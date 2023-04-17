The best thing about Jalen Hurts is that he's only going to get better

Sorry, NFL, Jalen Hurts isn't going away anytime soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

He’s 24.

That’s what I keep coming back to.

Jalen Hurts is 24 years old.

And he’s already established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he’s already put together a historic Super Bowl, and he’s already taken command of the franchise, and he’s already impressed every one of us every day since he got here in ways we could never have imagined.

He’s part quarterback legend, part wise old philosopher, part unquestioned locker room leader, part franchise savior.

And he’s ours.

And good luck to the rest of the NFL because for the next six years – at least – he’s going to be playing quarterback for your Philadelphia Eagles.

And that means this team is going to be a Super Bowl contender for the next six years – at least.

Think about what Hurts has already accomplished.

Navigated his way through a rookie year alongside a veteran quarterback who didn’t want him here and a head coach who was starting to lose the team. And won over his teammates in the process through his peerless work ethic, dynamic personality and team-first mentality. Became a leader without even trying.

Then took the Eagles to the playoffs in his first year as a starter, the youngest QB in Eagles history to reach the postseason. Then led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in his second year as a starter. Finished second in the MVP voting, went 14-1 a starter, had a brilliant Super Bowl, set all kinds of records.

And he’s 24.

The most encouraging thing about Hurts is that he’s gotten better every year — significantly better — and there’s no reason to think that will stop. The way he approaches his job, the way he approaches the game, the way he approaches practice? He went from athletic and exciting but inaccurate and mistake-prone rookie to a Super Bowl star and MVP candidate in two years.

What next? More accurate, fewer mistakes, even better decisions? No reason to think that won’t happen. Maybe not the quantum leaps he's made so far, but he will continue improving.

The future of the franchise couldn’t be in better hands. Think about how many NFL teams are constantly searching for that young, elite franchise quarterback to build around. The Eagles found him in the second round, and on Monday they made him the highest-paid player in NFL history with a five-year, $255 million contract extension. The five years starts after the 2023 season – the final year of his rookie deal – and gives the Eagles control of Hurts’ contract through 2028.

If he can go 14-1 and carry a team to the Super Bowl at 24, what’s he going to accomplish as he polishes his game and truly masters Nick Sirianni’s offense and approaches the prime of his career?

It’s scary to think about. And I guarantee you the rest of the NFC is scared.

And if anyone can build a competitive roster around a $255 million contract it’s Howie Roseman. Hurts loves throwing to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, and those guys are all here through at least 2024. The offensive line is stocked, and as long as Jeff Stoutland is here, you know the o-line will be elite.

Roseman is going to face some big questions on defense over the next few years, but I’d expect him to start answering them next week in the draft.

The Eagles are set up for multiple runs at a Super Bowl over the next six years because of the guy with the No. 1 on the back of his jersey.

The longest period of extended success in franchise history came from 2000 through 2010, when the Eagles averaged 10 wins per season, reached the playoffs 9 of 11 years and got to a Super Bowl.

I’ll be surprised if the Hurts Era doesn’t supplant the Donovan Era as the finest in franchise history. That means multiple division titles, more trips to the Super Bowl, year after year of 11, 12 or 13 wins (or more).

Things happen. Injuries. Free agent losses. Unexpected retirements. Surprise coaching changes. You just never know.

But sitting here in the spring of 2023, the Eagles as currently constructed have everything they need to challenge for a championship multiple times.

An owner who’s committed to winning. A GM who’s the best in the league. A head coach who reached a Super Bowl in his second season.



And a brilliant young quarterback who makes the whole thing work. And who isn’t going away anytime soon.

