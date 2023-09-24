The best throws from Michael Penix Jr.'s masterclass vs. Cal
Relive the top plays from Michael Penix Jr's 304-yard, 4-touchdown performance in No. 8 Washington's 59-32 win over California on Sept. 23, 2023.
Week 4 was billed as one of the best college football slates ever. How much did our Top 10 change after a wild day of action?
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
The NFL Draft prospect went ambidextrous.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
After two days of competition, the Solheim Cup will come down to Sunday's singles matches.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.