/Scott Audette
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
DAY 2: Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
AP Photo/Scott Audette
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
AP Photo/Scott Audette
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
1
1