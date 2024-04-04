'BEST THING IN THE WORLD': Good Hope downs Fairview 6-3 for 1st county title since 2013

Apr. 3—After more than a decade-long wait, Good Hope's softball team is finally back on top.

The Raiders dethroned nine-time defending champion West Point 3-2 in the semifinals on Wednesday afternoon before downing Fairview 6-3 in the championship game later in the day to win their first Cullman County Softball Tournament title since 2013.

Molly Benefield, who dazzled in the circle throughout the annual showdown, couldn't keep the smile off her face.

"Being a ninth-grader, I've never really experienced something like this," Benefield said. "It's like the best thing in the world. That feeling when we battled and I struck out that last batter — I just wanted to break down in tears. It was amazing. I hope we get to do it again next year and that this team never breaks apart."

Good Hope (9-5-1) struck early in the wire-to-wire win over the Aggies (12-6), plating three runs in the opening inning following run-scoring singles by Molly Johnson and Benefield.

A Fairview error and RBI groundout by Campbell Koch in the second frame moved the lead to 5-0 before Fairview answered with three straight runs — RBI single by Ayda Payne, RBI walk by Addison Phillips and RBI single by Kallie Trussell — to draw to within 5-3.

Benefield, though, came on in relief and closed the door.

After stranding a pair of Aggies in the third inning, she allowed only one baserunner — courtesy of a leadoff walk in the sixth frame — the rest of the way. Benefield finished with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings and continued to help her cause with an RBI groundout in the fifth frame.

She scattered four hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts in her complete game effort against West Point.

"We knew that if we battled in that West Point game, we could win it," Benefield said. "And I felt like after that win our adrenaline was so high that we were like, 'We're going to win this last game no matter what.'"

Lizzy Steed led the way offensively with three hits, while Johnson added two hits and two RBIs. Benefield (three RBIs), Koch (RBI), Kynzlee Garmon, Haley Lay and Addyson Burgess each tallied one hit.

Trussell (RBI) tallied two hits for Fairview in the loss, while Payne (RBI), Kylie Kovar and Ava Pruett totaled one apiece. Phillips (RBI) also contributed offensively for the Aggies, who advanced to the title clash following a 4-2 win over Holly Pond in the semifinals.

See the All-County Team below.

------

Katie Twilley, Hanceville

Lakin McBee, Hanceville

Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs

Kaydance Williams, Cold Springs

Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont

Callie Millwood, Vinemont

Sidney Burks, West Point

Kortni Baker, West Point

Brinlee Phillips, West Point

Molly Neal, Holly Pond

Maycie Black, Holly Pond

Maggie Nail, Holly Pond

Emily Benson, Fairview

Ayda Payne, Fairview

Kylie Kovar, Fairview

Allison Davis, Fairview

Kynzlee Garmon, Good Hope

Molly Benefield, Good Hope

Lizzy Steed, Good Hope

Campbell Koch, Good Hope

------

See semifinal capsules below.

------

Good Hope 3, West Point 2

Lizzy Steed: 2-for-3

Kynzlee Garmon: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Campbell Koch: 1-for-2, RBI

Molly Benefield: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 K

Sidney Burks: 1-for-3, RBI

Kara Jones: 1-for-3, RBI

------

Fairview 4, Holly Pond 2

Addison Phillips: 3-for-4

Kylie Kovar: 1-for-4, RBI

Ayda Payne: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K

Maycie Black: 2-for-4

Libby Stallings: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs